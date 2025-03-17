About Cookies on This Site

Touch Open Frame

55TNF5P-B
  • Front view with infill image
  • Front view
  • -45 degree side view
  • -90 degree side view
  • +45 degree side view
  • +90 degree side view
  • Top view
  • Rear view
  • Detail rear view
Tính năng chính

  • Brightness : 450 nit
  • Multi Touch Point : 10 Points (Max.)
  • Interface : HDMI (2, HDCP 2.2/1.4), RS-232C In, RJ45(LAN), IR In, USB2.0 Type A, Audio Out, Touch USB (USB 2.0 Type B)

Khung mở cảm ứng In-Cell mới để tùy chỉnh tối ưu

Trong đại lý xe hơi, người đàn ông đang chạm vào TNF5P để thay đổi màu sắc của chiếc xe trên màn hình.

*Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

Mỏng và nhẹ

Khung mở cảm ứng In-Cell có chức năng cảm ứng được tích hợp trong màn hình, đem đến thiết kế mỏng và viền hẹp hơn so với sản phẩm cảm ứng thông thường cần thêm bộ phận cảm ứng (Màng mỏng).

Màn hình thông thường có cảm biến cảm ứng giữa lớp kính che, lớp kính CF và lớp kính TFT, trong khi đó Màn hình cảm ứng In-cell có cảm biến cảm ứng giữa lớp kính CF và lớp kính TFT và không có lớp kính che.

Chất lượng hình ảnh rõ ràng

So với các sản phẩm cảm ứng nói chung, TNF5P có chất lượng hình ảnh rõ ràng và không có hiệu ứng vết loang sữa gây ra bởi việc lắp thêm các bộ phận màng mỏng cảm biến cảm ứng.

Trong khi cảnh trên màn hình thông thường trông khá mờ thì hình ảnh trên màn hình cảm ứng In-cell lại rất rõ nét.

Thiết kế linh hoạt

Chúng tôi cung cấp các bộ phận tích hợp như màn hình cảm ứng, màn hình hiển thị và webOS để người dùng có thể hiện thực hóa thiết kế miễn phí cho nhu cầu của riêng họ.

Nhiều loại màn hình khác nhau sử dụng TNF5P như màn hình tại quầy bán hàng và màn hình tại nơi công cộng.

Một người phụ nữ đang chạm vào quầy bán hàng để chọn hamburger từ menu.

24 giờ / 7 ngày

Độ bền vượt trội của TNF5P cho phép màn hình hoạt động cả ngày tại các quầy bán hàng.

Với góc xem rộng 178 độ, bạn có thể nhìn thấy nội dung trên màn hình từ mọi góc độ.

Góc xem rộng

Công nghệ tấm nền IPS giúp kiểm soát tốt hơn các tinh thể lỏng và cho phép xem màn hình từ hầu hết mọi góc nhìn.

Người phụ nữ đang chạm vào màn hình TNF5P được lắp ở vị trí thấp hơn. Màn hình TNF5P được lắp nghiêng về phía người phụ nữ để cô nhìn thấy rõ nội dung trên màn hình.

Có thể lắp đặt nghiêng 45 độ
(Mặt hướng lên trên)

Màn hình thường được lặp nghiêng để người dùng xem thoải mái hơn khi được lắp đặt ở vị trí thấp. Cân nhắc đến tình huống này, sản phẩm hỗ trợ lắp đặt với độ nghiêng tối đa 45 độ.
Người dùng đặt tất cả mười ngón tay lên để chạm vào màn hình TNF5P.

10 điểm cảm ứng đa điểm

TNF5P mang đến cảm giác cảm ứng chân thực hơn vì có thể nhận ra tới 10 điểm cảm ứng đa điểm cùng lúc và có thể cung cấp các dịch vụ người dùng dựa trên cảm ứng khác nhau thông qua màn hình.

Hiệu suất cao với
webOS 6.0

Hệ điều hành webOS 6.0 được nâng cấp trong SoC* và công cụ web, được hỗ trợ trên TNF5P để thực hiện trơn tru nhiều tác vụ. Nền tảng bảng hiệu thông minh LG webOS giúp tăng sự thuận tiện cho người dùng với GUI trực quan** và mang đến cho các nhà tích hợp hệ thống (SI) hoặc/và nhà phát triển công cụ phát triển ứng dụng đơn giản như SDK (Bộ công cụ phát triển phần mềm), SCAP, các ứng dụng mẫu.

Dễ dàng sắp xếp nhiều tác vụ cho phép thực hiện đồng thời thông qua nền tảng webOS.

*SoC: System On Chip (Hệ thống trên chip)

**GUI: Giao diện đồ họa người dùng

Tất cả thông số

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 