Tiêu chuẩn LG CreateBoard

86TR3DQ-B
  • Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
  • Hình ảnh mặt trước
  • hình ảnh mặt bên góc -45 độ
  • Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -90 độ
  • Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +45 độ
  • Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +90 độ
  • Hình ảnh mặt sau
  • Hình ảnh mặt bên phía sau -45 độ
  • Hình ảnh mặt đáy
  • Hình ảnh từ phía trên
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
Hình ảnh mặt trước
hình ảnh mặt bên góc -45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt sau
Hình ảnh mặt bên phía sau -45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt đáy
Hình ảnh từ phía trên

Tính năng chính

  • Độ phân giải: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Độ sáng: 400 nit (Thông thường)
  • Cảm ứng đa điểm: Tối đa 50 điểm
  • Phiên bản hệ điều hành : Android 14 (EDLA)
  • Giao diện (Đầu vào) : HDMI (3), DP, RGB (VGA), Âm thanh, RS-232C, RJ45 (LAN), USB Type-C (2), USB 3.0 Type-A (5), USB 2.0 Type-A
  • Giao diện (Đầu ra): Cổng ra HDMI, Âm thanh ra, USB cảm ứng (3), RJ45 (LAN)
Thêm

Đổi mới, cộng tác và sáng tạo với công nghệ liền mạch, LG CreateBoard

Trong phòng giảng dạy, có một bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác lớn được lắp đặt trên tường, hiển thị sinh động các tài liệu giảng dạy trên màn hình.

*Tất cả hình ảnh chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

Giải pháp bảng trắng sáng tạo

LG CreateBoard mang đến trải nghiệm cảm ứng chân thực, cho phép người dùng tương tác trực tiếp với nội dung trên bảng. Bạn có thể viết, vẽ, thu phóng và xoay chỉ bằng ngón tay, biến chiếc bảng thành công cụ đắc lực cho các dự án hoặc bài thuyết trình sáng tạo. Ngoài ra, LG CreateBoard còn cho phép chia sẻ màn hình và nội dung, giúp sản phẩm trở thành công cụ tuyệt vời để cộng tác liền mạch ngay cả với các thành viên nhóm từ xa.

Trong không gian sáng tạo ý tưởng của phòng giảng dạy, có hai bảng thông minh—một bảng được gắn trên tường và bảng còn lại được gắn độc lập trên giá đỡ. Học sinh tự do chia sẻ ý kiến của mình bằng cách viết lên bảng.

Mẫu giảng dạy đa dạng

LG CreateBoard có nhiều mẫu và công cụ giảng dạy khác nhau như thước kẻ, bảng và giấy ghi chú, thúc đẩy học sinh chủ động tham gia và tạo điều kiện cho các bài học trực quan.

Trong lớp học, một học sinh đang viết trên màn hình bảng trắng kỹ thuật số, trong khi một học sinh khác đang sử dụng công cụ thước kẻ từ menu thanh công cụ.

Dễ dàng lưu/nhập/xuất

LG CreateBoard tích hợp các tính năng nhập và xuất đơn giản. Có thể lưu và nhập trực tiếp tài nguyên vào/từ Google Drive hoặc OneDrive. Sau cuộc họp, bạn có thể trực tiếp gửi email để chia sẻ tài liệu hoặc quét mã QR để chuyển tài liệu sang thiết bị cá nhân.

Có thể dễ dàng nhập, lưu và xuất tài liệu cho cuộc họp nhờ các chức năng khác nhau của bảng trắng kỹ thuật số.

LG CreateBoard Lab

Phần mềm bảng trắng độc quyền của LG

Bảng thông minh tương tác được gắn trên tường phòng hội nghị với thanh menu trực quan hiển thị trên màn hình.

Công cụ hỗ trợ thảo luận linh hoạt

Nhiều công cụ như máy tính, đồng hồ và giấy ghi chú được tích hợp sẵn giúp các cuộc thảo luận diễn ra suôn sẻ, đồng thời đảm bảo chia sẻ ý tưởng và giao tiếp liền mạch. Ngoài ra, người dùng có thể cá nhân hóa thanh menu bằng các công cụ thường dùng nhất, từ đó làm việc hiệu quả hơn.

Trong buổi thuyết trình, một người phụ nữ đang sử dụng tính năng trình duyệt web, tìm kiếm theo thời gian thực và chia sẻ kết quả với người khác.

Trình duyệt Web

Khi cần tra cứu trong lúc thảo luận, bạn có thể truy cập nhiều thông tin trực tuyến theo thời gian thực chỉ bằng một cú nhấp chuột vào trình duyệt web. Có thể dễ dàng kéo và thả thông tin cần thiết tìm thấy trên internet vào tài liệu bạn đang tạo, giúp nâng cao hiệu suất trong các buổi họp.

*Người dùng có thể kéo và thả văn bản, hình ảnh, liên kết, v.v.

LG CreateBoard Lab hỗ trợ nhiều hệ điều hành tương thích với nhiều thiết bị.

Hỗ trợ nhiều hệ điều hành

LG CreateBoard Lab hỗ trợ nhiều hệ điều hành, cho phép người dùng không chỉ sử dụng LG CreateBoard Lab với LG CreateBoard mà còn với các thiết bị khác. Nhờ đó, người dùng có thể duy trì trải nghiệm liền mạch trên máy tính bảng, máy tính xách tay và nhiều thiết bị khác ngay cả bên ngoài lớp học.

*Một số tính năng có thể không được hỗ trợ tùy thuộc vào hệ điều hành.
*LG CreateBoard Lab tương thích với Android, Windows, Chrome và Web.

LG CreateBoard Share

LG CreateBoard Share cung cấp tính năng chia sẻ màn hình không dây, mang đến cho người dùng môi trường thảo luận linh hoạt. Người dùng có thể chia sẻ màn hình của mình từ PC, máy tính bảng hoặc điện thoại thông minh, đơn giản hóa quy trình chia sẻ và cộng tác trong các dự án nhóm hoặc tài liệu thuyết trình.

Các tài liệu hiển thị trên bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác được chia sẻ không dây và hiển thị đồng thời trên máy tính xách tay, máy tính bảng và điện thoại thông minh.

*LG CreateBoard còn hỗ trợ chia sẻ không cần cài đặt ứng dụng cho PC, máy tính bảng hoặc điện thoại thông minh (thông qua trang web) thuộc cùng một mạng.
*Để có kết nối ổn định hơn, chúng tôi khuyên bạn nên cài đặt ứng dụng chuyên dụng (LG CreateBoard Share).
*Ứng dụng LG CreateBoard Share tương thích với Android 5.1 trở lên, iOS 12.0 trở lên và MacOS 11.0 trở lên.

Tính năng chia sẻ màn hình không dây cho môi trường họp liền mạch

LG CreateBoard Share thiết lập phòng họp liền mạch và ổn định mà không cần sử dụng cáp hoặc kết nối bổ sung. Người thuyết trình giờ đây có thể chia sẻ màn hình mà không cần phải di chuyển bất tiện hay liên tục rút và cắm cáp mỗi khi đổi người thuyết trình. Với khả năng chia sẻ lên đến 9 màn hình theo thời gian thực, bạn có thể hiển thị đồng thời tài liệu của nhiều người khi cần, từ đó nâng cao hiệu quả cộng tác.

Hai hình ảnh được hiển thị cạnh nhau để so sánh trước và sau. Một hình ảnh hiển thị nhiều cáp kết nối với các thiết bị khác nhau được sử dụng để chia sẻ màn hình trong cuộc họp. Hình ảnh còn lại cho thấy một chiếc bàn ngăn nắp, trong đó việc chia sẻ màn hình được hỗ trợ không dây thông qua tính năng chia sẻ màn hình không dây mà không cần sử dụng nhiều cáp.

Người dùng có thể truy cập LG CreateBoard Share, một giải pháp chia sẻ màn hình không dây, chỉ bằng cách nhập mã gồm 6 chữ số.

Kết nối đơn giản với LG CreateBoard Share

Người dùng có thể dễ dàng sử dụng tính năng chia sẻ màn hình không dây thông qua ứng dụng LG CreateBoard Share và ngay cả khi không có ứng dụng, người dùng vẫn có thể truy cập tính năng này một cách thuận tiện thông qua trang web. Có thể thiết lập kết nối nhanh với LG CreateBoard Share bằng cách nhập mã gồm 6 chữ số.

Trình bày thuận tiện và linh hoạt trong phòng họp

Chia sẻ màn hình không dây cho phép người trình bày thoải mái di chuyển trong phòng họp mà không lo bị vướng dây cáp. Tính năng này cho phép người dùng điều khiển bài thuyết trình ngay từ thiết bị riêng một cách liền mạch. Ngoài ra, người dùng có thể gửi ảnh và video được lưu trữ trên thiết bị cá nhân một cách thuận tiện, giúp bài thuyết trình trở nên mượt mà và phong phú hơn.

Một bài thuyết trình đang diễn ra trong phòng họp được trang bị bảng thông minh tương tác, trong đó người thuyết trình điều khiển tài liệu một cách liền mạch thông qua tính năng chia sẻ màn hình không dây trên máy tính bảng.

Trình bày thuận tiện và linh hoạt trong lớp học

Giảng viên hoặc người thuyết trình không nhất thiết phải đứng gần LG CreateBoard mà vẫn có thể linh hoạt giảng từ bất cứ đâu trong lớp học. Điều này tạo ra môi trường lớp học linh hoạt hơn và có thể giúp học sinh tập trung hơn.

Trong lớp học được trang bị bảng trắng kỹ thuật số, một người thuyết trình tiến hành một buổi thuyết trình, quản lý tài liệu thuyết trình trên máy tính bảng của mình thông qua tính năng chia sẻ màn hình không dây.

Bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác của LG bảo đảm tính bảo mật của nội dung thông qua tính năng Chế độ bảo mật, ngăn chặn việc chia sẻ màn hình trái phép.

Chế độ bảo mật

LG CreateBoard Share hỗ trợ Chế độ bảo mật, cho phép người dùng cấp quyền chia sẻ. Chế độ bảo mật ngăn người dùng chưa được cấp quyền chia sẻ màn hình.

LG ConnectedCare

LG ConnectedCare là giải pháp đám mây để theo dõi, kiểm soát và quản lý từ xa trạng thái của LG CreateBoard và các màn hình biển hiệu của LG. Tính năng này cho phép người quản lý CNTT vận hành và quản lý tài nguyên quan trọng trên các thiết bị đang vận hành mà không cần truy cập thực tế vào các trang web.

LG ConnectedCare cho phép quản lý LG CreateBoard và biển hiệu kỹ thuật số từ xa để lên lịch, phát video, hình ảnh và âm thanh, cũng như truyền phát trực tiếp.

*Phải mua riêng dịch vụ ‘LG ConnectedCare’.
*Tính khả dụng của dịch vụ ‘LG ConnectedCare’ khác nhau tùy theo khu vực, vì vậy vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện bán hàng của LG tại khu vực của bạn để biết thêm chi tiết.

Bảng điều khiển

Bảng điều khiển LG ConnectedCare cho phép bạn xem và giám sát nhiều thiết bị cùng một lúc, nhờ đó tiết kiệm thời gian và tăng cường hiệu quả.

Bảng điều khiển có sẵn trên LG ConnectedCare hiện đang được hiển thị.

Điều khiển từ xa

LG ConnectedCare cho phép điều khiển biển hiệu kỹ thuật số đã kết nối với hệ thống một cách tập trung và đơn giản. Bạn có thể áp dụng từ xa các chức năng thường dùng như bật/tắt nguồn, lên lịch và điều chỉnh độ sáng màn hình

Người quản lý CNTT có thể điều khiển từ xa các thiết bị trong phòng học như bật/tắt nguồn, lên lịch và điều chỉnh độ sáng màn hình.

Phát

Có thể gửi tin nhắn và nhiều loại nội dung khác từ hệ thống chính đến từng thiết bị riêng lẻ được kết nối với LG ConnectedCare. Có thể đồng thời phát từ xa các sự kiện hoặc thông báo của công ty từ hệ thống trung tâm.

Thông báo của công ty được phát từ xa trên nhiều màn hình được lắp đặt trong văn phòng, sảnh đợi và khu vực giải lao.

Thông báo cảnh báo

Trong trường hợp khẩn cấp như hỏa hoạn hoặc thiên tai, có thể gửi các thông báo cảnh báo theo cách thủ công trên toàn hệ thống, giúp giáo viên và học sinh nhanh chóng nhận biết tình hình và kịp thời có biện pháp đảm bảo an toàn.

LG ConnectedCare cho phép phát từ xa, cho phép gửi thông báo đến nhiều thiết bị được chọn cùng một lúc.

Chứng nhận Google

Bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác của LG là màn hình có Chứng nhận Google, vì vậy người dùng có thể thuận tiện truy cập nhiều dịch vụ khác nhau của Google trên đó.

Chứng nhận Google

LG CreateBoard đã nhận được chứng nhận Google, cho phép người dùng tích hợp liền mạch với hệ sinh thái Google bằng cách kết nối với tài khoản Google.

*Các trường hợp ngoại lệ được áp dụng ở các quốc gia không có dịch vụ của Google.
*Cần có tài khoản Google để truy cập vào hệ sinh thái Google.

Một người phụ nữ đang duyệt tìm trong Google Play Store, tải xuống các ứng dụng giáo dục. Có thể thực hiện vì LG CreateBoard là bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác có Chứng nhận Google.

Google Play Store

Người dùng có quyền truy cập vào Google Play Store để tải xuống nhiều ứng dụng, bao gồm trò chơi, công cụ liên quan đến giáo dục, v.v. để có trải nghiệm phong phú hơn.

*Các trường hợp ngoại lệ được áp dụng ở các quốc gia không có dịch vụ của Google.
*Cần có tài khoản Google để truy cập vào Cửa hàng Google Play.

Chức năng bảo mật

Chức năng Khóa màn hình cho phép người dùng khóa và mở khóa màn hình.

Khóa màn hình

Người dùng có thể khóa màn hình bằng chức năng Khóa màn hình và nhập mật khẩu để mở khóa. Có thể thiết lập biện pháp bảo vệ này trong menu Cài đặt, bảo vệ thiết bị khỏi bị truy cập trái phép.

Có thể cài đặt cho bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác của LG vô hiệu hóa USB được kết nối với màn hình vì mục đích bảo mật.

Chế độ khóa USB

Chế độ khóa USB là một biện pháp bảo mật giúp ngăn chặn việc sao chép dữ liệu vào các thiết bị trái phép. Điều này rất cần thiết khi sử dụng tại những nơi có yêu cầu bảo mật cao.

Có thể cài đặt cho bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác của LG tự động xóa tệp sau một khoảng thời gian cụ thể.

Tự động xóa tệp

Người dùng có thể cài đặt cho LG CreateBoard xóa tệp định kỳ để tăng cường bảo mật.

Tính năng khác

Trong phòng họp, các cá nhân đang tích cực trao đổi ý tưởng bằng cách viết lên màn hình bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác của LG cùng một lúc.

Cảm ứng đa điểm

LG CreateBoard có chức năng cảm ứng đa điểm có thể phát hiện đồng thời tới 50 điểm cảm ứng. Tính năng này cho phép nhiều người dùng sử dụng cảm ứng và thao tác đồng thời, tạo điều kiện cho các thành viên nhóm dễ dàng cộng tác và chia sẻ ý tưởng. Điều này giúp việc tương tác trong các hoạt động nhóm hoặc cuộc họp trở nên hiệu quả.

Kết nối USB-C đơn giản hóa kết nối, dễ dàng truyền dữ liệu và có thể sạc thiết bị lên đến 65W.

Kết nối type C

Kết nối USB-C đơn giản hóa các kết nối, cho phép sạc và gửi dữ liệu đồng thời chỉ qua một cáp duy nhất.

*Cáp USB Type-C được bán riêng.

LG CreateBoard có thể kết nối không dây với các thiết bị như bàn phím, chuột và loa qua Bluetooth.

Kết nối Bluetooth

LG CreateBoard hỗ trợ kết nối Bluetooth không dây với nhiều thiết bị khác nhau như loa, chuột, bàn phím, v.v. Tính năng này tối ưu cho việc xây dựng môi trường hỗn hợp, giúp cả lớp học trực tuyến và ngoại tuyến đều có thể diễn ra suôn sẻ.

Bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác của LG có các cổng ở mặt trước như USB và HDMI.

Thiết kế kết nối phía trước

LG CreateBoard được thiết kế với các cổng ở màn hình trước, giúp người dùng dễ dàng kết nối hoặc ngắt kết nối cáp.

*Một số cổng bao gồm đầu nối nguồn nằm ở mặt bên và mặt sau của thiết bị.

Bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác của LG được gắn trên tường phòng giảng dạy và một bài giảng từ xa đang được thực hiện thông qua màn hình với loa trước và loa siêu trầm.

Loa trước và loa siêu trầm

LG CreateBoard mang đến độ rõ nét âm thanh với loa trước mạnh mẽ và loa siêu trầm chuyên dụng. LG CreateBoard mang đến chất lượng âm thanh đáng tin cậy, hỗ trợ giao tiếp và cộng tác hiệu quả mà không cần thêm thiết bị âm thanh.

Nhờ chức năng không nháy của bảng kỹ thuật số LG, người dùng vẫn có thể thoải mái sử dụng thiết bị ngay cả khi nhìn vào màn hình trong thời gian dài.

Chăm sóc mắt nâng cao

LG CreateBoard đã ra mắt chức năng không nháy. Nhờ giảm được hiện tượng nháy của đèn nền màn hình, người dùng có thể sử dụng thiết bị thoải mái hơn ngay cả trong thời gian dài.

*Tất cả các kích thước của model TR3DQ đều đã được TUV Rheinland cấp chứng nhận Không nháy chính thức. (Tháng 1 năm 2025 ~ Tháng 1 năm 2028). Trong thử nghiệm không nháy, người ta xác nhận rằng không có hiện tượng nháy có thể nhìn thấy và nháy không thể nhìn thấy được xác định bởi các tiêu chuẩn thử nghiệm trong phạm vi từ 0 đến 3.000 Hz ở các cài đặt độ sáng khác nhau.

Khe cắm OPS tích hợp giúp việc lắp đặt OPS trở nên dễ dàng, cung cấp cho người dùng thêm tính năng mở rộng bao gồm nhiều chức năng PC và phần mềm Windows mà không cần máy tính để bàn bên ngoài.

Khe cắm OPS tích hợp

LG CreateBoard hỗ trợ các khe cắm OPS, cho phép người dùng lắp Mô-đun OPS vào phía sau màn hình một cách thuận tiện mà không gặp phải rắc rối khi kết nối với máy tính để bàn bên ngoài. Điều này cho phép sử dụng nhiều chức năng PC và phần mềm Windows.

*OPS: Thông số kỹ thuật có thể cắm mở
*Khe cắm OPS được bán riêng

Chế độ nhiều màn hình có chức năng hiển thị đồng thời nhiều màn hình.

Chế độ nhiều màn hình

LG CreateBoard hỗ trợ chế độ nhiều màn hình, cho phép người dùng sử dụng đồng thời nhiều màn hình. Người dùng có thể ghi chú, phát video và duyệt web cùng một lúc, nhờ đó nâng cao hiệu quả làm việc.

*Chế độ nhiều cửa sổ có thể không hoạt động đối với một số ứng dụng.

In

Tất cả thông số

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

