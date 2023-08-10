About Cookies on This Site

External Portable DVD Rewriter

External Portable DVD Rewriter

GSAE50L

External Portable DVD Rewriter

All Spec

DRIVE TYPE

Internal/External

Internal

WRITE SPEED

DVD+R

2.4x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x CAV

DVD-R

2x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x CAV

DVD+RW

2.4x, 3.3x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 8x ZCLV (8x Speed disc: 3.3x CLV, 8x ZCLV)

DVD-RW

1x, 2x CLV, 4x, 6x ZCLV

DVD-RAM

2x, 3x ZCLV, 5x PCAV(Ver.2.2) (16x Media: Not supported)

CD-R

10x CLV, 16x, 24x ZCLV

CD-RW

4x, 10x CLV, 16x ZCLV (High Speed:10x CLV, Ultra Speed: 16x ZCLV, Ultra Speed plus:16x ZCLV)

DVD+R DL

2.4x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLV

DVD-R DL

2x CLV, 4x ZCLV, 6x ZCLV

BUFFER

Size (MB)

2MB

LOADING

Type

Drawer Type manual Load / Electrical Release

SECUREDISC™

SecureDisc_Compatible

Yes

LIGHTSCRIBE TECHNOLOGY

LightScribe_Compatible

Yes

DIMENSIONS

W x H x D (mm)

156 x 165.20 x 21.4

Weight (g)

380 +/-7

COMPATIBLE OS

Operating System

Windows Visa Home Basic, Home Premium, Business, Ultimate Edition, Windows XP Home Edition, Professional, Media Center Edition, Windows 2000 Professional

