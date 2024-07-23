About Cookies on This Site

Hình ảnh hai cánh gió của hộp điều hòa

DUAL Vane Cassette

LG DUAL Vane Cassette cung cấp luồng không khí rộng hơn với hai van riêng lẻ. Bất kể nó được lắp đặt ở đâu, bạn có thể tùy chỉnh luồng không khí với điều khiển góc tốt.

Tại sao chọn LG DUALVane? Lọc không khí Kiểm soát luồng không khí tùy chỉnh ThinQ™ Dòng sản phẩm Yêu cầu mua hàng

Tại sao chọn LG DUALVane?

Ngoài khả năng kiểm soát góc mịn, Hộp điều hòa DUALVane còn lấp đầy căn phòng bằng không khí trong lành và mát mẻ hơn với bộ lọc không khí 5 bước.

icon

Bộ lọc không khí

icon

Loại bỏ bụi siêu mịn,vi khuẩn và virus

icon

Được chứng nhận bởi

Hình ảnh các chất có hại khác nhau được lọc qua 5 bộ lọc.

Lọc không khí cho không gian trong nhà lành mạnh hơn

Hệ thống lọc không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ giúp loại bỏ mùi hôi, vi trùng và bụi mịn PM 1.0. Bộ lọc này có thể làm sạch bằng nước, cho phép sử dụng bán vĩnh viễn.

*Bạn có thể mua Bộ lọc không khí dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Bước 1

Bộ lọc sơ cấp

Thu giữ bụi mịn.

Bước 2

Cho bụi nhiễm điện

Tăng lực tĩnh điện của hạt. Cải thiện hiệu quả thu thập của bộ lọc.

Bước 3

Bộ lọc PM 1.0

Loại bỏ tới 99% bụi mịn đến siêu mịn.

Step 4

Bộ lọc khử mùi

Công nghệ hấp thụ khí hiệu quả cao giúp loại bỏ mùi khó chịu và khí độc hại.

Bước 5

Bộ tạo ion

Làm bất hoạt vi khuẩn và vi trùng.

*Hiệu suất loại bỏ bụi mịn của bộ lọc không khí đã được TUV Rheinland xác minh trong thử nghiệm số 60382341 001, dựa trên tiêu chuẩn thử nghiệm của Hàn Quốc SPS-KACA002-132: 2018, để loại bỏ 99,9% bụi mịn 50 nm và 100 nm.
*Hiệu suất loại bỏ vi khuẩn và virus đã được TUV Rheinland xác minh trong thử nghiệm số 60375745 001, để loại bỏ 99,9% vi khuẩn staphylococcus epidermidis trong 60 phút và loại bỏ 99,4% virus Phi-X174 trong 30 phút trong buồng 60 m3 và bởi Intertek trong thử nghiệm số. RT20E-S0054, để bất hoạt 99% vi khuẩn trên bề mặt.

Xử lý kháng khuẩn được lắp đặt bên trong hộp điều hòa cánh gió kép.

Làm sạch từ trong ra ngoài

Cách ly Safe Plus là một phương pháp xử lý kháng khuẩn được áp dụng cho các bộ phận cách ly bên trong để ngăn chặn sự phát triển của nấm mốc và tạo ra luồng không khí sạch hơn, trong lành hơn.

*Cách lý Safe plus sẽ được áp dụng cho các thiết bị bắt đầu từ tháng 5 năm 2021. Vui lòng liên hệ với văn phòng LG tại địa phương để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm.

Không khí trong lành cho không gian rộng lớn

Không khí tinh khiết bao phủ một diện tích thậm chí còn lớn hơn diện tích không khí được làm mát. Khu vực lọc không khí có thể bao phủ lên đến 147m2 để tạo ra một môi trường sạch sẽ, trong lành ngay cả trong không gian chiều dọc dày đặc như nhà trẻ, trường học và trung tâm mua sắm.

Hộp điều hòa cánh gió kép cung cấp không khí trong lành và mát mẻ trong văn phòng, trung tâm mua sắm, trường học và nhà trẻ, và bao phủ lên đến 142㎡.

Hộp điều hòa cánh gió kép cung cấp không khí trong lành và mát mẻ trong văn phòng, trung tâm mua sắm, trường học và nhà trẻ, và bao phủ lên đến 142㎡.

Hộp điều hòa cánh gió kép cung cấp không khí trong lành và mát mẻ trong văn phòng, trung tâm mua sắm, trường học và nhà trẻ, và bao phủ lên đến 142㎡.

Kiểm tra chất lượng không khí của tòa nhà theo thời gian thực

Bạn có thể kiểm tra và kiểm soát chất lượng không khí của toàn bộ tòa nhà bằng bộ điều khiển trung tâm hoặc thiết bị giám sát theo thời gian thực bằng điều khiển từ xa, bảng đèn LED hoặc điện thoại thông minh.

Hình ảnh một sản phẩm đang được điều khiển trên bộ điều khiển trung tâm, bộ điều khiển riêng lẻ và thiết bị di động.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Bộ lọc gắn vào thân dàn lạnh giúp lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn.

Bộ lọc có thể rửa được

Tiết kiệm chi phí thay bộ lọc bằng bộ lọc bán vĩnh viễn dễ dàng làm sạch.

Luồng không khí tùy chỉnh với DUALVane cải tiến

LG DUALVane Cassette sử dụng 2 cánh gió riêng rẽ để cung cấp luồng không khí tùy chỉnh cho mọi môi trường.

Bao phủ không gian rộng hơn

Thổi gió xa hơn

Luồng khí đa dạng hơn

Luồng không khí tùy chỉnh

Một giải pháp cho mọi không gian. LG DUALVane cung cấp luồng không khí tối ưu.

Luồng không khí gián tiếp

Ngăn không khí từ thiết bị thổi trực tiếp vào bạn.

Xoay lên & xuống

Duy trì nhiệt độ đồng đều trong mọi không gian.

Luồng không khí trực tiếp

Có thể thổi xa đến 5m mà không cần các thành phần bổ sung.

Chế độ công suất

Đưa không gian của bạn đến nhiệt độ mục tiêu nhanh hơn.

Quản lý bởi LG ThinQTM

Hộp điều hòa DUALVane có thể được giám sát và điều khiển thông qua thiết bị di động để tiết kiệm năng lượng và đảm bảo chất lượng không khí tốt hơn.

Giám sát và điều khiển sản phẩm từ bên ngoài bằng LG ThinQ App.

Cảm biến thông minh

Nhiệt độ sàn nhà

Luồng không khí gia tăng cho đến khi đạt được nhiệt độ mong muốn ở độ cao mặt đất. *Có thể mua Cảm biến nhiệt độ sàn nhà dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Phát hiện người

Bằng cách phát hiện vị trí của người, chức năng Phát hiện người điều chỉnh luồng không khí và tự động tắt khi không gian không có người. *Bạn có thể Cảm biến phát hiện người dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Hộp điều hòa DUALVane 4 hướng

Hình ảnh dòng sản phẩm Hộp điều hòa cánh gió kép

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua hàng để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua hàng Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 