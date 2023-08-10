About Cookies on This Site

10 KG Washing Machine with True Steam™ and Turbowash™ technology

Specs

Reviews

Support

10 KG Washing Machine with True Steam™ and Turbowash™ technology

FH4G1JCS2

10 KG Washing Machine with True Steam™ and Turbowash™ technology

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

FINISH

Colour/Finish

Blue White

Door

New Metalic Colour + Black Tempered Glass

KEY FEATURES

Inverter Direct Drive™

Yes

TrueSteam™, Steam

Yes

TurboWash™

Yes

6 Motion

Yes

Add Item

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Wifi (Wifi Control)

Yes

Intelligent Washing System

Yes

FEATURES

Auto Balance

Yes

Load Detect

Yes

Foam Sensing & Removal

Yes

Variable Spin Speed

1400/1200/1000/800/600/400/No spin

Variable Temperature

Cold/20/30/40/50/60/95 ℃

Water Feed (Hot / Cold)

option

Auto Restart

Yes

Standby Power Zero

Yes

Spray Rinse System

Yes

Atomizing System

Yes

Door Switch Type

Auto Door

Motor Type

Direct Drive

Display

Big Touch LED

Steam

Yes

Inner Drum

Embossing

Drum Lifter

Wave Lifter

Trim Kit Design

Yes

Door Size (mm)

535

Door Opening Angle

125º

Aqua-Lock

Yes

PERFORMANCE

Rated Capacity

10kg

Water Consumption (Litre)

10,000 (L/Annual)

Energy Consumption (kWh)

143(kWh/Annual)

Duration 'Left-on Mode' (Min)

10

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A+++(-40%)

Spin Drying Class

A

Noise Level (dBA)

Wash:55, Spin:73

Et60, Et601/2, Et401/2 (kWh)

0.72 / 0.62 / 0.52

Off-mode, Left-on Mode Power Consumption (W)

0.45

Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)

1400

Spin Drying Performance (RMC)

44%

Standard Washing Program

Cotton Plus+40℃/60℃+Max rpm

t60, t601/2, t401/2 (Min,)

296 / 270 / 261

PROGRAMMES

Cotton

Yes

Cotton Large

Yes

Turbo 59

Yes

Easy Care

Yes

Mix Load

Yes

Refresh

Yes

Allergy Care

Yes

Outdoor

Yes

Gentle Care

Yes

Wool

Yes

Speed 14

Yes

Rinse+ Spin

Yes

Tub Clean

Yes

Stain Care

Yes

DOWNLOAD CYCLE

Baby Care

Yes

Hygiene

Yes

Small Load

Yes

Skin Care

Yes

Cold Wash

Yes

Rinse + Spin

Yes

Kids Wear

Yes

School Uniform

Yes

Swimming Wear

Yes

Rainy Season

Yes

Gym Clothes

Yes

Jeans

Yes

Blanket

Yes

Sweat Stain

Yes

Deodorization

Yes

Single Garments

Yes

Color Protection

Yes

Noise Minimize

Yes

Minimize Wrinkles

Yes

Lightly Soiled Items

Yes

Minimize Detergent Residue

Yes

Sleeve Hems and Collars

Yes

Juice and Food Stains

Yes

Quick Tub Clean

Yes

Proofing

Yes

SPECIAL OPTIONS

Prewash

Yes

Light Soil

Yes

Normal Soil

Yes

Heavy Soil

Yes

No Rinse

Yes

Normal Rinse

Yes

Rinse + Hold

Yes

Rinse+

Yes

Rinse++

Yes

Steam Wash

Yes

Steam Softener

Yes

Spin Only

Yes

No Spin

Yes

Child-Lock

Yes

Beeper On/Off

Yes

Time Delay

Yes

Turbo Wash

Yes

Remote Start

Yes

Add Item

Yes

DISPLAY

Time Delay (Hour)

3-19 hrs

Running Time Indicator

Yes

Start/Pause Indication

Yes

Door Lock Indication

Yes

Error Message Indication

Yes

Error Message Alarm

Yes

WASHER ONLYBR(PRODUCT FICHE PURSUANT TO DELEGATED REGULATION(EU)NO 1061/2010)

Brand

LG

Model

FH4G1JCS2

60 °C cotton (Full Load)

0.72

60 °C cotton (Half Load)

0.62

40 °C cotton (Half Load)

0.52

Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

0.45

Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

0.45

Spin Performance - Efficiency Class

A

Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)

44%

Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)

296

Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)

270

Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)

261

Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

10

