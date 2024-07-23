About Cookies on This Site

LG Cassette cánh vẫy kép

LG DUAL Vane Cassette mang lại luồng gió rộng hơn với hai cánh vẫy riêng lẻ. Người dùng có thể tùy chỉnh luồng không khí với khả năng kiểm soát góc tốt dù được lắp đặt ở vị trí nào.

Hình ảnh cận cảnh từ cạnh của một cánh quạt từ LG Dual Vane Cassette cho thấy cấu tạo của nó: một bảng màu trắng đồng nhất và thành phần lưỡi dao màu đen.

Tại sao nên lựa chọn LG cassette cánh vẫy kép? Thanh lọc không khí Điều khiển luồng gió tùy biến Công nghệ ThinQ™
Tại sao nên lựa chọn LG cassette cánh vẫy kép?
Mua hàng

Tại sao nên lựa chọn LG cassette cánh vẫy kép?

Ngoài khả năng kiểm soát góc tốt, Cassette cánh vẫy kép còn giúp mang lại bầu không khí trong lành và mát mẻ hơn với bộ lọc không khí gồm 5 bước.

Lọc 5 bước

Bộ lọc không khí

Lên đến 99%

Loại bỏ bụi siêu mịn, vi khuẩn và vi rút

Được chứng nhận bởi Intertek và TUVRheinland

Được kiểm nghiệm bởi

Lọc 5 bước, luồng khí từ trái sang phải đi qua bộ lọc trước, điện khí hóa bụi, bộ lọc PM1.0, bộ lọc khử mùi và bộ ion hóa.

Bộ lọc không khí giúp không gian trong lành hơn

Hệ thống lọc không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ loại bỏ mùi hôi, vi trùng và bụi mịn PM 1.0. Bộ lọc này có thể được làm sạch bằng nước, cho phép sử dụng bán vĩnh cửu.

* Bộ lọc không khí được bán dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Bước 1

Lọc sơ cấp

Lọc bụi mịn

Bước 2

Điện khí hóa

Làm tăng lực tĩnh điện của các phân tử bụi. Tối ưu hóa hiệu quả của bộ lọc

Bước 3

Lọc bụi PM 1.0

Loại bỏ tới 99% bụi mịn và bụi siêu mịn

Bước 4

Khử mùi

Công nghệ hấp thụ khí hiệu quả cao loại bỏ mùi khó chịu và khí độc hại.

Bước 5

Ion hóa

Vi khuẩn bất hoạt và các loại vi trùng

* Hiệu suất loại bỏ bụi mịn của bộ lọc không khí đã được xác nhận bởi TUV Rheinland trong thử nghiệm số 60382341 001, dựa trên tiêu chuẩn thử nghiệm của Hàn Quốc SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, loại bỏ 99,9% bụi mịn ở bước sóng 50 nm và 100 nm.

* Hiệu suất loại bỏ vi khuẩn và vi rút đã được xác minh bởi TUV Rheinland trong thử nghiệm số 60375745 001, loại bỏ 99,9% vi khuẩn Staphylococcus epidermidis trong 60 phút và loại bỏ 99,4% vi rút Phi-X174 trong 30 phút trong buồng 60m3 và bằng cách thực hiện thử nghiệm số RT20E-S0054, để khử hoạt tính 99% vi khuẩn trên bề mặt.

Bảng điều khiển phía dưới của LG Dual Vane Cassette ca rô mở ra, để lộ phần bên trong của nó. Điểm nhấn màu xanh làm nổi bật luồng không khí.

Làm sạch từ trong ra ngoài

Cách nhiệt Safe Plus là một phương pháp xử lý kháng khuẩn được áp dụng cho các bộ phận cách nhiệt bên trong để ngăn chặn sự phát triển của nấm mốc và giúp cung cấp luồng không khí trong lành, sạch sẽ hơn.

* Cách nhiệt Safe plus sẽ được áp dụng cho các thiết bị bắt đầu từ tháng 5 năm 2021. Vui lòng liên hệ với văn phòng LG tại địa phương để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm.

Không khí trong lành cho không gian rộng lớn

Khôngkhí trong lành bao phủ một diện tích lớn hơn diện tích làm mát. Diện tích lọckhông khí có thể lên đến 147m2 giúptạora một môi trường trong lành, lành mạnh ngay cả trong các không gian đôngđúcnhưnhà trẻ, trường học và trung tâm mua sắm

Kiểm tra chất lượng không khí trong tòa nhà của bạn trong thời gian thực

Bạn có thể kiểm tra và kiểm soát chất lượng không khí của toàn bộ tòa nhà bằng bộ điều khiển trung tâm hoặc bộ giám sát trong thời gian thực bằng điều khiển từ xa, đèn bảng LED hoặc điện thoại thông minh.

Hình ảnh sản phẩm đang được điều khiển trên bộ điều khiển trung tâm, bộ điều khiển cá nhân và thiết bị di động.

Dễ dàng lắp đặt

Bộ lọc gắn vào thân dàn lạnh để dễ dàng lắp đặt hơn.

Bộ lọc có thể vệ sinh được

Tiết kiệm chi phí thay thế bộ lọc với bộ lọc bán vĩnh cửu dễ làm sạch.

Luồng gió tùy chỉnh với Cánh vẫy KÉP cải tiến

LG Cassette cánh vẫy kép sử dụng 2 cánh vẫy riêng biệt để cung cấp luồng không khí tùy chỉnh cho mọi môi trường.

Bao phủ được Không gian rộng hơn

Hướng gió thổi xa hơn

Luồng gió đa dạng

Luồng gió tùy chỉnh

Chỉ một giải pháp cho tất cả không gian. LG cánh vẫy kép mang lại luồng gió tối ưu

Luồng gió gián tiếp

Tránh luồng gió thổi trực tiếp vào người dùng

Hướng thổi lên & xuống

Duy trì nền nhiệt cân bằng và ổn định ở mọi không gian

Luồng gió trực tiếp

Có thể lên tới khoảng cách 5m mà không cần thiết bị phụ trợ

Chế độ gió mạnh

Giúp đạt tới nhiệt độ mong muốn nhanh hơn

Vận hành bởi LG ThinQTM

Cassette cánh vẫy kép có thể được theo dõi và điều khiển thông qua thiết bị di động nhằm giúp tiết kiệm năng lượng và đảm bảo chất lượng không khí tốt hơn

Phòng hội thảo với thiết bị LG Dual Vane Cassette gắn trên trần theo dõi trạng thái không khí, ứng dụng điều khiển trên điện thoại thông minh và thiết bị Dual Vane với biểu đồ sử dụng năng lượng.

Cảm biến thông minh

Nhiệt độ sàn

Lưu lượng gió được tăng lên cho đến khi đạt được nhiệt độ mong muốn ở mặt sàn * Có thể mua cảm biến nhiệt độ sàn dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Cảm biến phát hiện người dùng

Bằng cách phát hiện vị trí, chức năng Phát hiện người dùng sẽ điều chỉnh luồng gió và tự động tắt khi không gian không có người. * Có thể mua cảm biến phát hiện người dùng dưới dạng tùy chọn

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Mua hàng

Mời quý khách đặt câu hỏi và để lại thông tin đặt hàng và chúng tôi sẽ liên hệ tới quý khách trong thời gian sớm nhất

Mua hàng Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 