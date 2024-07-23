About Cookies on This Site

LBS Stadium

Khám phá màn hình LBS Stadium của LG. Màn hình LBS Stadium có nhiều định dạng khác nhau cho các loại sân vận động và ứng dụng cho các sự kiện ngoài trời khác nhau.
(*Sản phẩm này không còn được bán nữa.)

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_01_M02_Stadium_1521097613637_1556334492123

LBS Stadium

Dòng sản phẩm LBS Stadium với nhiều định dạng khác nhau phù hợp với nhiều loại sân vận động và địa điểm ngoài trời. Sản phẩm được thiết kế và chế tạo nhằm mang lại hiệu suất mạnh mẽ với chất lượng hình ảnh tuyệt vời.

D03_ID-LBS-Stadium-01-Outstading-Visibility_full_1554706749865_1556334683828

Độ hiển thị vượt trội

Với độ sáng 6,000 nits mạnh mẽ (có thể tùy chỉnh lên tới 8,500 nits), dù bị ánh nắng chiếu trực tiếp, màn hình này vẫn đạt hiệu quả hoạt động cao. Nó giúp thu hút sự quan tâm của người xem và truyền tải thông điệp hiệu quả

D04_ID-LBS-Stadium-03-Smooth-Playback-in-Dynamic-Motion_full_1554770773300_1556334739360

Chế độ phát lại hình ảnh động mượt mà

Tốc độ làm tươi cao tới 4.000Hz đảm bảo tính năng phát lại cho hình ảnh mượt mà. Hình ảnh không bị nhấp nháy sẽ tránh gây ra dải đen khi ghi hình bằng máy quay, cũng như không làm mỏi mắt và mờ hình cho người xem

D05_ID-LBS-Stadium-04-Detailed-Expression-of-Color-Depth_1554352909619_1556334833314

Thể hiện chi tiết độ sâu của màu sắc

Quy trình xử lý màu 16 bit cho ra mức thang độ xám cao hơn, giúp hiển thị mượt mà chiều sâu và mật độ màu khác nhau mà không gây biến dạng, nhờ đó thể hiện nội dung chân thực và tinh tế.

D06_ID-LBS-Stadium-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design__1554353057509_1556334884039

Thiết kế chịu được các điều kiện thời tiết

Vỏ máy trước và sau đã được chứng nhận IP65 và IP54, giúp thiết bị hoạt động ổn định, không bị ảnh hưởng bởi thời tiết và các yếu tố môi trường gây hại.
*LBF160DA1D Mặt sau: Chứng nhận IP43

D07_ID-LBS-Stadium-05-Front-and-Rear_1554353246825_1556334978412

Thao tác từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau

Có thể thao tác với sản phẩm từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau, nhờ đó khách hàng có thể lựa chọn theo điều kiện lắp đặt và giảm thiểu các hạn chế trong khi lắp đặt và bảo dưỡng.
*Trừ các mẫu sản phẩm LBS060DA1D, LBS060DA3D, LBF160DA1D

D07_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554342258746_1556091401163

Chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất

Mỗi bước sản xuất đều được quản lý chặt chẽ, trong khi quy trình hiệu chỉnh tại nhà máy đảm bảo chất lượng nhất quán giữa các unit case. Màn hình hiển thị nội dung mượt mà với độ sáng đồng nhất đạt 97%.

D08_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554342325981_1556091413235

Màu sắc sống động chân thực

Với tiêu chuẩn chất lượng chặt chẽ của LG, các màn hình LED của LG có khả năng tái tạo hình ảnh chính xác, hiển thị màu sắc nguyên gốc của vật thể một cách sống động mà không bị biến dạng.

D09_ID-LBH-High-Brightness-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554342368473_1556091436233

Sản phẩm đạt chứng nhận an toàn RoHS

Với chứng nhận RoHS, toàn bộ các mẫu màn hình LED của LG đều là những sản phẩm thân thiện với môi trường, không sử dụng các vật liệu có hại cho môi trường và con người.

 
Tên ModelLBS060DA1DLBS060DA3DLBS060DA4D
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)666
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)192x128192x128192x128
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)1152x768x2171152x768x2171152x768x217
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)42,0/47,542,0/47,542,0/47,5
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/135160/135160/135
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)240/600232/580288/660
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)678678678
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

 
Tên ModelLBS080DA1DLBS080DA3DLBS080DA4D
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)888
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)192x192192x192192x192
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)1536x1536x2221536x1536x2221536x1536x222
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)104.0/44.1104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/135160/135160/135
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)584/1460552/1380672/1680
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)619585712
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

 
Tên ModelLBS100DA1DLBS100DA3DLBS100DA4D
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)10.66710.66710.667
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)144x144144x144144x144
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)1536x1536x2221536x1536x2221536x1536x222
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)104.0/44.1104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/135160/135160/135
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)616/1540580/1450712/1780
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)653615754
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

 
Tên ModelLBS120DA1DLBS120DA3DLBS120DA4D
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)121212
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)128x128128x128128x128
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)1536x1536x2231536x1536x2231536x1536x223
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)104.0/44.1104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/125160/125160/125
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)620/1550584/1460716/1790
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)657619759
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

 
Tên ModelLBS160DA1DLBS160DA3DLBS160DA4D
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)161616
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)96x9696x9696x96
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)1536x1536x2271536x1536x2271536x1536x227
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)104.0/44.1104.0/44.1104.0/44.1
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/105160/105160/105
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)620/1550584/1460716/1790
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)657619759
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

 
Tên ModelLBF160DA1DLBF160DA4DLBB160DA1D2LBB160DA4D2
Cấu hình điểm ảnhSMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1SMD 3 trong 1
Cự ly điểm ảnh (mm)16161616
Độ phân giải của một Unit Case (RộngxCao)48x6048x6096x6096x60
Kích thước của một Unit Case (RộngxCaoxDày, mm)768x960x254768x960x2541536x960x2151536x960x215
Khối lượng của một Unit Case / Mét vuông (kg)40.0/54.340.0/54.371.0/48.171.0/48.1
Mặt thao tác (trước - sau)Trước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sauTrước hoặc sau
Độ sáng tối thiểu (Sau khi cân bằng, cd/m²)6,0006,0006,0006,000
Nhiệt độ màu3500-85003500-85003500-85003500-8500
Góc nhìn rõ (ngang/dọc)160/105160/105160/105160/105
Độ đồng nhất của độ sáng / Độ đồng nhất màu sắc97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy97％/±0,05Cx,Cy
Tỷ lệ tương phản3,0003,0003,0003,000
Độ sâu màu (bit)16161616
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/Unit Case,Trung bình/Tối đa)184/460204/510372/930420/1050
Công suất tiêu thụ (W/m², Tối đa)631631631712
Nguồn điện (V)100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240100 đến 240
Tốc độ làm tươi (Hz)4,0004,0004,0004,000
Tuổi thọ (Độ sáng còn một nửa sau: (giờ))*100,000100,000100,000100,000
Điều kiện hoạt động: Nhiệt độ (°C) / Độ ẩm-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH-20° đến 50°/< 90％RH
Chỉ số IP mặt trước / mặt sauIP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*Model khác nhau ở các nước, kiểm tra với đội sales

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 