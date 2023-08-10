We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The LG DVX640 is ideal for those looking for an affordable way to enjoy their DVD collection.
All Spec
-
Video DAC
-
108MHz/14bit
-
Progressive Scan
-
Yes
-
Audio DAC
-
192KHZ/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Out
-
Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
-
Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
-
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
-
Yes
-
JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA
-
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
-
Yes
-
MPEG4
-
Yes
-
CD-G
-
Yes
-
Display
-
Clock
-
Button
-
Power, Open/Close, Play/Pause, Stop, Scan/Skip(Fwd), Scan/Skip(Rev)
-
Video Out - Composite
-
Yes
-
Video Out - Component
-
Yes
-
Audio Out - Audio L/R
-
Yes
-
Audio Out - Coaxial
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption
-
8W
-
Power-Off Consumption
-
Under 1W
-
AV RCA Cable
-
RCA to Scart
-
RCU / Battery
-
Yes
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.