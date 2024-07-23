Createboard

About Cookies on This Site

(3)
Front view with infill image

Tương tác thực sự
đưa mọi người lại với nhau

Khi giáo viên đánh dấu nội dung trên TR3PJ, nội dung sẽ được hiển thị đồng thời trên màn hình thiết bị điện tử của học sinh.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang web này chỉ có mục đích minh họa.

Cảm ứng đa điểm & Viết

Dòng TR3PJ có thể sử dụng đồng thời tới 20 điểm cảm ứng. Chức năng này mang đến trải nghiệm viết bảng sống động như thật và giúp cộng tác dễ dàng hơn nhiều.

Ba đứa trẻ đang vẽ trên TR3PJ cùng một lúc.

Nhiều màn hình máy tính xách tay của học sinh và điện thoại di động của giáo viên đang được chia sẻ lên màn hình.

Nâng cấp ScreenShare Pro

Với ScreenShare Pro mới được nâng cấp, cho phép hiển thị tối đa sáu màn hình chia sẻ hoặc một tệp trên màn hình theo thời gian thực, sản phẩm đã nâng cao khả năng sử dụng bằng cách cho phép người dùng chia sẻ phản chiếu Chromecast, AirPlay và Miracast trên cùng một mạng.


* ScreenShare Pro là phần mềm hoạt động trên Wi-Fi và được hỗ trợ bởi ứng dụng riêng.
** Tất cả các thiết bị phải được kết nối trong cùng một mạng.
Một giáo viên đang dạy trên lớp học và màn hình hiển thị đang được chia sẻ với máy tính xách tay của từng học sinh.

Air Class

Air Class hỗ trợ kết nối tối đa 30 học sinh và thực hiện các lớp học tương tác thông qua các thiết bị di động có trình duyệt web, cung cấp nhiều công cụ như bình chọn, trả lời và chia sẻ tài liệu dự án.
Chức năng Quản lý nguồn điện màn hình để quản lý nguồn điện hiệu quả hơn.

DPM
(Quản lý Nguồn Màn hình)

Bằng cách kích hoạt chức năng DPM, bạn có thể thiết lập màn hình chỉ bật khi có tín hiệu đầu vào, cho phép quản lý nguồn điện hiệu quả hơn.
Lớp học Vẽ kỹ thuật với công cụ chú thích của TR3PJ có các chức năng Hoàn tác và Làm lại.

Nâng cấp Chú thích

Ở chế độ công cụ chú thích, các chức năng 'Hoàn tác' và 'Làm lại' mang đến trải nghiệm sử dụng nâng cao

* Hoàn tác: Di chuyển lùi lại một bước
Làm lại: Di chuyển tiến lên một bước
Một người phụ nữ đang tìm kiếm thông tin bằng trình duyệt web.

Trình duyệt WebTrình duyệt Web

Dòng TR3PJ hỗ trợ trình duyệt web* trong hệ điều hành Android**, vì vậy bạn có thể tìm kiếm trên web dễ dàng và nhanh chóng mà không cần kết nối với máy tính để bàn bên ngoài.


* Chức năng hoạt động trên mạng
** Hệ điều hành Android được cập nhật lên phiên bản 9.0
Hệ thống trên chip tích hợp với hệ điều hành Android và các ứng dụng miễn phí.

Tất cả trong một

Dòng TR3PJ tích hợp cả hệ điều hành Android và các ứng dụng miễn phí vào SoC hiệu suất cao mà không cần PC.

Chế độ Bảo mật

Chế độ bảo mật vô hiệu hóa các tùy chọn phản chiếu màn hình cho SSP (Screen Share Pro), là một ứng dụng cho phép chia sẻ màn hình giữa các thiết bị di động và màn hình hiển thị, để ngăn chặn không cho hiển thị bất kỳ nội dung nào không được phép thông qua các chức năng chia sẻ màn hình trong các thiết bị khác nhau.

Khe cắm OPS tích hợp cho phép người dùng kết nối dễ dàng với máy tính để bàn bên ngoài, cung cấp thêm nhiều chức năng mở rộng.

Khe cắm OPS tích hợp cho phép người dùng kết nối dễ dàng với máy tính để bàn bên ngoài, cung cấp thêm nhiều chức năng mở rộng.

Khe cắm OPS tích hợp

Dòng TR3PJ hỗ trợ các khe cắm OPS, cho phép bạn dễ dàng và thuận tiện gắn máy tính để bàn OPS ở mặt sau của bảng kỹ thuật số tương tác mà không cần cung cấp nguồn điện bên trong.
USB không thể được kết nối với màn hình để giữ bảo mật.

Chặn USB

Chế độ Chặn USB giúp bảo mật và ngăn chặn dữ liệu được sao chép vào các thiết bị trái phép từ sớm, điều này rất cần thiết để được sử dụng trong không gian nơi bảo mật có ý nghĩa rất quan trọng.

Chụp một phần

Người dùng có thể chọn vùng màn hình mong muốn để cắt hình ảnh và lưu trữ vào bộ nhớ trong. Ngoài ra, TR3PJ cho phép gửi hình ảnh đã cắt trực tiếp đến email hoặc các ứng dụng ghi chú.

Một phụ nữ chụp một phần màn hình TR3PJ và giải thích hình ảnh cho người đàn ông.

Ba người đang tập trung trong một phòng hội nghị, có một cuộc họp trực tuyến với những người khác đang xuất hiện trên màn hình.

Kết nối Bluetooth

TR3PJ hỗ trợ kết nối không dây với các thiết bị khác nhau như loa, chuột, bàn phím, v.v. Khả năng này thật tối ưu khi xây dựng một môi trường hỗn hợp để có thể tiến hành thuận lợi các cuộc họp và lớp học trực tuyến và ngoại tuyến.
Nhân viên LG đang giám sát từ xa dòng TR3PJ được lắp đặt ở một địa điểm khác.

Dịch vụ ConnectedCare theo thời gian thực

Công việc bảo trì dễ dàng và nhanh chóng với dịch vụ ConnectedCare* tùy chọn, một giải pháp dịch vụ đám mây do LG cung cấp. Chức năng này quản lý từ xa trạng thái của các màn hình hiển thị tại các địa điểm làm việc của khách hàng để chẩn đoán lỗi và dịch vụ điều khiển từ xa, đảm bảo hoạt động ổn định cho công việc kinh doanh của khách hàng.

* Dịch vụ "ConnectedCare" cung cấp ở mỗi vùng có thể khác nhau, vì vậy, vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện bán hàng của LG tại khu vực của bạn để biết thêm chi tiết.
In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    86

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    IPS

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Trực tiếp

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    60Hz

  • Độ sáng

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1,200:1

  • CR động

    KHÔNG

  • Gam màu

    NTSC 68%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178º x 178º

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    Haze 28%

  • Tuổi thọ

    30.000 giờ (Tối thiểu)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    16/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

    KHÔNG / CÓ

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (3ea)

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP Vào

    KHÔNG

  • DVI-D Vào

    KHÔNG

  • RGB Vào

  • Âm thanh vào

  • RS232C Vào

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • IR Vào

    KHÔNG

  • USB Vào

    USB3.0 Type A (4ea), USB2.0 Type A (1ea), USB Type C (1ea)

  • HDMI Ra

  • DP Ra

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh ra

  • USB cảm ứng

    USB3.0 Type B (2ea)

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Ra

    KHÔNG

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Black

  • Độ rộng viền

    T/R/L/B : 17.7/17.7/17.7/45.7mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    65.8Kg

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    80.7Kg

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1957 × 1160 × 87.0mm

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    2110 × 1283 x 225mm

  • Tay cầm

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    800 x 600 mm

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

  • PIP

    KHÔNG

  • PBP

    KHÔNG

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

    KHÔNG

  • Crestron Connected

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chế độ PM

    KHÔNG

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI-CEC

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 90 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    320W

  • Tối đa

    600W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    1092 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2047 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    CÓ (16W x 2)

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    CÓ / KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH OPS

  • Tương thích với loại OPS

    CÓ (Khe cắm)

  • Nguồn OPS Tích hợp

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • Connected Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian, Latvian, Thai

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Tùy chọn

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

TÍNH NĂNG CHUYÊN DỤNG - CHẠM

  • Kích thước đối tượng cảm ứng

    Ø2 mm ↑

  • Thời gian phản hồi (Ứng dụng 'Paint' trên Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Độ chính xác (Thông thường)

    ±1mm

  • Giao tiếp

    USB3.0

  • Độ dày kính bảo vệ

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Độ truyền của kính bảo vệ

    0.87

  • Hỗ trợ hệ điều hành

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Cảm ứng đa điểm

    Tối đa 20 điểm

TÍNH NĂNG CHUYÊN DỤNG - TẠO BẢNG

  • CPU

    Quad core A73

  • GPU

    Mail G52 Multicore 2

  • Bộ nhớ (RAM)

    4GB

  • Lưu trữ

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 5.0

  • Phiên bản HĐH (Android)

    Android 9

