Experience a new side of life
From any angle, in any space
Posé in three interior spaces. The first is seen in the corner of a navy painted wall with a black and red artwork on-screen, while a desk and navy armchair are in the room behind it. The second is seen in the center of a modern, charcoal painted wall underneath a deer mount with an image of waves on-screen. The third is seen from behind in the center of the room and used as an artful statement piece in front of the bed.
Posé as envisioned by Moooi at Milan Design Week 2022
Posé seen as part of Moooi’s Divine Dreams Collection with an image of a modern interior on-screen, and surrounded by decor displaying butterflies and flowers peeking through clouds. Posé seen from the front as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with a tiger artwork on-screen, and on top of a carpet imitating layers of stone. Posé seen from the back as part of Moooi’s Defy Gravity Collection with space-themed books held in its Cable
*Magic Remote included in box.
Another way to reflect your style
Posé in a blue-themed living room along the coast, seen from behind with magazines placed on the media shelf.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Media shelf’s maximum weight capacity may vary.
*Image simulated for illustrative purposes.
**Cable & Accessory Organizer included in box.
Your space, your taste
*Artwork displayed on TV screen is Bounce A(2020) by Youngjun Kim.
Lights up the room
Posé screen shows the bright, clear details of white mushrooms as they extend past the TV’s frame.
The brains behind your TV
LG ⍺9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K chip seen with bars of light emitting from it.
1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.
2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.
3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.
4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.
5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.
6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.
7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.
8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.
Key Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
All Spec
-
Display Type
-
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
-
Refresh Rate
-
100Hz Native
-
Wide Colour Gamut
-
Perfect Colour
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
-
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
-
Yes
-
Game Optimiser
-
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
-
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
-
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
-
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
-
Yes
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Support
-
Yes (v 5.0)
-
AI Genre Selection
-
Yes (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
-
Yes
-
Picture Processor
-
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
-
AI Picture Pro
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
-
Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG
-
AI Upscaling
-
AI 4K Upscaling
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
-
4K 120 fps (HDMI, RF, USB)
-
Picture Mode
-
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
-
Dimming Technology
-
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
-
OLED Motion
-
LG Sound Sync
-
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
-
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
-
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Dolby Atmos
-
Yes
-
AI Sound
-
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
-
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
-
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
-
Yes
-
Home Dashboard
-
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Homekit
-
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
-
Yes
-
Art Gallery
-
Yes
-
Sports Alert
-
Yes
-
Family Settings
-
Yes
-
High Contrast
-
Yes
-
Grey Scale
-
Yes
-
Invert Colours
-
Yes
-
Bar Code
-
8806091841568
-
Packaging Dmensions (WxHxD mm)
-
1120 x 770 x 228
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
-
22.7
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD mm)
-
935 x 1063 x 463
-
TV Stand (WxD mm)
-
922 x 463
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
-
14.7
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
-
16.5
-
VESA Mounting (WxH mm)
-
300 x 200
