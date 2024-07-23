About Cookies on This Site

LAS standard

Khám phá màn hình LAS Standard của LG. Màn hình LAS Standard đượcthiết kế không chỉ để cài đặt cố định, mà còn cho thuê, dàn dựng sân khấu, sự kiện.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_04_M01_Large-Format_1521096879221

LAS standard

Dòng LAS Standard không chỉ thiết kế cho các vị trí lắp đặt cố định mà còn cho dịch vụ thuê mượn, sân khấu và sự kiện lớn. Được trang bị tính năng kết nối nam châm trên unit case với hệ thống quick-lock, việc lắp đặt trở nên đơn giản thuận tiện.

Bộ sưu tập Tính năng Thông số kỹ thuật
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-01_1554428249458
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-02_1554428249458
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-03_1554428249458
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-04_1554428249458
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-05_1554428249458
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-06_1554428249458
ID-LAS-Standard-Series-Gallery-07_1554428249458
D03_ID-LAS-Standard-01-Fast-Installation-and-Teardown_1554427810886

Tháo lắp nhanh chóng

Các unit cases LED được gắn vào nhau dễ dàng bằng nam châm. Hơn nữa, các tay khóa ở trên và bên hông giúp cho việc tháo lắp rất đơn giản dù chỉ cần một người thực hiện.

D04_ID-LAS-Standard-02-Front-Module-Removal_1554427850658

Tháo module từ phía trước

Với dụng cụ nam châm, module LED có thể dễ dàng tháo rời

D05_ID-LAS-Standard-03-Easy-Maintenance_1554427891902

Dễ dàng bảo dưỡng

Việc bảo dưỡng trở nên đơn giản do tập trung gọn gàng các bộ phận của màn hình như bộ nguồn, bảng mạch nhận tín hiệu, bảng mạch vào cùng một vị trí.

D06_ID-LAS-Standard-04-Simple-Status-Check_1554427929536

Dễ dàng kiểm tra

Bạn có thể dễ dàng kiểm tra trình trạng nguồn, tín hiệu thông qua nút trạng thái ở phía bên ngoài unit case (thay đổi giữa đỏ và xanh). Nút này có thể kiểm tra mà không cần kết nối nguồn.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__D

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Mỗi bước sản xuất đều được quản lý chặt chẽ, trong khi quy trình hiệu chỉnh tại nhà máy đảm bảo chất lượng nhất quán giữa các unit case. Màn hình hiển thị nội dung mượt mà với độ sáng đồng nhất đạt 97%.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__D

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng chặt chẽ của LG, các màn hình LED của LG có khả năng tái tạo hình ảnh chính xác, hiển thị màu sắc nguyên gốc của vật thể một cách sống động mà không bị biến dạng.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__D

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Với chứng nhận RoHS, toàn bộ các mẫu màn hình LED của LG đều là những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, không sử dụng các vật liệu có hại cho môi trường và con người.

Vertical Table
Tên ModelLAS025DB4-VLAS025DB7-VLAS039DB4-VLAS039DB7-V
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)2.52.53.903.90
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)200 x 200200 x 200128 x 128128 x 128
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74500 x 500 x 74
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)7,0/28,07,0/28,07,0/28,07,0/28,0
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)TrướcTrướcTrướcTrước
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)1000100010001000
Nhiệt độ màu3.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.0003.000 - 10.000
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/140160/140160/140160/140
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng97%97%97%97%
Độ đồng nhất màu sắc±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản8000800080008000
Độ sâu màu (bit)16161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)95/18895/18895/18895/188
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)750750750750
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)3840384038403840
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*80000800008000080000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 40° C/10-80％RH-10° đến 40° C/10-80％RH-10° đến 40° C/10-80％RH-10° đến 40° C/10-80％RH

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 