Bệnh viện

Hình ảnh một y tá đang mỉm cười với bệnh nhân.

Chăm sóc sức khỏe và phục hồi 24/7

Tiện nghi & an toàn

- Điều khiển nhiệt độ và độ ẩm chính xác
- Điều khiển luồng khí thổi riêng biệt cho bệnh nhân
- Làm sạch không khí cho mọi không gian
- Hệ thống lọc không khí 3 bước cho môi trường đạt chuẩn vệ sinh

Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

- Quản lý và giám sát năng lượng thông qua hệ thống điều khiển trung tâm
- Sưởi ấm và cung cấp nước thông qua việc thu hồi nhiệt
- Dòng sản phẩm HVAC (VRF, Chiller) hiệu quả cao, đẳng cấp thế giới

Hình ảnh bệnh viện với các hình thu nhỏ của phòng bệnh, khu vực chung, phòng mổ, phòng chụp X quang và trung tâm điều khiển.

Hình ảnh máy điều hòa không khí có ba bộ lọc trên trần nhà và phòng bệnh nhân có máy điều hòa.

Phòng dành cho người bệnh

Giải pháp điều hòa đa dạng, làm sạch không khí giúp chăm sóc cho bệnh nhân an toàn, duy trì môi trường dễ chịu theo tiêu chuẩn toàn cầu *.

* Tiêu chuẩn ASHRAE : 20~24°C, 30~60% RH

Hình ảnh phòng mổ tại bệnh viện.

Phòng phẫu thuật & Phòng X quang

Để an toàn, tất cả các cài đặt về nhiệt độ, độ ẩm và áp suất không khí có thể được điều chỉnh và duy trì cho các phòng đặc biệt.

Hình ảnh các khu vực chung có bật điều hòa không khí.

Khu vực chung

Không gian rộng, chứa được nhiều người nhưng vẫn cảm thấy thoải mái với luồng không khí trong lành.

Hình ảnh một người sử dụng màn hình kép để quản lý năng lượng theo mùa.

Giải pháp điều khiển trung tâm thông minh

Quản lý và giám sát năng lượng theo mùa, và vận hành linh hoạt giúp giảm chi phí sử dụng và vận hành năng lượng.

Dòng sản phẩm dành cho bệnh viện

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

MULTI V WATER IV

Dàn lạnh MULTI V

Dàn lạnh MULTI V

Giải pháp nước nóng (Bộ Hydro)

Giải pháp nước nóng (HydroKit)

Giải pháp thông gió (ERV)

Giải pháp thông gió (ERV)

Bộ xử lý không khí (AHU)

AHU

Máy làm lạnh

Chiller

Giải pháp điều khiển

Giải pháp điều khiển
Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi Tìm hiểu thêm

Đáp ứng các giải pháp tối ưu của LG cho
các loại bệnh viện khác nhau

Dự án Syrian Lebanese

Các cơ sở chăm sóc sức khỏe nổi tiếng nhất ở Nam Mỹ.
/ Multi V, AHU, Hydro kit, Dàn lạnh

Tìm hiểu thêm

Dự án General Latacunga

Bệnh viện hàng đầu quốc gia Ecuador.
/ Multi V, AHU, Dàn lạnh

Tìm hiểu thêm

Dự án Preethi Hospital

Cơ sở chăm sóc sức khỏe có uy tín và tiên tiến nhất ở Nam Tamilnadu.
/ Multi V, AHU, Dàn lạnh

Tìm hiểu thêm

Dự án MIJN Centrum voor medische zorg

Trung tâm y tế ở Brunssum, Hà Lan.
/ Multi V, bộ kit Hydro, dàn lạnh

Tìm hiểu thêm
