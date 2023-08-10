About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
F4V909WTSE

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

Quiet Mark1

Quiet Mark

Washing Machines

2022

Care For What You Wear

Care For What You Wear

A conscious clothing lifestyle begins with
small actions we take. Find out more to make
our clothes last longer and create a better
tomorrow with LG.
Care For What You Wear FIND OUT MORE

WM-UK-Vivace-ReviewCard

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-BlackSteel-01-2-Vivace-Intro

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection1
AI DD™

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on 20,000 accumulated washes, AI DD™ offers the most optimised wash to protect your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD™?1

What is AI DD™?

AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal wash setting for the fabric by itself.
Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes1
TurboWash™360˚

Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly cleaned in just 39 minutes without compromising fabric protection, thanks to 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reach every inch of your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

There is a map of the world in black and grey in the background. There is a green capital A sitting on a stage in the foreground. The two more capital green A's appear on either side of the original A and an arrow comes out from the bottom of one leg of the original A and shoots up. The three A's represent the grade A energy efficiency of the product. A bar graph on the bottom left with the ENERGY label has an arrow that points at the highest green level.
Triple A

Experience Triple A benefits of LG Washing Machine

Marked "Triple A" for energy efficiency, spinning performance, and noise level.
A

Energy Efficiency

Grade
A

Spin Performance

Grade
A

Noise

Grade

*1) LG internal lab test based on EN60456:2016/A11:2020 with F6V7RWP1WE. 2) Energy, Spin and Noise grades are according to EU 2019/2014. 3) The result may depend on the usage environment.

More Hygienic1
Steam™

More Hygienic

LG Steam™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues.

**Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.

*Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

99.9% Allergen Removal1

99.9% Allergen Removal

Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
Bigger Capacity in the Same Space 1
Bigger Capacity

Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

Get bigger drum capacity in same size!
More Durable and Hygienic1
Durability

More Durable and Hygienic

Boosted durable and elegant external tempered glass door with refined hygienic and stainless lifter.
More Visible and Elegant1
Design

More Visible and Elegant

A more visible display and increased dial size with a metallic finish.
Smart Appliance1
ThinQ™

Smart Appliance

With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter, from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle settings. Interact with your washing machine and access the latest innovations.

*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.

Timeline of LG Brand History - Innovation Leadership

*Features shown are relevant to the global portfolio of products and some may not be relevant to the UK market.

 

*The recommended maximum capacity for each washing programme may differ, please refer to the owner’s manual for further details.

Print

All Spec

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(F4V909WTSE)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(F4V909WTSE)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(F4V909WTSE)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (F4V909WTSE)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

F4V909WTSE

WiFi connected | 9kg | Washing Machine | 1360 rpm | AI DD™ | Direct Drive™ | Steam™ | TurboWash™360 | White

UK EU
Product Information Sheet