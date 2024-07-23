We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Bệnh viện
Tiện nghi & an toàn
- Điều khiển nhiệt độ và độ ẩm chính xác
- Điều khiển luồng khí thổi riêng biệt cho bệnh nhân
- Làm sạch không khí cho mọi không gian
- Hệ thống lọc không khí 3 bước cho môi trường đạt chuẩn vệ sinh
* Tiêu chuẩn ASHRAE : 20~24°C, 30~60% RH
Dòng sản phẩm dành cho bệnh viện
Đáp ứng các giải pháp tối ưu của LG cho
các loại bệnh viện khác nhau
Dự án Syrian Lebanese
Các cơ sở chăm sóc sức khỏe nổi tiếng nhất ở Nam Mỹ.
/ Multi V, AHU, Hydro kit, Dàn lạnh
Dự án Preethi Hospital
Cơ sở chăm sóc sức khỏe có uy tín và tiên tiến nhất ở Nam Tamilnadu.
/ Multi V, AHU, Dàn lạnh