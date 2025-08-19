Tiêu chuẩn LG CreateBoard

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Trình duyệt Web
Trong khi thảo luận mà cần tham khảo, bạn có thể truy cập nhiều thông tin trực tuyến khác nhau trong thời gian thực chỉ cần nhấp chuột vào trình duyệt web. Sau đó bạn có thể dễ dàng kéo thả thông tin cần thiết tìm thấy trên internet vào tài liệu bạn đang tạo, nhờ đó nâng cao năng suất cuộc họp.
* Người dùng có thể kéo thả văn bản, hình ảnh, liên kết, v.v.