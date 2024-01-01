We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32" LG Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Screen Size (in.)
32
-
Display Type
LED
-
Full HD (1080p)
Yes
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
8 Modes (16:9/Just Scan/Original/Full Wide/4:3/14:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom1)
-
Real Cinema 24p
Yes
-
Active Noise Reduction
Yes
-
Dynamic Clear White
Yes
-
Dynamic Colour Enhancer
Yes
-
Smart Picture Mode
Yes
-
Picture Mode
8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema,Sport, Game, Expert1, Expert2)
-
HEVC Codec
2K/60p
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Audio Output
10W + 10W
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System (1 way 2 SPK)
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Surround System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Sound Status Mode
6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)
-
Smart Sound Mode
Yes
-
Sound Optimizer
3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)
-
Clear Voice
Yes (Clear Voice 2)
-
Optical Sound Sync
Yes
-
Wireless Sound Sync
Yes
-
Private Sound Sync
Yes
-
apt-X Encoder
Yes
DVR
-
Recording
External Hard Drive
-
Time Shift (live playback)
External Hard Drive
-
Watch & Record
External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record
-
External Input Record
RF/Composit
-
Scheduled Recording
Manual, According to broadcasting information, Recommand, Voice, Series recording
SMART TV(WEBOS)
-
Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)
Yes
-
LG Store
Yes
SMART SHARE
-
Media Share - Remote App
Yes
-
Media Share - Network File Browser
Yes
-
Media Share - Google Dial
Yes
-
Media Share - Bluetooth - Phone to TV Sound Transmission
Yes
-
Screen Share - Miracast
Yes
-
Screen Share - WiDi
Yes
JACK PACK(SIDE)
-
USB 2.0
3
-
HDMI
3
-
CI slot
Yes
JACK PACK(REAR)
-
RF In
2
-
Full Scart
1
-
Composite In (CVBS + Audio)
1
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
1
-
Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)
1(Optical)
-
LAN
1
-
RS-232C (Control / SVC)
1
-
Headphone out
1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in
Set Built-in
-
WiFi Direct
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
USB
-
Divx (HD )
Yes
-
Picture
JPEG, JPS, MPO
-
External Device App Download
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA
DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)
-
SET (w/o stand) (mm)
734 x 438 x 55.3
-
Including stand (mm)
734 x 483 x 154
-
in Carton
800 x 510 x 114
-
VESA Dimensions (mm)
200 x 200
WEIGHT(KG)
-
SET (w/o stand kg)
5.3
-
Including stand (kg)
6.1
-
In Carton
7.3
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
