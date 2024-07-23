About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAS Fine-pitch

Khám phá màn hình LAS Fine-pitch của LG. Màn hình cung cấp tỉ lệ khung hình 16:9, thiết kế dạng hộp tủ, trọng lượng nhẹ, rất dễ dàng cho việc lắt đặt và bảo trì.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_02_M01_Fine-pitch_1521096673243

LAS Fine-pitch

Dòng sản phẩm LAS Fine-Pitch cung cấp units case có tỷ lệ màn hình 16:9, đi cùng với thiết kế siêu nhẹ và hướng thao tác từ mặt trước nhằm đơn giản hóa việc lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.

Bộ sưu tập Tính năng Thông số kỹ thuật
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-01
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-02
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-03
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-04
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-05
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-01
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-02
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-03
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-04
ID-LAS-Fine-pitch-Series-Gallery-05
D03_ID-LAS-Fine-01-Cableless-Installation-and_-Clean-Design-Fin_1554426767542

Lắp đặt không cần cáp và thiết kế gọn gàng

Các unit case có thể xếp chồng lên nhau nhờ ổ cắm sắp thẳng hàng ở phía trên và dưới. Nhờ bộ nguồn tích hợp sẵn và đầu kết nối tín hiệu nhô ra từ phần đỉnh nên không cần đi dây giữa các unit case với nhau. Với việc lắp đặt dễ dàng và bề ngoài trơn mượt mà thiết kế này không cần đi dây cũng như không gian lắp đặt được tối ưu.

D04_ID-LAS-Fine-02-16_9_Aspect-Ratio-Optimized-Fin_1554426813948

Tỷ lệ hình 16:9, thuận tiện cho nội dung FHD/UHD

Mỗi unit case được sản xuất theo tỷ lệ 16:9, tương tự như hầu hết các nội dùng FHD/UHD hiện tại. Điều này giúp người dùng dễ dàng sử dụng các nội dung đang có mà không cần chỉnh sửa gì thêm.

D05_ID-LAS-Fine-03-Easy-handling-Lightweight-Unit-Case_1554426900841

Dễ thao tác với unit case nhẹ

Vì unit case có khối lượng thấp và dễ lắp đặt nên việc hỏng hóc trong quá trình lắp đặt được giảm thiểu tối đa. Đồng thời khối lượng toàn khối màn hình cũng rất thấp giúp cắt giảm chi phí làm khung giá đỡ.

D06_ID-LAS-Fine-04-Front-Serviceability_1562024208537

Thao tác từ mặt trước

Vì có thể thao tác từ mặt trước, nên không gian phía sau của màn hình không còn phải để trống cho lắp đặt, bảo dưỡng.

D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1554440060967

An toàn với Hệ thống Dự phòng tín hiệu/nguồn

Với bộ điều khiển và bộ nguồn bổ sung, bộ điều khiển dự phòng sẽ kích hoạt nếu truyền tín hiệu bị lỗi, nó tránh lỗi màn hình tắt lịm (Dự phòng tín hiệu*). Sản phẩm này cũng hỗ trợ Dự phòng nguồn điện*. Hai bộ nguồn được lắp lên mỗi unit LED, bộ này sẽ kích hoạt cấp nguồn khi bộ kia lỗi.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Mỗi bước sản xuất đều được quản lý chặt chẽ, trong khi quy trình hiệu chỉnh tại nhà máy đảm bảo chất lượng nhất quán giữa các unit case. Màn hình hiển thị nội dung mượt mà với độ sáng đồng nhất đạt 97%.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng chặt chẽ của LG, các màn hình LED của LG có khả năng tái tạo hình ảnh chính xác, hiển thị màu sắc nguyên gốc của vật thể một cách sống động mà không bị biến dạng.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Với chứng nhận RoHS, toàn bộ các mẫu màn hình LED của LG đều là những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, không sử dụng các vật liệu có hại cho môi trường và con người.

Vertical Table
Tên ModelLAS009DB7-FLAS012DB2-FLAS012DB4-FLAS012DB7-F
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)0.9451.261.261.26
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)640 x 360480 x 270480 x 270480 x 270
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)7.2/365,2/25,35,2/25,35,2/25,3
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)TrướcTrướcTrướcTrước
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)600600600600
Nhiệt độ màu3.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.000
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/140160/140160/140160/140
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng≥ 97%97%97%97%
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản7000700070007000
Độ sâu màu (bit)16161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)70/16054/18054/18054/180
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)800874874874
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Vertical Table
Tên ModelLAS014DB2-FLAS014DB4-FLAS014DB7-F
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)1.4541.4541.454
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)416 x 234416 x 234416 x 234
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)5,2/25,35,2/25,35,2/25,3
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)TrướcTrướcTrước
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)600600600
Nhiệt độ màu3.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.000
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/140160/140160/140
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng97%97%97%
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản700070007000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)54/18054/18054/180
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)874874874
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)3,0003,0003,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Vertical Table
Tên ModelLAS015DB2-FLAS015DB4-FLAS015DB7-F
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)1.5751.5751.575
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)384 x 216384 x 216384 x 216
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)5,2/25,35,2/25,35,2/25,3
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)TrướcTrướcTrước
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)600600600
Nhiệt độ màu3.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.000
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/140160/140160/140
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng97%97%97%
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản700070007000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)54/18054/18054/180
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)874874874
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)3,0003,0003,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,00050,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Vertical Table
Tên ModelLAS018DB2-FLAS018DB4-FLAS018DB7-F
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)1.891.891.89
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)320 x 180320 x 180320 x 180
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)5,2/25,35,2/25,35,2/25,3
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)TrướcTrướcTrước
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)600600600
Nhiệt độ màu3.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.000
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/140160/140160/140
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng97%97%97%
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản700070007000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)54/18054/18054/180
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)874874874
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)3,0003,0003,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Vertical Table
Tên ModelLAS025DB2-FLAS025DB4-FLAS025DB7-F
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)2.522.522.52
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)240 x 136240 x 136240 x 136
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)5,2/25,35,2/25,35,2/25,3
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)TrướcTrướcTrước
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)600600600
Nhiệt độ màu3.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.000
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/140160/140160/140
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng97%97%97%
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản700070007000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)54/18054/18054/180
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)874874874
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)3,0003,0003,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,00050,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH-10° đến 40°/10-80％RH

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 