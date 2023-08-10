1.Pulling the TV from the side or any impact to the TV stand may cause damage.

2.Discoloration of objects may occur if stored on the vent holes for an extended period of time.

3.Liquids and heavy objects cannot be stored on the vent holes.

4.Use caution when using the Clean Cover as the fabric may stain.

5.Use caution when opening and closing the Clean Cover. Clean Cover may cause injury if it falls.

6.Use the included Cable & Accessory Organizer to mount the router, as the router cannot be installed on top of the vent holes.

7.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series.

8.Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48, 42-inch Posé.