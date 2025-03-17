Tiêu chuẩn LG CreateBoard

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Trình duyệt Web
Khi cần tra cứu trong lúc thảo luận, bạn có thể truy cập nhiều thông tin trực tuyến theo thời gian thực chỉ bằng một cú nhấp chuột vào trình duyệt web. Có thể dễ dàng kéo và thả thông tin cần thiết tìm thấy trên internet vào tài liệu bạn đang tạo, giúp nâng cao hiệu suất trong các buổi họp.
*Người dùng có thể kéo và thả văn bản, hình ảnh, liên kết, v.v.