Cassette 1 hướng thổi

Điều hòa LG Cassette 1 hướng thôi với thiết kế trang nhã, hoàn toàn phù hợp với mọi nội thất, không làm lộ các đường ống dẫn

 

Thanh lọc không khí Luồng gió trải rộng và dễ chịu Thân máy mỏng ThinQTM
Thanh lọc không khí
Kit Purificação de Ar para Ambientes mais Saudáveis5

Tính năng thanh lọc không khí mang lại không gian trong lành

Hệ thống lọc không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ giúp loại bỏ mùi hôi, vi trùng và bụi siêu mịn PM 1.0. Bộ lọc được vệ sinh với nước, cho phép sử dụng bán vĩnh cửu

icon

Bộ lọc không khí

icon

Loại bỏ bụi siêu mịn

icon

Loại bỏ vi khuẩn và virus

icon

Xác nhận bởi

*Bộ lọc khí được mua dưới dạng tùy chọn

Bước 1

Lọc sơ cấp

Loại bỏ bụi mịn

Bước 2

Điện khí hóa

Tăng lực tĩnh điện của các hạt bụi. Cải thiện hiệu quả thu thập bụi.

Bước 3

 

Lọc bụi PM 1.0

Loại bỏ tới 99% bụi mịn và bụi siêu mịn

Bước 4

 

Khử mùi

Công nghệ hấp thụ khí hiệu quả cao loại bỏ mùi khó chịu và khí độc hại.

Bước 5

 

Ion hóa

Vi khuẩn bất hoạt và các loại vi trùng

* Hiệu suất giảm bụi mịn của bộ lọc không khí đã được kiểm tra bởi TUV Rheinland bằng cách bố trí Kali clorua trong một khu vực có thể tích 4m X 2,5m X 3m và giữ cho thiết bị (Số hiệu PTAHTP0, PAH-TUP0M) hoạt động trong ba mươi (35 ) phút đối với bụi mịn 50 nm và bốn mươi (41) phút đối với 100 nm, và kết quả là giảm 99,9% bụi mịn ở 50 nm và 100 nm (thử nghiệm dựa trên tiêu chuẩn thử nghiệm của Hàn Quốc SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường.
* Hiệu suất loại bỏ vi khuẩn trong không khí đã được kiểm tra bởi TUV Rheinland bằng cách tiêm Staphylococcus epidermidis (1 × 105 CFU) trong một khu vực kín 60 m³ và giữ cho thiết bị (Số hiệu PAH-TUP0M) hoạt động trong sáu mươi (60) phút và kết quả giảm 91,2%. Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường.
* Hiệu suất loại bỏ vi rút trong không khí đã được kiểm tra bởi TUV Rheinland bằng cách tiêm vi rút Phi-X174 trong một khu vực có diện tích 60 m³ và giữ cho thiết bị (Số hiệu PAH-TUP0M) chạy trong ba mươi (30) phút và kết quả là giảm 95,3% . Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường.

Một nửa lớp vỏ của LG One Way Cassette được tháo ra, để lộ cấu trúc bên trong và luồng khí có thể nhìn thấy được, với cấu trúc hình chữ L màu xanh phát sáng.

Sạch từ trong ra ngoài

Cách nhiệt Safe Plus là một phương pháp xử lý kháng khuẩn được áp dụng cho các bộ phận cách nhiệt bên trong để ngăn chặn sự phát triển của nấm mốc và cung cấp luồng không khí trong lành, sạch sẽ hơn.

** Cách nhiệt Safe plus sẽ được áp dụng cho các thiết bị bắt đầu từ tháng 5 năm 2021. Vui lòng liên hệ với văn phòng LG tại khu vực để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm.

Quản lý chất lượng không khí theo thời gian thực

Quản lý theo thời gian thực với điều khiển không dây hoặc có dây, đèn LED, và điện thoại thông minh

 

Hình ảnh sản phẩm đang được điều khiển trên bộ điều khiển và thiết bị di động.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Bộ lọc được gắn vào dàn lạnh để lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn

Bộ lọc vệ sinh được

Tiết kiệm chi phí thay thế với bộ lọc bán vĩnh cửu dễ làm sạch.

Luồng gió trải rộng và khí lạnh dễ chịu

Luồng gió rộng giúp làm mát mọi ngóc ngách trong phòng dù lắp đặt ở bất kỳ vị trí nào. (20 ° - 70 ° theo chiều dọc, xoay tự động 120 °)

 

Lắp đặt linh hoạt

Thiết kế nhỏ gọn của Cassette 1 hướng giảm thiểu không gian lắp đặt

Máy lạnh âm trần một chiều LG được hiển thị ở nửa bên phải, với một đường chấm và mũi tên màu đỏ đánh dấu chiều cao thân máy là 132mm.

Thiết kế nhỏ gọn và mỏng

Cassette 1 hướng thổi với thân máy mỏng giúp giảm bớt các hạn chế và giúp lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn ở không gian trần mỏng

Điều khiển từ xa qua Wi-Fi với ứng dụng LG ThinQ™

Theo dõi và kiểm soát mức tiêu thụ năng lượng để tiết kiệm năng lượng hiệu quả hơn. Kiểm tra nhiệt độ trong nhà ngay cả khi bạn đi vắng. Điều khiển từ xa qua điện thoại di động hoạt động mọi lúc, mọi nơi.

Thay đổi kích thước của các vòng tròn và cái cây nằm ở trung tâm. Modem Wi-Fi của LG được hiển thị ở bên trái và điện thoại thông minh có ThinQ ở bên phải.

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 