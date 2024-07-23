Cassette 1 hướng thổi

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Tính năng thanh lọc không khí mang lại không gian trong lành
Hệ thống lọc không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ giúp loại bỏ mùi hôi, vi trùng và bụi siêu mịn PM 1.0. Bộ lọc được vệ sinh với nước, cho phép sử dụng bán vĩnh cửu