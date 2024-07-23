About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LBE Standard

Khám phá màn hình LBE Standard của LG. Màn hình LBE Standard cung cấp hiệu suất linh hoạt, với thiết kế sáng tạo và thân thiện người dùng, giúp bạn dễ cài đặt và bảo trì thuận tiện.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

LBE Standard

LBE Standard

Dòng sản phẩm LBE Standard có giá phải chăng và tính năng linh hoạt. Có nhiều thiết kế sáng tạo khác nhau, thuận tiện cho lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.

01_ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00
02-ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00_1554357910691
03-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554357682196
04-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554357898013
05-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554357695040
06-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554357884194
07-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-03_1554357704983
08-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-04_1554357863515
09-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-04_1554357714328
10-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-05_1554357854210
01_ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x500-00
02-ID-LBE-Standard-Series-Gallery-500x1000-00_1554357910691
03-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-01_1554357682196
04-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-01_1554357898013
05-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-02_1554357695040
06-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-02_1554357884194
07-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-03_1554357704983
08-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-04_1554357863515
09-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x500-04_1554357714328
10-ID-LBE Standard Series-Gallery-500x1000-05_1554357854210
Thiết kế mỏng nhẹ

Thiết kế mỏng nhẹ

Mỗi unit case có khối lượng 8,2kg và 12,5kg với độ dày 68mm. Với thiết kế mỏng nhẹ, màn hình LED dễ dàng lắp đặt, giảm thiểu tối đa hư hỏng trong quá trình vận chuyển, lắp đặt. Đồng thời tổng khối lượng toàn màn hình không lớn giúp cắt giảm chi phí chế tạo khung giá đỡ.

Thiết kế chịu được các điều kiện thời tiết

Thiết kế chịu được các điều kiện thời tiết

Vỏ máy trước và sau có chứng nhận IP65 và 54, giúp thiết bị hoạt động ổn định, không bị ảnh hưởng bởi thời tiết và các yếu tố môi trường gây hại.

Thao tác từ mặt trước hoặc mặt sau

Thao tác từ mặt trước hoặc mặt sau

"Có thể thao tác với sản phẩm từ mặt trước hoặc mặt sau, nhờ đó khách hàng có thể lựa chọn theo điều kiện lắp đặt và giảm thiểu các hạn chế trong khi lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.
*Các mẫu sản phẩm khác nhau có thể được hỗ trợ khác nhau"

Dễ dàng bảo dưỡng

Dễ dàng bảo dưỡng

Các modules nguồn và điều khiển gắn với unit case có thể tháo ra dễ dàng, giúp cho việc sửa lỗi trở nên đơn giản.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Có rất nhiều yếu tố giúp kỹ thuật viên thực hiện tháo lắp dễ dàng hơn, ví dụ nam châm ở cạnh trên và dưới, then định vị, khóa dễ lắp.

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Mỗi bước sản xuất đều được quản lý chặt chẽ, trong khi quy trình hiệu chỉnh tại nhà máy đảm bảo chất lượng nhất quán giữa các unit case. Màn hình hiển thị nội dung mượt mà với độ sáng đồng nhất đạt 97%.

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng chặt chẽ của LG, các màn hình LED của LG có khả năng tái tạo hình ảnh chính xác, hiển thị màu sắc nguyên gốc của vật thể một cách sống động mà không bị biến dạng.

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Với chứng nhận RoHS, toàn bộ các mẫu màn hình LED của LG đều là những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, không sử dụng các vật liệu có hại cho môi trường và con người.

Vertical Table
Tên ModelLBE069DD3DLBE069DD3LBE069DD4DLBE069DD4
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)6.946.946.946.94
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)72x7272x14472x7272x72
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)8,2/32,812,5/25,08,2/32,812,5/25,0
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)SauSauSauSau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)5500550055005500
Nhiệt độ màu6500650065006500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/120160/120160/120160/120
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,003Cx,Cy97％/±0,003Cx,Cy97％/±0,003Cx,Cy97％/±0,003Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản5000500050005000
Độ sâu màu (bit)14141414
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)53/160110/33053/160110/330
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)640660640660
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)3840384038403840
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*80000800005000050000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH-10° đến 45°/0-80％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

* Phụ thuộc vào công nghệ sản xuất LED** Các model SMD đều dùng dây dẫn vàng
*** Model thay đổi theo từng Quốc gia

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 