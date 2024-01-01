Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
58" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

58UF830V

58" LG ULTRA HD 4K TV

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Screen Size (in.)

    58

  • 4K

    Yes

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Micro Pixel Control (Local Dimming)

    Yes

VIDEO

  • UHD Engine

    Prime Mastering Engine

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Tru Black Control

    Yes

  • Real Cinema 24p

    Yes

  • 4K Upsacaler

    Yes

  • Dynamic Scanning

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • ColorPrime

    Yes

  • Natural Colour

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Colour Enhancer

    Yes

  • Smart Picture Mode

    Yes

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes (Vivid,Photo,Standard,Eco, Cinema,Game,Soccer, isf Expert1, isf Expect2)

  • HEVC Codec

    4K 60P, 4K 30P, 2K 60P

AUDIO

  • Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • DTS Decoder

    Yes

  • Audio Output

    10W + 10W

  • Speaker System

    2.0Ch Speaker System (2 way 4 SPK)

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Surround System

    ULTRA Surround

  • Tweeter

    Yes

  • Sound Status Mode

    6 modes (Standard, News, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game)

  • Smart Sound Mode

    Yes

  • Sound Optimizer

    3 modes (Off, Stand Type, Wall-mounted Type)

  • Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice 2)

  • Optical Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Wireless Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Private Sound Sync

    Yes

  • apt-X Encoder

    Yes

DVR

  • Recording

    External Hard Drive

  • Time Shift (live playback)

    External Hard Drive

  • Watch & Record

    External Input watch & record, Smart function using & record

  • External Input Record

    RF/Composite

  • Scheduled Recording

    Manual, According to broadcasting information, Recommand, Voice, Series recording

SMART TV(WEBOS)

  • Launcher (Recent / Home / My apps)

    Yes

  • LG content Store

    Yes

  • Live Menu

    Recommend, Channels, Recordings

SMART SHARE

  • Media Share - Remote App

    Yes

  • Media Share - Network File Browser

    Yes

  • Media Share - Google Dial

    Yes

  • Media Share - Bluetooth - Phone to TV Sound Transmission

    Yes

  • Screen Share - Miracast

    Yes

  • Screen Share - WiDi

    Yes

JACK PACK(SIDE)

  • USB 2.0

    2

  • USB 3.0

    1

  • HDMI

    3

  • CI slot

    Yes

JACK PACK(REAR)

  • RF In

    2

  • Full Scart

    1

  • Composite In (CVBS + Audio)

    1

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio

    1

  • Digital Audio Out (Coaxial/ Optical)

    1(Optical)

  • PC Audio Input

    1

  • LAN

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    1

  • Headphone out

    1

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi Ready / Built-in

    Set Built-in

  • WiFi Direct

    Yes

  • Simplink

    Yes

  • Simultaneous Audio

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (HD )

    Yes

  • Picture

    JPEG, JPS, MPO

  • External Device App Download

    Yes

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, DTS, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX

    Yes

DIMENSIONS - W X H X D (MM)

  • SET (w/o stand) (mm)

    1298 x 770 x 54.2

  • Including stand (mm)

    1298 x 815 x 263

  • in Carton

    1396 x 857 x 152

WEIGHT(KG)

  • SET (w/o stand kg)

    22.4

  • Including stand (kg)

    22.8

  • In Carton

    28

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

