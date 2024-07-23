About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Màn hình y tế LG 8MP

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Tìm đại lý

Màn hình y tế LG 8MP

27HJ713C-B

Màn hình y tế LG 8MP

(0)
27HJ713C-B - front view

Chất lượng hình ảnh chính xác trong đánh giá lâm sàng

Chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội

27” IPS 8MP

Chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội

Màn hình IPS 8MP 27 inch có độ sáng lý tưởng dành cho đánh giá thứ cấp. Góc xem rộng 178° giúp bác sĩ và bệnh nhân nhìn chính xác các hình ảnh được tái hiện với độ méo hình thấp nhất.

Sáng hơn và Chính xác hơn
350nits (Thông thường) & sRGB 99%

Sáng hơn và Chính xác hơn

Độ sáng 350 nit (Thông thường) và không gian màu sRGB 99% đảm bảo màu sắc sáng hơn, sống động hơn và độ phân giải tốt hơn, mang lại độ chính xác hình ảnh cao hơn.

Hình ảnh y tế được đảm bảo độ nhất quán

Tuân thủ các tiêu chuẩn y tế
DICOM Part 14

Tuân thủ các tiêu chuẩn y tế

Chỉ số gamma DICOM part 14 điều chỉnh các mức thang độ xám của hình ảnh y tế từ các thiết bị chụp chiếu khác nhau, giúp đánh giá chính xác hơn. Ngoài ra, màn hình cũng đảm bảo độ sáng 250 nit tuân thủ hướng dẫn về độ sáng trong đánh giá thứ cấp ACR-AAPM-SIIM.

*Hướng dẫn về độ sáng trong đánh giá thứ cấp ACR-AAPM-SIIM: Bộ hướng dẫn về độ sáng trong đánh giá thứ cấp được phát triển nhờ sự cộng tác giữa Hiệp hội điện quang Hoa Kỳ (ACR), Hiệp hội Vật lý Y khoa Hoa Kỳ (AAPM) và Hiệp hội Tin học Hình ảnh trong Y khoa (SIIM).

Hiển thị ổn định nhất quán
Sự ổn định độ sáng

Hiển thị ổn định nhất quán

Một bộ cảm biến đo tính ổn định độ sáng của đèn nền và tự động bù các biến động độ sáng do màn hình sử dụng lâu gây ra để đạt được khả năng hiển thị ổn định nhất quán trong suốt thời gian sử dụng.

Nâng cao cảm giác thoải mái khi xem

Giúp mắt thoải mái lâu dài

Chống nháy

Giúp mắt thoải mái lâu dài

Công nghệ Chống nháy gần như loại bỏ hoàn toàn hiện tượng nháy hình giúp tránh mỏi mắt. Nhờ đó, thị lực của bác sĩ được bảo vệ và giúp họ không bị chậm tiến trình làm việc.

Thiết kế thuận tiện
Trục xoay hai chiều

Thiết kế thuận tiện

Chân đế thiết kế tiện lợi với tính năng điều chỉnh Trục xoay hai chiều giúp tối ưu hóa không gian phòng chẩn đoán. Xoay dọc hai màn hinh và đặt cạnh nhau để đọc nội dung thoải mái dễ dàng.
In

Tất cả thông số

MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước [Inch]

    27

  • Tỷ lệ khung hình

    16:9

  • Xử lý bề mặt

    Chống chói

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    5ms (GtG ở chế độ Nhanh hơn)

  • Độ phân giải

    3840 x 2160

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Góc nhìn (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Độ sáng (Điển hình) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Gam màu (Điển hình)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Bit màu

    10bit

KẾT NỐI

  • 12G-SDI

    KHÔNG

  • 3G-SDI

    KHÔNG

  • D-Sub

    KHÔNG

  • DVI-D

    KHÔNG

  • Component (Độ phân giải)

    KHÔNG

  • Composite (Độ phân giải)

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI

    CÓ(2ea)

  • Daisy Chain

    KHÔNG

  • DisplayPort

    CÓ(1ea)

  • Thunderbolt

    KHÔNG

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

    3 chấu (Chỉ âm thanh)

  • RS-232

    KHÔNG

  • S-Video

    KHÔNG

  • Cổng USB Downstream

    CÓ(2ea/ver3.0)

  • Cổng USB Upstream

    CÓ(1ea/ver3.0)

TÍNH NĂNG

  • HDR 10

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

    KHÔNG

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • PIP

    KHÔNG

  • PBP

    2PBP

  • Chống nháy hình

  • Hiệu chỉnh phần cứng

    HW Calibration Ready

  • Black Stabilizer

    KHÔNG

  • Ánh sáng

    KHÔNG

  • Chế độ đọc sách

  • Super Resolution+

  • Phím nóng

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến hiện diện

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến phía trước

    KHÔNG

  • Nhiệt độ màu

    6500K/8500K/9300K/Thủ công (5000K-10000K)

  • Chế độ xoay và phản chiếu

    KHÔNG

  • Tự động chuyển đầu vào khi có sự cố

    KHÔNG

  • Lấy nét

    KHÔNG

  • Chế độ hộp đèn

    KHÔNG

  • Ổn định độ sáng

  • Chế độ bệnh lý

    KHÔNG

  • Tương thích DICOM

  • Hiệu ứng HDR

    KHÔNG

CƠ HỌC

  • Điều chỉnh vị trí màn hình

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Thiết kế không viền

    Thiết kế 3 phía không viền

  • Có thể gắn tường [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Chân đế OneClick

  • Công tắc nguồn cơ học

    KHÔNG

KÍCH THƯỚC/TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Trọng lượng khi vận chuyển [kg]

    10.3

  • Trọng lượng có chân đế [kg]

    7.5

  • Trọng lượng không có chân đế [kg]

    4.7

NGUỒN

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tối đa)

    65W

  • Tiêu thụ điện năng (Tắt DC)

    Dưới 0,3W

  • Đầu vào AC

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Loại

    Nguồn điện ngoài (Bộ chuyển đổi)

  • Đầu ra DC

    19V, 3.42A

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Bộ chuyển đổi

  • Báo cáo hiệu chuẩn (Giấy)

  • Cổng hiển thị

  • DVI-D (Màu/Chiều dài)

    KHÔNG

  • D-Sub

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI (Màu/Chiều dài)

  • Dây nguồn

  • Cáp USB3.0 Upstream

ỨNG DỤNG SW

  • Dual Controller

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

  • Qubyx

    KHÔNG

TIÊU CHUẨN

  • UL (cUL)

  • CE

  • RoHS

  • IP(Front/Except for front)

    KHÔNG

  • Chống phá hoại

    KHÔNG

  • KGMP

  • KC (for Rep. of Korea)

  • IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

  • EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

  • IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

  • EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

  • FDA

    Loại I

  • ISO13485

  • GMP

  • WEEE

  • MFDS

  • REACH

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 