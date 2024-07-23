Skip to content Skip to accessibility help
Âm trần nối ống gió

Ống dẫn âm trần của LG là giải pháp làm mát và sưởi ấm giấu kín giúp kiểm soát nhiệt độ tối ưu mà không ảnh hưởng đến thẩm mỹ nội thất.

Ống gió âm trần LG được gắn trên bức tường trắng của tòa nhà được sơn màu vàng và trắng.

Âm trần nối ống gió

Giải pháp làm mát phù hợp với các không gian đòi hỏi tính thẩm mỹ nội thất cao.

Ống dẫn âm trần của LG đang phát ra luồng không khí màu xanh lam có thể nhìn thấy được, tràn vào nhiều căn phòng có hình vuông.

Vận hành hoàn hảo cho nhiều phòng

Sử dụng một ống gió tròn xoắn (loại gắn vào hoặc linh hoạt) và khoang theo dòng, thiết bị có thể vận hành làm mát hoặc sưởi ấm cho nhiều phòng cùng một lúc.

Ống dẫn âm trần LG, nhìn từ bên cạnh, hút không khí từ ống bên trái trong khi hai ống bên phải đẩy không khí vào phòng họp.

Điều khiển E.S.P.

Chức năng điều khiển E.S.P. Chức năng điều khiển (Áp suất tĩnh bên ngoài) giúp lượng không khí được kiểm soát dễ dàng với bộ điều khiển từ xa. Mô-tơ BLDC có thể điều khiển tốc độ quạt và lượng không khí bất kể áp suất tĩnh bên ngoài. Không cần thêm phụ kiện để điều khiển luồng khí.

 

Được lắp đặt trên trần phòng hội thảo, Ống gió âm trần LG được liên kết với bộ điều khiển từ xa trên bức tường bên trái bằng một đường chấm màu đỏ.

Điều khiển hai điện trở nhiệt

Có thể kiểm tra nhiệt độ trong phòng bằng điện trở nhiệt trong bộ điều khiển từ xa cũng như từ dàn lạnh để nhận biết sự chênh lệch nhiệt độ ở một địa điểm. Hai điện trở nhiệt có thể tối ưu hoá nhiệt độ trong phòng nhằm mang tới môi trường dễ chịu hơn.

Ống gió âm trần LG, được đánh dấu bằng mũi tên màu đỏ, cao 270mm. Biểu đồ thanh so sánh chiều cao tối thiểu này với đơn vị thông thường.

Chiều cao tối thiểu

Các ống gió tĩnh trung bình mới mang tới giải pháp lý tưởng khi lắp đặt ở những nơi có không gian hạn chế.

Từ góc nhìn hai bên và góc, các mũi tên làm nổi bật khả năng lắp đặt linh hoạt của ống gió tĩnh thấp giấu trần LG.

Lắp đặt linh hoạt (chỉ với ống gió tĩnh thấp)

Ống gió tĩnh thấp mới cho phép nạp không khí vào phía sau hoặc phía dưới trong điều kiện lắp đặt.

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 