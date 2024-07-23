About Cookies on This Site

Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong

Màn hình tiêu chuẩn UHD vớinền tảng webOS và bảo mật nâng cao của LG

Bảng hiệu lắp đặt trên các bức tường bên trong trung tâm mua sắm hiển thị quảng cáo một cách sống động.

*75 inch.
*Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.
Màn hình với độ phân giải cao

Màn hình với độ phân giải cao

Màn hình có độ phân giải cao gấp bốn lần so với FHD, mang lại sự hài lòng về mặt thị giác cho khách hàng. Ngoài ra, lớp phủ chống lóa trên màn hình giúp hạn chế bóng phản chiếu trong môi trường ánh sáng mạnh, tăng khả năng hiển thị và mức độ dễ đọc, mang lại trải nghiệm dễ chịu cho khách hàng khi sử dụng màn hình.

Người dùng có thể thực hiện đồng thời nhiều tác vụ với GUI trực quan.

Nền tảng webOS tiện lợi

UH5N-E được trang bị SoC hiệu suất cao cho phép thực hiện nhiều tác vụ mà không cần trình phát đa phương tiện riêng biệt. Nền tảng webOS cung cấp các công cụ phát triển ứng dụng với giao diện người dùng trực quan thuận tiện cho người dùng, cho phép kết nối dễ dàng với cảm biến bên ngoài và ứng dụng đối tác webOS để tạo nên môi trường thân thiện với SI.

Bền bỉ đến đáng tin cậy

UH5N-E được tối ưu hóa cho môi trường kinh doanh với lớp phủ bảo vệ trên bo mạch nguồn, bảo vệ màn hình khỏi muối, bụi, bột sắt, độ ẩm và cho phép hoạt động ổn định. Ngoài ra, các tính năng tập trung vào khách hàng, chẳng hạn như IP5x, nghiêng 30 độ và Giám sát độ sốc, mang lại cả độ tin cậy và sự hài lòng.

UH5N-E có lớp phủ bảo vệ trên bo mạch nguồn để bảo vệ màn hình ngay cả trong môi trường mặn hoặc ẩm ướt.

Thiết kế tận dụng không gian

UH5N-E tiết kiệm không gian với thiết kế viền mỏng và hệ thống bố trí cáp đơn giản. Nhờ ổ cắm điện ẩn chuyên dụng, bạn có thể lắp đặt màn hình sát tường, để lại khoảng trống chỉ khoảng 13 mm với giá treo thanh mảnh. Khách hàng còn có thể sử dụng các phụ kiện viền để tạo khung nghệ thuật, biến màn hình thành một yếu tố nội thất cá tính, phù hợp với không gian trong nhà.

UH5N-E với viền mỏng được gắn sát tường, thể hiện phần thiết kế phía sau được tối ưu để tiết kiệm không gian với hệ thống bố trí cáp đơn giản.

*Hình ảnh sản phẩm sẽ hơi khác so với hình dáng sản phẩm thực tế do chênh lệch bởi mỗi tùy chọn inch.
*Các phụ kiện viền được bán riêng và có tính phụ phí.
Tính năng bảo mật nâng cao

Tính năng bảo mật nâng cao

UH5N-E có các tính năng bảo mật, bao gồm công nghệ Bảo vệ hạt nhân nâng cao (EKP) của LG giúp bảo vệ dữ liệu quan trọng khỏi các hành vi truy cập hoặc tấn công từ bên ngoài. Bảng hiệu LG UHD cũng được chứng nhận đáng tin cậy trong lĩnh vực bảo mật thông tin, lưu trữ dữ liệu và thông tin kinh doanh của khách hàng một cách an toàn. Ví dụ: model này được chứng nhận đáp ứng Tiêu chuẩn chung EAL2 ISO/IEC 15408.

LG phấn đấu vì một tương lai bền vững qua việc giành được nhiều chứng nhận khác nhau như FCC EMC Nhóm B.

Tính bền vững

Với cam kết đổi mới và bền vững, LG không ngừng nỗ lực để tạo ra một tương lai tốt đẹp hơn cho nhà sản xuất, người tiêu dùng và các thế hệ tương lai. Tập trung vào giảm thiểu chất thải, tái chế tối đa và quản lý năng lượng hiệu quả, LG tích cực phấn đấu cho sự bền vững, giành được nhiều chứng nhận như FCC EMC Nhóm B.

Giải pháp SuperSign

SuperSign là giải pháp quản lý nội dung tích hợp và trực quan dành cho nội dung bảng hiệu kỹ thuật số sáng tạo và ngăn nắp trong không gian của bạn, kết nối khách hàng với nhiều dịch vụ với trải nghiệm người dùng thuận tiện. Có nhiều phiên bản khác nhau, chẳng hạn như SuperSign Cloud. Hãy khám phá và tận hưởng phiên bản phù hợp nhất với bạn.

Quản lý quán cà phê đang tạo các menu sẽ hiển thị trên màn hình được lắp đặt trên tường quán cà phê bằng phần mềm quản lý nội dung.

In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    49

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    IPS

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Cạnh mép

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    60Hz

  • Độ sáng

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1,100:1

  • CR động

    1,000,000:1

  • Gam màu

    BT709 95%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178º x 178º

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    Tr : 6ms / Tf : 9ms

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    Haze 28%

  • Tuổi thọ

    50.000 giờ (Tối thiểu)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    24/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

    CÓ / CÓ

  • Độ trong suốt

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • QWP (Bản phần tư sóng)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (3ea)

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D Vào

    KHÔNG

  • RGB Vào

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh vào

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Vào

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • IR Vào

  • USB Vào

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Ra

  • DP Ra

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh ra

  • USB cảm ứng

    KHÔNG

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Ra

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

    KHÔNG

  • IR Ra

    CÓ (Dùng chung RS232C Out)

  • Chuỗi nối tiếp

    Ngõ vào: HDMI, DP / Ngõ ra: HDMI

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Black

  • Độ rộng viền

    T/R/L: 8.9mm, B: 12.9mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    13.6Kg

  • Trọng lượng (Màn + Giá đỡ)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    16.1Kg

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1095.6 x 630.8 x 29.7mm (without IR)

  • Kích thước màn hình có chân đỡ (Ngang × Dọc × Dày)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1215 x 736 x 152mm

  • Tay cầm

    KHÔNG

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    300 x 300 mm

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

  • Cảm biến điểm ảnh

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến tiệm cận

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến dòng điện

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến BLU

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến độ ẩm

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến gia tốc (Con quay hồi chuyển)

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

    KHÔNG

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

  • QUẠT (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Phiên bản Hệ điều hành (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Xếp lịch nội dung tại chỗ

  • Quản lý nhóm

  • Cắm và Phát USB

  • Chuyển đổi dự phòng

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

  • Hình ảnh không có tín hiệu

  • Đồng bộ RS232C

  • Đồng bộ Mạng cục bộ

  • Đồng bộ đèn nền

    KHÔNG

  • PIP

  • PBP

    CÓ (4PBP)

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

  • Thẻ video

    CÓ (4 Thẻ Video)

  • Phát qua URL

  • Xoay màn hình

  • Xoay từ lệnh bên ngoài

  • Phát không gián đoạn

  • Cài đặt chế độ chia ô

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

  • SNMP

  • Phương pháp ISM

  • Tự động thiết lập ID

  • Gửi thư trạng thái

  • Quản lý điều khiển

  • Chứng nhận Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chế độ PM

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

  • Beacon

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Cài đặt máy chủ SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Bù sáng

    KHÔNG

  • Cài đặt Đen/Trắng theo thang độ xám

    KHÔNG

  • Đảo ngược bản quét

    KHÔNG

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 80 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    100W

  • Tối đa

    140W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 478 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh (70%)

    70W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    CÓ (10W x 2)

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT(Chỉ ở Mỹ)

TƯƠNG THÍCH OPS

  • Tương thích với loại OPS

    KHÔNG

  • Nguồn OPS Tích hợp

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

    CÓ (Không có sẵn cho EU/CIS)

  • CMS di động

  • Connected Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Cable Holder(2ea), AC Cord Holder (1ea)

  • Tùy chọn

    Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B) Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Tương thích với lớp phủ cảm ứng

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Hiệu chỉnh thông minh

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Ngửa lên)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Úp xuống)

    Max. 30 degree

  • Xếp hạng IP

    IP5X

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

  • Bảo vệ nguồn

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 