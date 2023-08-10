We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Turbowash360™ F4V909BTS 9kg Washing Machine - Black Steal
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
Black Stainless Steel
-
Door
-
Chrome rim + Glass Door
-
Display Background Colour
-
2Tone Black
-
Weight (Kg)
-
9
-
Drum Volume (Litres)
-
68
-
AI DD™
-
Yes
-
Inverter Direct Drive™
-
Yes (AI DD)
-
TrueSteam™, Steam
-
Yes (Steam+)
-
TurboWash™
-
TurboWash360™
-
6 Motion
-
Yes
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A+++ -50%
-
Add Item
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
version 3.0
-
Wifi (Wifi Control)
-
Yes
-
Model Type
-
Front loader
-
Variable Spin Speed
-
1400/1200/1000/800/400/No spin
-
Variable Temperature
-
Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
-
Water Feed (Hot / Cold)
-
Cold Only
-
Auto Restart
-
Yes
-
Standby Power Zero
-
Yes
-
Door Switch Type
-
Auto Door
-
Door Opening Angle
-
150º
-
Drum Hole Size (mm)
-
300 (R)
-
Inner Drum
-
Embossing
-
Drum Lifter
-
STS Slim Lifter
-
Water Consumption (Litre)
-
9,000 (L/Annual)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
107 (kWh/Anual)
-
Spin Drying Class
-
A
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
Wash: 48, Spin: 71
-
Maximum Spin Speed (RPM)
-
1360
-
Cotton
-
Yes
-
Cotton Large
-
Yes
-
Mix Load
-
Yes
-
Easy Care
-
Yes
-
Duvet
-
Yes
-
Tub Clean
-
Yes
-
Allergy Care
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash 39/59
-
TurboWash 39
-
Sports Wear
-
Yes
-
Silent Wash
-
Yes
-
Speed14
-
Yes
-
Download Cycle (Default Rinse + Spin)
-
Yes
-
Delicate
-
Yes
-
Wool (Hand/Wool)
-
Yes
-
Baby Wear
-
Yes
-
Kids Wear
-
Yes
-
Swimming Wear
-
Yes
-
Rainy Season
-
Yes
-
Gym Clothes
-
Yes
-
Jeans
-
Yes
-
Blanket
-
Yes
-
Sweat Stain
-
Yes
-
Single Garments
-
Yes
-
Colour Care
-
Yes
-
Quiet Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse + Spin
-
Yes
-
Prewash
-
Yes
-
Wrinkle Care
-
Yes
-
Steam
-
Yes
-
Time Delay
-
Yes
-
Child-Lock
-
Yes
-
Beeper On/Off
-
Yes
-
Intensive
-
Yes
-
Turbo Wash
-
Yes
-
Rinse+
-
Yes
-
Program Selector
-
Dial + Touch
-
Display Type
-
White LED
-
Figure Indicator (Remain Time, Temp, RPM)
-
18:88
-
Time Delay (Hour)
-
3 - 19hrs
-
Start/Pause Indication
-
Yes (Start buttion Blink)
-
Door Lock Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Indication
-
Yes
-
Error Message Alarm
-
Yes
-
Brand
-
LG
-
Model
-
F4V909BTS
-
60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
0.53
-
60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.45
-
40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
0.35
-
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
-
0.45
-
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
-
0.45
-
Spin Performance - Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Spin Performance - Moisture Content (%)
-
44%
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Full Load)
-
267
-
Time (Min) - 60 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
145
-
Time (Min) - 40 °C cotton (Half Load)
-
140
-
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
-
10
-
Standard Washing Program
-
Cotton+ 60℃/40℃
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.