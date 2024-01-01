Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
40" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

40" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

40UH630V

40" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

MODEL

  • EU Series

    UH630V

  • Screen Size

    40

VESA

  • Vesa Size

    200x200

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • Size W/O Carton, W/O Stand (Including SOUND BAR)

    900*529*48

  • Size W/O Carton, With Stand

    900*574*200

  • Size W/ Carton, With Stand

    982*657*142

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Weight (W/O Pack), head

    10.5

  • Weight (W/O Pack), total

    10.8

  • Weight (W/ Pack), total

    12.6

DISPLAY

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • BLU Type (only for LED series)

    Edge

VIDEO

  • PMI (Picture Mastering Index)

    1400

  • Panel Type

    True Black

  • Colour Accuracy

    3D Colour Mapping

  • Dimming

    Local Dimming

  • HDR

    HDR Pro

  • Picture Engine

    UHD Mastering Engine

  • 4K Upscaler

    Yes

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 9 modes (Vivid,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Sports,Game,Photo,isf Expert(Bright Room),isf Expert(Dark Room)

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 6 modes ( 16:9, Original, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All Direction Zoom,Just scan)

AUDIO

  • Audio Output / Speaker System (WF : Woofer)

    20W / 2ch

  • Surround Mode

    Ultra Surround

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice III

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard,Cinema,Clear VoiceIII,Sports, Music,Game)

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes (DTS-HD)

  • Hi-Fi Audio

    Yes

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

SMART TV

  • OS

    webOS 3.0

  • Magic Zoom

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

  • My Channels

    Yes

  • My Starter

    Yes

  • Channel Advisor

    Yes

  • Multi-view

    Yes

  • LG Smart World

    Yes

  • Web Browser

    Yes

SMART SHARE

  • WiDi

    Yes

  • Miracast

    Yes

  • DLNA(Network File Broswer)

    Yes

FEATURE

  • Processor

    Quad

  • DTV Recording (Via Extenal HDD,USB)

    EU : Yes

  • Time Shift (Via External HDD, USB)

    Yes

  • Quick Start

    Yes

  • Mobile App(LG TV Plus)

    Yes

  • External Device App Download for USB

    Yes

  • Block access to harmful site

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HID Keyboard / Mouse

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • e-Manual

    Yes

ECO

  • Energy saving mode

    Yes

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)

    DVB-T2/C/S2

  • Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)

    MHEG (UK)

  • CI + (Common Interface)

    CI+1.3

  • Teletext Page

    2,000 page

  • Teletext (Top/Flof/List)

    Yes (UK: Flof)

  • Subtitle

    Yes

  • EPG(8days)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wifi(Wifi Direct)

    802.11.n

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • RF In

    2 (RF, Sat)

  • Component In (Composite Share)

    1(Composite shared)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI 2.0a)

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    (USB to RS232C)

  • CI Slot

    1

  • USB

    2 ( 2.0 : 2ea)

  • Headphone out / Line out

    1

DESIGN

  • Stand type

    Eiffel

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    L-con

  • Battery (for Remote Control)

    Yes

  • Vesa Wall Mount Support

    Yes

  • Component Gender

    AV gender 1 / Comp gender 1

  • Power Cable

    Yes

  • Owner's Manual

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    (100~240Vac 50-60Hz)

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.3W↓

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

