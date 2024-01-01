Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
8Kg Washer / 4Kg Dryer

Specs

Reviews

Support

8Kg Washer / 4Kg Dryer

WD-12316RDK

8Kg Washer / 4Kg Dryer

Print

All Spec

FINISH

  • Color/Finish

    Silver

CAPACITY

  • Weight (Kg)

    8

  • Drum Volume (Litres)

    60

PROGRAMES

  • No. of Programs

    9 Programs - Cotton, Cotton-Eco, Synthetic, Delicate, Wool/Silk, Hand Wash, Quick 30, Duvet and Drain

  • No. of special options

    9 Additional Options - Prewash, Rinse Hold, Rinse +, Rinse ++, Intensive, No Spin, Child-Lock, Time Delay, Dry

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Audible End of Cycle Beeper

    Yes

  • Time Remaining / Status Indicator

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Intelligent Washing System

    Yes

  • Auto Balance

    Yes

  • Spin Speed

    1200

  • with Foam Sensing & Removal

    Yes

  • Variable Temperature

    Cold/30/40/50/60/95

  • Hot & Cold Water Inlet Hose Option-cold Fill Only

    Yes

  • Standby Power Zero

    Yes

  • Spray Rinse System

    Yes

  • Direct Drive Motor

    Yes

  • Advanced Display

    Yes

  • Door Size (mm)

    300mm

  • Door Opening Angle

    180

PERFORMANCE

  • Water Consumption (Liter)

    144 (64)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh)

    7.34

  • Cycle Time(min) 40℃ Cotton

    119

  • Spin Drying

    B

  • Noise Level (dBA)

    Wash:53, Spin:69, Dry:48

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 