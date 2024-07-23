Màn hình TV UHD

About Cookies on This Site

Front view with infill image

Màn hình LG TV với
Chức năng cần thiết

Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang web này chỉ có mục đích minh họa.
Presenting a vivid and lively content with ULTRA HD's high screen resolution.

Chất lượng hình ảnh tuyệt vời với độ phân giải Ultra HD

Với độ phân giải cao gấp 4 lần FHD, màu sắc và chi tiết của nội dung trở nên sống động và chân thực hơn. Ngoài ra, góc xem rộng được áp dụng với tấm nền IPS, cung cấp nội dung rõ ràng.

UR640 series is slimmer in depth in comparison to the LG Conventional model.

Thiết kế đẹp hơn với độ mỏng

Dòng sản phẩm này mỏng hơn so với mẫu thông thường của LG* giúp tiết kiệm không gian và cho phép lắp đặt dễ dàng. Ngoài ra, màu xanh khói tinh xảo giúp làm đẹp trang trí của không gian nơi lắp đặt sản phẩm.

* "LG thông thường" là nói đến dòng UT640S của LG.

 

A number of tasks that can be done simultaneously are easily arranged through the web OS platform.

Hiệu suất cao với LG webOS 6.0

LG webOS 6.0, được nâng cấp trong SoC * và công cụ web, có sẵn trên dòng UR640S để thực hiện mượt mà một vài tác vụ. Nền tảng màn hình thông minh LG webOS nâng cao sự tiện lợi của người dùng với giao diện sử dụng đồ họa trực quan.**

* SoC: System On Chip
** GUI: Giao diện sử dụng đồ họa

Set the playlist and the time scheduling with a remote controller easily using display embedded content management function. Group management is supervised in Master display, Group 1, and Group 2 displays.

Nội dung nhúng & Quản lý nhóm

Hệ thống quản lý nội dung và quản lý nhóm tích hợp cho phép bạn chỉnh sửa và phát nội dung, lên lịch danh sách phát và nhóm, và điều khiển màn hình thông qua điều khiển từ xa, chuột và điện thoại di động mà không cần sử dụng PC hoặc phần mềm riêng biệt. Điều này giúp cho việc quản lý nội dung trở nên dễ dàng và thân thiện với người dùng.

Promata, Trình trợ giúp quảng cáo đơn giản của LG

Sử dụng ứng dụng Promota* của LG, có thể tải xuống trên thiết bị di động, bạn có thể dễ dàng tạo nội dung hiển thị riêng. Với Promota, bạn có thể thêm văn bản và hình ảnh để tạo hồ sơ trực tuyến cho doanh nghiệp cũng như cung cấp thông tin như tin tức sự kiện, thực đơn theo mùa, chương trình khuyến mãi và nhiều khả năng khác cho khách hàng của bạn, đồng thời đề xuất các mẫu dễ sử dụng liên quan đến ngành của bạn.

The store owner can simply create menu contents on the menu board using mobile application.

* LG Promota có thể tải xuống từ App Store và cửa hàng Google Play.

Quản lý nội dung linh hoạt với LG SuperSign CMS

LG SuperSign CMS là chương trình quản lý tích hợp hỗ trợ việc tạo và quản lý phương tiện kỹ thuật số và triển khai nội dung, được tối ưu hóa cho màn hình của LG. Với các menu và tùy chọn bố cục đơn giản và trực quan, hệ thống nâng cao hiệu quả cho việc tạo và chỉnh sửa nội dung, lên lịch và phân phối, cải thiện trải nghiệm người dùng. Ngoài ra, hệ thống hỗ trợ nhiều màn hình và tài khoản, có thể liên kết với cơ sở dữ liệu bên ngoài và cho phép truy cập máy chủ từ thiết bị di động.

Multiple Admins may access LG SuperSign CMS via PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices to create, regulate, and distribute digital media content tailored to a diverse range of displays.

* LG SuperSign CMS được bán riêng.
Conveniently manage a variety of displays using LG SuperSign Control.

Điều khiển biển hiệu nhanh chóng và dễ dàng với LG Supersign Control

SuperSign Control là phần mềm điều khiển cơ bản và nó có thể quản lý tới 100 màn hình thông qua một tài khoản và máy chủ duy nhất. Nguồn, âm lượng và lập lịch có thể được điều chỉnh từ xa và có hỗ trợ các bản cập nhật firmware.

* LG SuperSign Control cần được mua riêng.

Tương thích với hệ thống điều khiển AV

Tương thích với hệ thống điều khiển AV

Dòng UR640S hỗ trợ Crestron Connected® để có được khả năng tương thích cao với các điều khiển AV chuyên nghiệp và đạt được sự tích hợp liền mạch và điều khiển tự động**, nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý kinh doanh.

* Phải có cài đặt ban đầu từ màn hình để có được sự tương thích với Crestron Connected®.
** Điều khiển qua mạng

Tương thích với hệ thống hội nghị truyền hình

Tương thích với hệ thống hội nghị truyền hình

Để có cuộc họp trực quan hiệu quả, dòng UR640S hỗ trợ khả năng tương thích với Hệ thống Cisco, cung cấp khả năng điều khiển tích hợp và mạnh mẽ * cho hội nghị video thông minh hơn.

* Kết nối bằng cáp HDMI (Cáp HDMI là tùy chọn)

It only turns on when there is signal and turns off when there is not any signal in DPM Mode.

Hỗ trợ quản lý nguồn điện màn hình

Quản lý nguồn điện màn hình (DPM) có thể cấu hình Bật chỉ khi có tín hiệu TV để quản lý nguồn điện hiệu quả hơn.

Khuyến mãi theo thời gian thực & Chia sẻ nội dung

Với Beacon và Bluetooth® Low Energy (BLE, Bluetooth Năng lượng thấp), người quản lý cửa hàng có thể phân phát phiếu giảm giá và thông tin theo thời gian thực.
Phản chiếu nội dung giữa các thiết bị trên cùng mạng Wi-Fi.

The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.

There are one in the meeting rooms with the signage and one of AV control system which helps users control the UR640S series.

Điểm truy cập không dây

Dòng UR640S có thể hoạt động với chức năng là bộ định tuyến ảo để làm điểm truy cập không dây cho các thiết bị di động.

Thiết lập menu dễ dàng cho
Nhu cầu theo lĩnh vực

Dòng UR640S gia tăng sự tiện lợi của người dùng bằng cách tổ chức các menu được sử dụng thường xuyên* theo lĩnh vực.

Most frequently used menus are categorized per industry in display menu. The left shows menus for "Corporate / Government / Retail" and the right menus is for "Meeting Room"

* Hỗ trợ ngành đặt sẵn: Doanh nghiệp / Chính phủ / Bán lẻ, Phòng họp

Dịch vụ LG ConnectedCare theo thời gian thực

Công việc bảo trì dễ dàng và nhanh chóng với dịch vụ LG ConnectedCare* tùy chọn, một giải pháp dịch vụ đám mây do LG cung cấp. Dịch vụ này quản lý từ xa trạng thái của các màn hình tại nơi làm việc của khách hàng để chẩn đoán lỗi và cung cấp dịch vụ điều khiển từ xa, hỗ trợ hoạt động vận hành kinh doanh ổn định của khách hàng.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

* Tính khả dụng của dịch vụ "LG ConnectedCare" thay đổi theo khu vực và cần được mua riêng. Vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện bán hàng của LG tại khu vực của bạn để biết thêm chi tiết.
In

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG TIN

  • Phân loại

    Biển hiệu TV Thông minh

THIẾT KẾ

  • Tên công cụ

    UP8000

  • Kiểu chân đỡ

    2 trụ

  • Màu mặt trước

    Ashed Blue

MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước (Inch)

    43

  • Độ phân giải

    4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)

  • Độ sáng (Thông thường)

    300 nit

VIDEO

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

  • HDR_HLG (Dải tần sáng hỗn hợp)

AUDIO (ÂM THANH)

  • Loa (Âm thanh ra)

    20W

  • LG Sound Sync

HỆ THỐNG PHÁT SÓNG

  • Kỹ thuật số

    DVB-T2/C

  • Tương tự (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    PAL

  • Teletext (Teletext tự động)

TIÊU CHUẨN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB, CU TR

  • EMC

    CE

CHỨC NĂNG THÔNG MINH

  • Phiên bản webOS

    webOS 6.0

  • Trình duyệt Web

  • Hiển thị tâm trạng

  • Wi-Fi

  • Bluetooth

  • Soft AP

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

  • QUAY SỐ

  • Phát âm thanh Bluetooth

  • HDMI-ARC

    CÓ (HDMI2)

TÍNH NĂNG KHÁCH SẠN

  • Nhân bản USB

  • WOL

  • SNMP

  • Chẩn đoán

    CÓ (Tự chẩn đoán(USB))

  • HTNG-CEC (Phiên bản)

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Phiên bản)

    CÓ (1.4)

  • IR Ra

    CÓ (RS-232C, HDMI)

  • Đa mã hồng ngoại

  • Chế độ khách sạn / PDM / Menu cài đặt

  • Màn hình chào mừng (Hình ảnh bật lên)

  • Chèn hình ảnh

  • Bản đồ một kênh

  • Ngõ ra loa ngoài / Line ra

    CÓ (Đầu ra Loa ngoài)

  • Chặn cổng

  • Chế độ khóa

    CÓ (Hạn chế)

  • Tương thích RJP (Bộ Ngõ vào từ xa)

  • Chế độ tiết kiệm năng lượng

CHỨC NĂNG ĐỂ DỌC (DOANH NGHIỆP/BÁN LẺ)

  • Thiết lập chiều dọc

  • Chuyển đổi dự phòng

  • Phát qua URL

  • Cài đặt máy chủ NTP

  • Chứng nhận CISCO Tính tương thích

  • Chứng nhận Crestron Tính tương thích

  • DPM (Quản lý nguồn kỹ thuật số)

  • Lập trình thời gian

  • RTC (Đồng hồ thời gian thực)

  • Hẹn giờ đồng bộ NTP

  • BEACON

  • CM nhúng (quản lý nội dung)

  • GM nhúng (Quản lý nhóm)

  • Promota / CMS di động

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM SUPERSIGN

  • Control / Control Plus

  • CMS (Cao cấp)

  • Trình soạn thảo đơn giản

  • LG Connected Care

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (3ea)

  • USB (Phiên bản)

    CÓ (1ea / 2.0)

  • RF In

    CÓ (1ea)

  • AV In

  • Âm thanh kỹ thuật số ra (Quang)

  • Cổng ra Loa ngoài (giắc cắm điện thoại 3,5mm)

  • Đầu ra tai nghe

  • RJ45 (Mục đích sử dụng)

    CÓ (LAN)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9 chân / Giắc cắm điện thoại)

    CÓ (Giắc điện thoại)

  • Chỉ LG SVC (Loại giắc cắm điện thoại)

ĐẶC ĐIỂM CƠ HỌC

  • Tương thích VESA

    200 x 200 mm

  • Khóa Kensington

KÍCH THƯỚC/TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước khi có chân đỡ (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    967 x 622 x 216 mm

  • Kích thước không có chân đỡ (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    967 x 564 x 57.1 mm

  • Kích thước khi vận chuyển (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1055 x 660 x 142 mm

  • Độ rộng đường viền (Trái/Phải/Trên/Dưới, Đường viền nổi)

    12.8/12.8/12.8/19.9 mm

  • Độ rộng đường viền (Trái/Phải/Trên/Dưới, Đường viền chìm)

    6.9/6.9/6.9/18.4 mm

  • Trọng lượng khi có chân đỡ

    8.9 kg

  • Trọng lượng không có chân đỡ

    8.8 kg

  • Trọng lượng khi vận chuyển

    11.0 kg

THÔNG SỐ CÔNG SUẤT

  • Công suất tiêu thụ (Tối đa)

    119.6W

  • Công suất tiêu thụ (Thông thường)

    97.2W

  • Công suất tiêu thụ ở chế độ chờ

    Dưới 0,5W

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Loại điều khiển từ xa

    S-con

  • Cáp nguồn

    CÓ (1.5M, Straight Type)

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 