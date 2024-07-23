We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Cassette cánh vẫy kép
LG DUAL Vane Cassette mang lại luồng gió rộng hơn với hai cánh vẫy riêng lẻ. Người dùng có thể tùy chỉnh luồng không khí với khả năng kiểm soát góc tốt dù được lắp đặt ở vị trí nào.