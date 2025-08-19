About Cookies on This Site

Bảng hiệu UHD

Bảng hiệu UHD

Bảng hiệu UHD

43UL3Q-E
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
Hình ảnh mặt trước
hình ảnh mặt bên góc -45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt sau
Hình ảnh từ phía trên
Hình chụp chi tiết
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
Hình ảnh mặt trước
hình ảnh mặt bên góc -45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt sau
Hình ảnh từ phía trên
Hình chụp chi tiết

Tính năng chính

  • Độ phân giải: 3.840 x 2.160 (UHD)
  • Độ sáng: 350 nit (Thông thường)
  • Hướng lên/xuống có hỗ trợ nghiêng
  • Hiệu suất cao với webOS 6.1
  • Bảo mật nâng cao
  • Tính bền vững cho ESG
Thêm

Bảng hiệu LG webOS UHD

Màn hình bảng hiệu gắn trên tường của phòng họp, hiển thị rõ ràng nội dung cuộc họp trên màn hình.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

Khả năng hiển thị nội dung rực rỡ và sống động bằng cách phóng to phần nội dung trên màn hình.

Chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội với độ phân giải Ultra HD

Độ phân giải UHD mang đến màu sắc và chi tiết nội dung sống động và rất thực. Ngoài ra, góc xem rộng cung cấp nội dung rõ ràng.

Dễ dàng sắp xếp nhiều tác vụ cho phép thực hiện đồng thời thông qua nền tảng webOS.

Hiệu suất cao với LG webOS 6.1

Dòng sản phẩm UL3Q được trang bị LG webOS 6.1 với khả năng thực hiện mượt mà nhiều tác vụ. Nền tảng bảng hiệu thông minh LG webOS mang đến sự thuận tiện hơn cho người dùng với GUI trực quan*.

 

* GUI : Giao diện người dùng đồ họa

Một chiếc UL3Q gắn ngang trên tường, chiếc còn lại gắn dọc, với hình ảnh phóng to thể hiện độ dày viền đồng nhất của UL3Q.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng với thiết kế viền đồng nhất

Dòng UL3Q có viền ngang và dọc cân bằng hoàn hảo, tạo ra giải pháp hiển thị trực quan hài hòa. Thiết kế đặc biệt này của sản phẩm giúp việc lắp đặt trở nên đơn giản trong các trường hợp ứng dụng bán lẻ đồng thời mang đến trải nghiệm xem vô cùng sống động. Các viền đối xứng tinh tế nâng cao tính thẩm mỹ của bất kỳ không gian nào, biến chiếc màn hình thông thường thành tâm điểm của sự thanh lịch.

One UL3Q is installed on the store ceiling with a Face Down tilt, and the other is mounted below the counter with a Face Up tilt, both displaying content.

Trải nghiệm xem thích ứng

Linh hoạt hơn với khả năng hỗ trợ nghiêng lên/xuống đầy sáng tạo của UL3Q. Bất kể là gắn cao hay thấp, người xem hoàn toàn có thể điều chỉnh màn hình để đáp ứng tầm mắt tốt hơn, cho phép tương tác tối đa bất kể chiều cao lắp đặt. Khả năng linh hoạt này mang đến sự tối ưu cả về không gian và sự thoải mái về hình ảnh, giúp nắm bắt thông tin rõ ràng từ các góc nhìn khác nhau.

 

* Không hỗ trợ 76”/86”.

** Màn hình này nghiêng lên/xuống đến 15 độ; không nghiêng quá mức này để tránh làm hỏng.

Có thể sử dụng tính năng Quản lý điều khiển trên thiết bị di động và/hoặc máy tính để điều khiển và giám sát dòng sản phẩm UL3Q từ một địa điểm từ xa.

Giám sát và điều khiển từ xa

Giải pháp giám sát trên web thân thiện với người dùng dễ dàng sử dụng. Sản phẩm cho phép người dùng toàn quyền truy cập mọi lúc, mọi nơi từ điện thoại di động và máy tính trong môi trường có mạng, đồng thời có thể truy cập cả dữ liệu hiện tại và quá khứ. Người dùng cũng có thể giám sát thiết bị, điều chỉnh và điều khiển thiết bị từ xa trong thời gian thực.

A UL3Q is mounted on the wall, with a close-up of the brightness sensor located on the lower front of the display.

Cảm biến độ sáng tích hợp

Cảm biến gắn phía trước của UL3Q tự động điều chỉnh độ sáng để phù hợp với các điều kiện ánh sáng khác nhau, tối ưu hóa chất lượng xem và hiệu quả năng lượng mà không cần can thiệp thủ công. Tính năng thích ứng này duy trì hiệu suất hiển thị nhất quán đồng thời giúp tiết kiệm điện, cải thiện trải nghiệm hình ảnh đáp ứng thay đổi về môi trường.

UL3Q có các tính năng bảo mật để bảo vệ dữ liệu quan trọng khỏi hành vi truy cập hoặc tấn công từ bên ngoài.

Kiến trúc bảo mật nâng cao

UL3Q tích hợp công nghệ Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) của LG, bảo vệ dữ liệu quan trọng tránh bị truy cập trái phép và các mối đe dọa bảo mật tiềm ẩn. Cam kết bảo mật thông tin này được chứng thực bằng chứng nhận đáp ứng Tiêu chuẩn chung EAL2 ISO/IEC 15408, mang đến niềm tin cho các doanh nghiệp rằng nội dung và hoạt động nhạy cảm của họ vẫn được bảo vệ mặc cho bối cảnh bảo mật đầy thách thức ngày nay.

LG được trao huy chương Bạch kim của EcoVadis 2025.

Tính bền vững được trao giải thưởng

Dòng sản phẩm UL3Q thể hiện cam kết về ESG của LG Display: "Cuộc sống tốt đẹp hơn cho tất cả mọi người." Sự nỗ lực của toàn thể công ty vì trách nhiệm môi trường đã được ghi nhận bằng huy chương Bạch kim danh giá của EcoVadis 2025, đưa tên LG vào top 1% công ty xuất sắc về tính bền vững trên toàn cầu.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UL3Q series installed in another location.

LG ConnectedCare

Công việc bảo trì dễ dàng và nhanh chóng với dịch vụ LG ConnectedCare* tùy chọn, một giải pháp dịch vụ đám mây do LG cung cấp. Chức năng này quản lý từ xa trạng thái của các màn hình hiển thị tại các địa điểm làm việc của khách hàng để chẩn đoán lỗi và cho dịch vụ điều khiển từ xa, đảm bảo hoạt động ổn định cho công việc kinh doanh của khách hàng.

 

* Dịch vụ "LG ConnectedCare" ở mỗi vùng có thể khác nhau và cần mua riêng. Vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện bán hàng của LG tại khu vực của bạn để biết thêm chi tiết.

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 