About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBE DOOH

Khám phá màn hình LBE DOOH của LG. Màn hình LBE DOOH phù hợp cho việc lắp đặt ngoài trời cố định, có vỏ bằng nhôm đúc mỏng cho tổng thể liền mạch với hiệu suất tiết kiệm năng lượng, và phù hợp để phát lại nội dung quảng cáo.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

LBE DOOH

LBE DOOH

Dòng sản phẩm LBE DOOH phù hợp để lắp cố định ngoài trời, với phần vỏ nhôm đúc mỏng tạo nên kiểu dáng mượt mà và tiết kiệm năng lượng. Có thể xây dựng nhiều tỷ lệ màn hình khác nhau, 4:3, 8:9, và 16:9, phù hợp cho các nội dung quảng cáo chạy lặp đi lặp lại.

Bộ sưu tập Tính năng Thông số kỹ thuật
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-00_1554356105032
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-01_1554162152917
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-02_1554162167851
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-03_1554162178753
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-04_1554162188996
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-05_1554162201579
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-06_1554162214040
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-07_1554162223989
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-00_1554356105032
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-01_1554162152917
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-02_1554162167851
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-03_1554162178753
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-04_1554162188996
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-05_1554162201579
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-06_1554162214040
ID-LBE-DOOH-Series-Gallery-07_1554162223989
Thiết kế chịu được các điều kiện thời tiết

Thiết kế chịu được các điều kiện thời tiết

Vỏ máy trước và sau đã được chứng nhận IP65 và IP54, giúp thiết bị hoạt động ổn định, không bị ảnh hưởng bởi thời tiết và các yếu tố môi trường gây hại.

Thao tác từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau

Thao tác từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau

Có thể thao tác với sản phẩm từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau, nhờ đó khách hàng có thể lựa chọn theo điều kiện lắp đặt và giảm thiểu các hạn chế trong khi lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.
*Trừ mẫu sản phẩm LBE040DD4

Thiết kế khung nhôm đúc

Thiết kế khung nhôm đúc

Thiết kế khung nhôm làm cho các góc cạnh trơn tru và bề bóng mượt, loại bỏ các khe hở ảnh hưởng tới độ mịn của màn hình hiển thị.

Khóa nhanh giúp lắp đặt dễ dàng

Khóa nhanh giúp lắp đặt dễ dàng

Các unit case có thể dễ dàng được gắn với nhau bằng “rolling fast lock”.

Bộ nguồn/điều khiển có thể tháo lắp

Bộ nguồn/điều khiển có thể tháo lắp

Bộ nguồn và các bộ điều khiển đã được lắp vào unit cases có thể dễ dàng tháo rời để sửa chữa.

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Mỗi bước sản xuất đều được quản lý chặt chẽ, trong khi quy trình hiệu chỉnh tại nhà máy đảm bảo chất lượng nhất quán giữa các unit case. Màn hình hiển thị nội dung mượt mà với độ sáng đồng nhất đạt 97%.

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng chặt chẽ của LG, các màn hình LED của LG có khả năng tái tạo hình ảnh chính xác, hiển thị màu sắc nguyên gốc của vật thể một cách sống động mà không bị biến dạng.

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Với chứng nhận RoHS, toàn bộ các mẫu màn hình LED của LG đều là những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, không sử dụng các vật liệu có hại cho môi trường và con người.

Vertical Table
Tên ModelLBE040DD4LBE080DD3LBE080DD4LBE100DD3
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)4.008.008.0010.00
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)160x18080x9080x9064x72
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90640x720x90
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)17,0/36,917,0/36,917,0/36,917,0/36,9
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)SauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)5000550050005500
Nhiệt độ màu6500650065006500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,003Cx,Cy97％/±0,003Cx,Cy97％/±0,003Cx,Cy97％/±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản5000500050005000
Độ sâu màu (bit)14141414
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)120/360110/330110/330110/330
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)780720720720
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)3840384038403840
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100000100000100000100000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 