Điều hòa âm trần cassette

Điều hòa âm trần Cassette của LG tối ưu hóa thẩm mĩ không gian trong nhà với môi trường trong lành, tạo nên giá trị hoàn hảo cho doanh nghiệp.

Điều hòa âm trần Cassette

Điều hòa âm trần Cassette

Tối ưu hóa thẩm mĩ không gian trong nhà với môi trường trong lành

Tính năng Dòng sản phẩm
Tính năng
Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Điều hòa âm trần Cassette mới với bộ thanh lọc không khí

Điều hòa âm trần Cassette của LG được trang bị chức năng thanh lọc không khí. Nó cung cấp một giải pháp cho vấn đề bụi siêu mịn gây hại cho cơ thể chúng ta. Đây là sản phẩm hiệu suất cao đã được chứng nhận CAC * mang lại không khí trong lành, mát mẻ cho không gian rộng lớn của bạn.

Điều hòa âm trần Cassette mới với bộ thanh lọc không khí

* Chứng nhận sản phẩm điều hòa không khí, Hiệp hội làm sạch không khí Hàn Quốc kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt chức năng làm sạch không khí của các sản phẩm điều hòa không khí và chứng nhận sản phẩm đáng tin cậy.

Bộ lọc lọc không khí loại bỏ 99,9% bụi mịn PM1.0

Bộ lọc lọc không khí loại bỏ 99,9% bụi mịn PM1.0

Bộ lọc làm sạch không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ giúp loại bỏ tới 99,9% bụi PM 1.0. Ngoài ra, nó có thể được sử dụng lâu dài vì có thể được duy trì bằng cách rửa bằng nước mà không cần thay bộ lọc thường xuyên.

* Bộ lọc không khí có thể được mua dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Cung cấp không khí trong lành trong không gian rộng lớn

Khu vực làm sạch không khí lớn hơn khu vực làm mát. Nó có thể bao phủ tới 147m² để tạo ra một môi trường sạch sẽ và lành mạnh trong nhiều không gian khác nhau, chẳng hạn như trường mẫu giáo, trường học và trung tâm mua sắm.

Cung cấp không khí trong lành trong không gian rộng lớn

Giám sát không khí theo thời gian thực

Giám sát thời gian thực với bộ điều khiển từ xa không dây hoặc có dây, bảng đèn LED và điện thoại thông minh

Tiện ích đi kèm và tách rời

Lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn bằng cách gắn vào thân dàn lạnh.

Thiết kế kích thước nhỏ gọn

Mặt nạ Cassette 4 hướng thổi mới phù hợp với hình dạng nguyên khối. Kích thước mặt panel phù hợp với gạch trần. Hơn nữa, dàn lạnh với kích thước mỏng và nhỏ gọn, cho phép lắp đặt ở nhiều không gian khác nhau.

Lưới hồi có thang dây tự động

Lưới tản nhiệt tự động cho phép dễ dàng làm sạch bộ lọc với cấu trúc hỗ trợ 4 điểm, tính năng tự động cân bằng và tự động phát hiện dừng và lưu bộ nhớ ở cấp độ người dùng.

Một người đàn ông đang thư giãn với một cuốn sách sẽ nhận được luồng không khí gián tiếp ở bên trái, trong khi một người phụ nữ tập thể dục ở bên phải dưới luồng không khí trực tiếp.

Điều khiển cánh gió độc lập

Tính năng vận hành cánh gió độc lập sử dụng các động cơ riêng biệt, giúp điều khiển cả bốn cánh gió một cách độc lập.

Điều khiển cánh vẫy 6 bước

Có 6 bước khác nhau để kiểm soát hướng gió với dàn lạnh cassette 1 hướng thổi. Nó cũng có cánh gạt để tự động xoay giữa hai bên trái và phải lên tới 120 độ.

Cao độ nhỏ nhất

Độ dày thân máy của dàn lạnh Cassette 1 hướng thổi là 132mm, là giải pháp lắp đặt cho những không gian bị giới hạn

Lắp đặt linh động

Không yêu cầu thêm không gian đường ống, không làm ảnh hưởng đến không gian lắp đặt

Dãy sản phẩm Dàn lạnh âm trần cassette

Dãy sản phẩm Dàn lạnh âm trần cassette

Air_Solution_03

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Vui lòng liên hệ với chúng tôi để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên lạc lại với bạn.

Liên hệ với chúng tôi Tìm hiểu thêm
