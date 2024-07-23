About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

Therma V R32 Hydrosplit mới là một giải pháp sưởi ấm an toàn cho ngôi nhà của bạn. Hệ thống chỉ cần kết nối một đường ống dẫn nước, vì vậy bạn không phải lo lắng về nguy cơ chất làm lạnh đi vào không gian sống. Không cần đường ống dẫn chất làm lạnh, việc lắp đặt trở nên dễ dàng hơn nhiều và tiết kiệm rất nhiều không gian.

Đặc điểm Dòng sản phẩm
Đặc điểm
Yêu cầu mua hàng
Hình ảnh không gian dân cư với Therma V R32 Hydrosplit được lắp đặt.

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

Hydrosplit mới chỉ cần kết nối với một đường ống nước. Không cần ống dẫn chất làm lạnh, một giải pháp an toàn hơn cho ngôi nhà của bạn.

Cách thức hoạt động của THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

Chức năng sưởi ấm và nước nóng được cung cấp bằng cách sử dụng cả không khí bên ngoài và điện làm nguồn nhiệt. Hệ thống Hydrosplit chỉ sử dụng đường ống dẫn nước để kết nối dàn lạnh và dàn nóng, giúp duy trì môi trường an toàn hơn. Hệ thống cũng tiết kiệm không gian và dễ lắp đặt hơn.

Hình ảnh Hydrosplit kết nối dàn lạnh và dàn nóng chỉ sử dụng đường ống dẫn nước.

Video dòng nước chảy giữa dàn lạnh và dàn nóng qua đường ống dẫn nước.

Kết nối an toàn hơn với đường ống dẫn nước

RMA V R32 Hydrosplit Hydrobox kết nối dàn lạnh với dàn nóng bằng đường ống dẫn nước do vị trí của bộ trao đổi nhiệt nằm trong dàn nóng, do đó giảm nguy cơ rò rỉ chất làm lạnh trong nhà.

*Hình ảnh này chỉ để giúp hiểu rõ hơn về mẫu sản phẩm Hydrosplit Hydrobox. Thiết kế dàn lạnh thực tế có thể khác.

Máy nén R1 mang tính cách mạng

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit được trang bị máy nén R1 mang tính cách mạng. Máy nén tiên tiến này cải thiện chuyển động nghiêng của hoạt động cuộn, gia tăng mức độ hiệu quả tổng thể và độ tin cậy. Hơn nữa, phạm vi vận hành của máy nén được cải thiện để có hoạt động từ 10Hz đến 135Hz.

*Hệ thống đạt được nhãn năng lượng ErP A +++ cho sưởi ấm không gian 35°C LWT và ErP A ++ cho sưởi ấm không gian 55°C LWT.

Chất làm lạnh bền vững môi trường

NSRMA V R32 Hydrosplit sử dụng chất làm lạnh thân thiện với môi trường, có chỉ số Tiềm năng nóng lên toàn cầu (GWP) thấp là 675. Hệ thống cung cấp khả năng sưởi ấm mạnh mẽ và hiệu quả cao. Ngoài ra, nhờ có sự tuân thủ các yêu cầu về quy định của Châu Âu, sản phẩm có thể mang lại nhiều cơ hội kinh doanh hơn.

A image of a parent and a baby sitting in a warm living room with a radiator.

Sưởi ấm đáng tin cậy với THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit mang đến khả năng sưởi ấm đáng tin cậy, hoạt động trong điều kiện thời tiết khắc nghiệt có nhiệt độ thấp tới -25°C.

Hình ảnh cách máy bơm nước được điều khiển tự động.

Hoạt động tối ưu bằng điều khiển bơm nước tự động

NSRMA V R32 Hydrosplit tự động kiểm soát tốc độ dòng chảy tối ưu bằng cách so sánh nhiệt độ nước hiện tại với nhiệt độ mục tiêu thông qua cảm biến. Khả năng này giúp giảm chi phí vận hành bằng cách tránh quá tải nhiệt không cần thiết.

Hình ảnh đang sưởi ấm ở các nhiệt độ khác nhau ở 20 độ trong phòng khách và 25 độ trong phòng ngủ.

Kiểm soát sưởi ấm riêng cho 2 vùng riêng biệt

NSRMA V R32 Hydrosplit có thể kiểm soát nhiệt độ của hai vùng riêng biệt thông qua các mạch sưởi ấm độc lập. Bộ van trộn cho phép người dùng đặt nhiệt độ mục tiêu khác nhau ở các vùng khác nhau.

Yêu cầu bộ van trộn riêng
**Nhiệt độ trong hình ảnh này là ví dụ. Nhiệt độ mục tiêu thay đổi theo cài đặt ưa thích của người dùng.

Hình ảnh bộ điều khiển sưởi ấm thông minh.

Điều khiển sưởi ấm thông minh

Giao diện người dùng thân thiện và trực quan cho phép điều hướng nhanh chóng và thuận tiện chỉ bằng thao tác chạm đơn giản, cho phép thực hiện cài đặt lịch trình và chế độ hoạt động dễ dàng dựa trên phong cách sống của người dùng. Hơn nữa, chức năng giám sát hàng ngày và hàng tháng về mức tiêu thụ điện năng giúp quản lý năng lượng hiệu quả.

*Phụ kiện cần thiết để giám sát năng lượng: PENKTH000 (Mô-đun giao diện đồng hồ đo) và đồng hồ đo watt, cảm biến nhiệt độ, v.v. Vui lòng tham khảo hướng dẫn lắp đặt.

Hình ảnh cho thấy chế độ tự động theo mùa được kích hoạt tùy theo mùa.

Sưởi ấm thoải mái thông qua chế độ tự động theo mùa

Chế độ tự động theo mùa tự động xác định hoạt động sưởi ấm, làm mát và nhiệt độ mục tiêu.

*Cài đặt nhiệt độ trong hình ảnh này chỉ là ví dụ. Nhiệt độ mục tiêu thay đổi theo cài đặt ưa thích của người dùng.

Hình ảnh một kỹ sư đang nhìn vào màn hình điều khiển từ xa của sản phẩm.

Dịch vụ quản lý dễ dàng thông qua chức năng giám sát đơn giản

Tốc độ dòng nước và áp suất có thể kiểm tra dễ dàng thông qua bộ điều khiển từ xa Tiêu chuẩn III.

Hình ảnh bộ điều khiển từ xa.

Bảo trì dễ dàng và nhanh chóng

Bộ điều khiển từ xa lưu trữ tới 50 mục trong lịch sử, giúp khắc phục sự cố hoặc trục trặc dễ dàng hơn.

Hình ảnh bàn tay của một người đang nhấp vào điện thoại thông minh có ứng dụng ThinQ trên đó.

Điều khiển từ xa từ mọi nơi

Với ứng dụng LG ThinQ™, bạn có thể dễ dàng điều khiển hệ thống sưởi ấm mọi lúc, mọi nơi. Truy cập từ xa vào hệ thống sưởi ấm cho phép bạn có được sự thoải mái tối đa. LG ThinQ™ hoạt động với chức năng điều khiển bằng giọng nói của Trợ lý Google thông qua loa thông minh Google Home.

*Phụ kiện yêu cầu: Loa Google Home, PWFMDD200 (Modem LG Wi-Fi) và PWYREW000.
**Google và Google Home là nhãn hiệu của Google LLC.
***Giọng nói của Google Home được hỗ trợ ở Vương quốc Anh, Pháp, Đức, Tây Ban Nha, Ý, Áo, Ireland và Bồ Đào Nha. Các chức năng của ThinQ có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào quốc gia.

Video nhiều dàn lạnh được kết nối với một Multi V S trong các khu dân cư cao cấp.

Quản lý năng lượng hiệu quả hơn thông qua thiết kế tích hợp

Tích hợp với mô-đun PV và ESS cho phép lưu trữ năng lượng dư thừa để sử dụng sau. Thiết kế này tương thích với các sản phẩm của bên thứ ba, hỗ trợ quản lý năng lượng hiệu quả và linh hoạt.

*Mô-đun PV và ESS cần mua/đặt hàng riêng.

Dòng sản phẩm THERMA V1

Dòng sản phẩm THERMA V

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua hàng để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua hàng Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 