LAS standard
Dòng LAS Standard không chỉ thiết kế cho các vị trí lắp đặt cố định mà còn cho dịch vụ thuê mượn, sân khấu và sự kiện lớn. Được trang bị tính năng kết nối nam châm trên unit case với hệ thống quick-lock, việc lắp đặt trở nên đơn giản thuận tiện.