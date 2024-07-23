Dòng sản phẩm UH7F

About Cookies on This Site

(3)

Giải pháp chia sẻ màn hình không dây của LG1

Giải pháp chia sẻ màn hình không dây của LG

Với LG One:Quick Share, bạn có thể dễ dàng chia sẻ màn hình PC cá nhân đến màn hình LG Signage với thiết lập ban đầu dễ sử dụng, cũng như khả năng quản lý các chức năng cơ bản của LG Signage (Âm lượng, Chế độ hình ảnh, Độ sáng tự động).


* LG One:Quick Share cần được mua riêng.
* Vui lòng kiểm tra thông số kỹ thuật PC được đề xuất và thông tin chi tiết khác thông qua liên kết dưới đây.
Giải pháp chia sẻ màn hình không dây của LG Chế độ xem chi tiết
Màn hình LG UHD Signage cung cấp thông tin một cách hiệu quả1

Màn hình LG UHD Signage cung cấp thông tin một cách hiệu quả

Dòng UH7F là màn hình UHD được tối ưu hóa cho các môi trường khác nhau trong nhà. Sản phẩm sở hữu chất lượng UHD cao cấp, thiết kế mỏng, tính năng chống bám bụi bên ngoài và nhiều tiện ích khác cho người dùng.
Độ phân giải ULTRA HD1
CHẤT LƯỢNG HÌNH ẢNH TUYỆT VỜI

Độ phân giải ULTRA HD

Với độ phân giải cao gấp 4 lần FHD, màu sắc và chi tiết của nội dung trở nên sống động và chân thực hơn. Ngoài ra, góc xem rộng với tầm nền IPS của LG giúp nội dung luôn rõ nét và không bị méo hình.
Mã hóa video hiệu quả cao1
CHẤT LƯỢNG HÌNH ẢNH TUYỆT VỜI

Mã hóa video hiệu quả cao

Sê-ri UH7F hỗ trợ HEVC*, cho phép nén/giải nén hiệu quả các nội dung UHD lớn, phát các video chất lượng siêu cao với một nửa lưu lượng băng thông khi so với codec H.264 hiện tại.

*HEVC: High Efficiency Video Coding

Viền & chiều sâu mỏng1
THIẾT KẾ THANH LỊCH VÀ TIỆN DỤNG

Viền & chiều sâu mỏng

Dòng UH7F có kích thước viền và đồ dày mỏng hơn, giúp tiết kiệm không gian và dễ lắp đặt. Ngoài ra, sản phẩm còn tăng trải nghiệm xem ngập tràn và mang đến một thiết kế tinh tế, giúp nâng cao trang trí nội thất tại nơi lắp đặt sản phẩm.
Logo có thể tháo rời và loa tích hợp1
THIẾT KẾ THANH LỊCH VÀ TIỆN DỤNG

Logo có thể tháo rời và loa tích hợp

Dòng UH7F có logo mới trong suốt và thiết kế hài hòa với môi trường xung quanh. Ngoài ra, khả năng có thể tháo rời giúp người dùng linh hoạt trong việc lắp đặt. Nội dung hiển thị cũng phong phú hơn với các hiệu ứng âm thanh từ loa tích hợp mà không cần mua hay lắp thêm loa bên ngoài.
Thiết kế được chứng nhận chuẩn IP5x1
SẢN PHẨM ỔN ĐỊNH

Thiết kế được chứng nhận chuẩn IP5x

Chứng nhận chống bụi IP5x đảm bảo rằng sản phẩm hoàn toàn được chống bụi, loại bỏ các nguy cơ làm giảm hiệu suất.
Lắp đặt nghiêng 30°1
SẢN PHẨM ỔN ĐỊNH

Lắp đặt nghiêng 30°

Khi lắp đặt màn hình trên cao, sản phẩm thường nghiêng xuống để người dùng xem thoải mái hơn. Cân nhắc đến việc này, Dòng UH7F hỗ trợ việc lắp đặt nghiêng 30 độ*.

*Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported.(in conditions within 30℃C temperature, 50% humidity)

Tự động xoay màn hình1
Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Tự động xoay màn hình

Dòng UH7F tự động phát hiện hướng màn hình (chế độ ngang hay dọc) trong bước lắp đặt ban đầu, do đó, bạn sẽ không cần thiết lập thủ công. Hướng của màn hình OSD và nội dung nền sẽ được thiết lập sẵn khi bạn bật màn hình lần đầu tiên.
Tinh chỉnh1
Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Tinh chỉnh

Dòng UH7F được trang bị “cảm biến hướng ngang” cho người dùng biết sản phẩm đang nghiêng ở mức nào để có thể lắp đặt chính xác.
Giám sát từ xa1
SỰ THUẬN TIỆN CỦA NGƯỜI DÙNG

Giám sát từ xa

Dòng UH7F có thể gửi thông báo bằng email đến người dùng khi xảy ra sự cố, chẳng hạn như độ nghiêng của sản phẩm do tác động bên ngoài, nhờ đó người dùng có thể sử dụng sản phẩm an toàn và nhận được thông tin về sự cố ngay lập tức.
Tiếp cận đơn giản1
SỰ THUẬN TIỆN CỦA NGƯỜI DÙNG

Tiếp cận đơn giản

Không giống như các mẫu trước phải bấm nhiều nút khác nhau để điều khiển, Dòng UH7F sử dụng một cần điều khiển để giúp bạn dễ dàng thực hiện các thao tác bật/tắt, chuyển đầu vào/thiết lập, điều khiển âm lượng, v.v.
Hiệu suất cao khi sử dụng trên webOS1
CHỨC NĂNG THÔNG MINH

Hiệu suất cao khi sử dụng trên webOS

Bộ SoC lõi tứ đã được tích hợp sẵn giúp màn hình thực hiện đa nhiệm cùng lúc mà vẫn trình chiếu nội dung mượt mà dù không cần thêm máy tính xử lý ngoài. Đồng thời nền tảng WebOS của LG nâng cao trải nghiệm người dùng thông qua giao diện trực quan và công cụ phát triển ứng dụng đơn giản.
Nhiều ứng dụng cảm biến1
CHỨC NĂNG THÔNG MINH

Nhiều ứng dụng cảm biến

Nền tảng LG webOS smart signage hỗ trợ kết nối dễ dàng với các cảm biến bên ngoài như GPIO, NFC/RFID, cảm biến nhiệt độ, v.v. thông qua plug-in USB. Chi phí bảo trì nói chung được giảm xuống nhờ không cần thiết phải mua phần mềm hoặc trình phát phương tiện bổ sung để xây dựng các giải pháp giá trị gia tăng.
Tương thích với hệ thống điều khiển AV1
CHỨC NĂNG THÔNG MINH

Tương thích với hệ thống điều khiển AV

Dòng UH7F có chứng nhận Crestron Connected® về khả năng tương thích cao với các điều khiển AV chuyên nghiệp để có thể tích hợp liền mạch và điều khiển tự động*, qua đó nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý kinh doanh.

*Network based control

Tương thích với hệ thống hội nghị qua video1
CHỨC NĂNG THÔNG MINH

Tương thích với hệ thống hội nghị qua video

Để tối ưu hóa tính năng họp có hình ảnh, Dòng UH7F đã chứng nhận khả năng tương thích với Cisco System, hệ thống cung cấp điều khiển tích hợp và mạnh mẽ* cho cuộc gọi video thông minh hơn, giúp giảm bớt thời gian thiết lập chất lượng hình ảnh hay thay đổi đầu vào cho các cuộc gọi đến.

*Using an HDMI cable connection

In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    55

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    IPS

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Cạnh mép

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    60Hz

  • Độ sáng

    700nit (Typ.)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1,100:1

  • CR động

    500,000:1

  • Gam màu

    BT709 95%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178º x 178º

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    Haze 3%

  • Tuổi thọ

    50.000 giờ (Tối thiểu)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    24/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

    CÓ / CÓ

  • Độ trong suốt

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • QWP (Bản phần tư sóng)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (3ea)

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB Vào

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh vào

  • RS232C Vào

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • IR Vào

  • USB Vào

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Ra

    KHÔNG

  • DP Ra

  • Âm thanh ra

  • USB cảm ứng

    KHÔNG

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Ra

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

    KHÔNG

  • IR Ra

    KHÔNG

  • Chuỗi nối tiếp

    KHÔNG

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Black

  • Độ rộng viền

    T/R/L: 9.9mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    19.0Kg

  • Trọng lượng (Màn + Giá đỡ)

    19.6Kg

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    24.2Kg

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1234.4 x 720.9 x 39.9mm (with LG Logo)

  • Kích thước màn hình có chân đỡ (Ngang × Dọc × Dày)

    1234.4 x 770.7 x 290.0mm

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1360.0 x 835.0 x 175.0mm

  • Tay cầm

    KHÔNG

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    300 x 300 mm

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

  • Cảm biến điểm ảnh

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến tiệm cận

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến dòng điện

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến BLU

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến độ ẩm

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến gia tốc (Con quay hồi chuyển)

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

    KHÔNG

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

  • QUẠT (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Phiên bản Hệ điều hành (webOS)

    webOS 4.1

  • Xếp lịch nội dung tại chỗ

  • Quản lý nhóm

  • Cắm và Phát USB

  • Chuyển đổi dự phòng

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

  • Hình ảnh không có tín hiệu

  • Đồng bộ RS232C

  • Đồng bộ Mạng cục bộ

  • Đồng bộ đèn nền

    KHÔNG

  • PIP

  • PBP

    CÓ (4PBP)

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

  • Thẻ video

    CÓ (4 Thẻ Video)

  • Phát qua URL

  • Xoay màn hình

  • Xoay từ lệnh bên ngoài

  • Phát không gián đoạn

  • Cài đặt chế độ chia ô

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

  • SNMP

  • Phương pháp ISM

  • Tự động thiết lập ID

  • Gửi thư trạng thái

  • Quản lý điều khiển

  • Chứng nhận Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chế độ PM

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

  • Beacon

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Cài đặt máy chủ SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Bù sáng

    KHÔNG

  • Cài đặt Đen/Trắng theo thang độ xám

    KHÔNG

  • Đảo ngược bản quét

    KHÔNG

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 80 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    110W

  • Tối đa

    160W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    375 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 546 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh (70%)

    85W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    CÓ (10W x 2)

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT(Chỉ ở Mỹ)

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH OPS

  • Tương thích với loại OPS

    CÓ (Piggyback)

  • Nguồn OPS Tích hợp

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

    KHÔNG

  • Promota

  • CMS di động

  • Connected Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Tùy chọn

    Stand(ST-653T), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Tương thích với lớp phủ cảm ứng

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Hiệu chỉnh thông minh

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Ngửa lên)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Úp xuống)

    Max. 30 degree

  • Xếp hạng IP

    IP5X

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

  • Bảo vệ nguồn

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 