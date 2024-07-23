About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAE-Q Standard

Khám phá màn hình LAE-Q Standard của LG. Màn hình LAE-Q Standard phù hợp lắp đặt trong nhà, với khung đúc bằng nhôm được gia công chính xác cho phép tạo màn hình dễ dàng và liền mạch.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

LAE-Q Standard

LAE-Q Standard

Dòng sản phẩm LAE-Q Standard phù hợp cho nhiều vị trí lắp đặt trong nhà khác nhau, với bộ khung nhôm đúc được chế tạo bằng cơ khí chính xác, việc lắp đặt trở nên đơn giản và trơn tru cho toàn khối màn hình.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-01_1554159515256
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-02_1554159533439
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-03_1554159541986
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-01_1554159515256
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-02_1554159533439
ID-LAE-Q-Standard-Series-Gallery-03_1554159541986

Độ sáng cao 1.200 nit

Độ sáng cao 1.200 nit

Lắp đặt tại khu vực rộng lớn với ánh sáng trong nhà hoặc ánh sáng tự nhiên, sản phẩm có độ sáng cao này nhanh chóng thu hút sự quan tâm của khách hàng và truyền tải hiệu quả thông điệp mà bạn mong muốn.

Thiết kế khung nhôm đúc

Thiết kế khung nhôm đúc

Các unit case được hoàn thiện gọn gàng ở mọi góc cạnh, đảm bảo cho màn hình luôn bóng mượt.

Hệ thống chốt đơn giản

Hệ thống chốt đơn giản

Không cần thêm dụng cụ lắp đặt, mỗi unit case đều có tay đòn gắn ở phía sau giúp dễ dàng cố định unit case vào bên trên và bên trái.

Modules nguồn và điều khiển có thể tháo lắp

Modules nguồn và điều khiển có thể tháo lắp

Các modules nguồn và điều khiển đính vào unit cases có thể dễ dàng tháo ra khi cần sửa chữa.

Thao tác từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau

Thao tác từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau

Có thể thao tác với sản phẩm từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau, nhờ đó khách hàng có thể lựa chọn theo điều kiện lắp đặt và giảm thiểu các hạn chế trong khi lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Mỗi bước sản xuất đều được quản lý chặt chẽ, trong khi quy trình hiệu chỉnh tại nhà máy đảm bảo chất lượng nhất quán giữa các unit case. Màn hình hiển thị nội dung mượt mà với độ sáng đồng nhất đạt 97%.

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng chặt chẽ của LG, các màn hình LED của LG có khả năng tái tạo hình ảnh chính xác, hiển thị màu sắc nguyên gốc của vật thể một cách sống động mà không bị biến dạng.

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Với chứng nhận RoHS, toàn bộ các mẫu màn hình LED của LG đều là những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, không sử dụng các vật liệu có hại cho môi trường và con người.

Tên ModelLAE026DD3-QLAE026DD4-QLAE039DD3-QLAE039DD4-Q
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)2.62.63.913.91
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)192x192192x192128x128128x128
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)500x500x81500x500x81500x500x81500x500x81
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)7,5/30,07,5/30,07,5/30,07,5/30,0
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)1200120012001200
Nhiệt độ màu6500650065006500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/160160/160160/160160/160
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng≥ 97％；≥ 97％；≥ 97％；≥ 97％；
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản5000500050005000
Độ sâu màu (bit)13131313
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)56/16856/16856/16856/168
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)672672672672
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)1920192038403840
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*80000500008000080000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 