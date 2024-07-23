About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Màn hình bảng hiệu UHD

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Tìm đại lý

Màn hình bảng hiệu UHD

55UH7N-E

Màn hình bảng hiệu UHD

(1)
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong

Màn hình bảng hiệu UHD với
nền tảng webOS và bảo mật nâng cao của LG

Màn hình đã được lắp đặt trên cột ở sân bay, nơi tiếp túc với ánh sáng mặt trời chói chang. Các hình ảnh quảng cáo trên màn hình vẫn hiển thị rõ ràng mặc dù ở môi trường sáng mạnh.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

Sự khác biệt khi so sánh tức thì thể hiện ở chất lượng cao gấp 4 lần của Ultra HD so với Full HD.

Màn hình với độ phân giải cao

Màn hình có độ phân giải cao gấp bốn lần so với FHD, mang lại sự hài lòng về mặt thị giác cho khách hàng. Ngoài ra, lớp phủ chống lóa trên màn hình giúp hạn chế bóng phản chiếu trong môi trường ánh sáng mạnh, tăng khả năng hiển thị và mức độ dễ đọc, mang lại trải nghiệm dễ chịu cho khách hàng khi sử dụng màn hình.

Người dùng có thể thực hiện đồng thời nhiều tác vụ với GUI trực quan.

Nền tảng webOS tiện lợi

UH7N-E được trang bị SoC hiệu suất cao cho phép thực hiện nhiều tác vụ mà không cần trình phát đa phương tiện riêng biệt. Nền tảng webOS cung cấp các công cụ phát triển ứng dụng với giao diện người dùng trực quan thuận tiện cho người dùng, cho phép kết nối dễ dàng với cảm biến bên ngoài và ứng dụng đối tác webOS để tạo nên môi trường thân thiện với SI.

Bền bỉ đến đáng tin cậy

Là sản phẩm được tối ưu hóa cho môi trường kinh doanh, UH7N-E được bảo vệ khỏi tác động tiềm tàng của muối, bụi, bụi sắt và độ ẩm thông qua lớp phủ phù hợp trên bo mạch nguồn. Ngoài ra, các tính năng tập trung vào khách hàng, chẳng hạn như IP5x, nghiêng 30 độ và Giám sát độ sốc, mang lại cả độ tin cậy và sự hài lòng.

UH7N-E có lớp phủ bảo vệ trên bo mạch nguồn để bảo vệ màn hình ngay cả trong môi trường mặn hoặc ẩm ướt.

Thiết kế tận dụng không gian

UH7N-E tiết kiệm không gian với thiết kế viền mỏng và hệ thống bố trí cáp đơn giản. Nhờ ổ cắm điện ẩn chuyên dụng, bạn có thể lắp đặt màn hình sát tường, để lại khoảng trống chỉ khoảng 13 mm với giá treo thanh mảnh. Khách hàng còn có thể sử dụng các phụ kiện viền để tạo khung nghệ thuật, biến màn hình thành một yếu tố nội thất cá tính, phù hợp với không gian trong nhà.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm sẽ hơi khác so với hình dáng sản phẩm thực tế do chênh lệch bởi mỗi tùy chọn inch.<br>Các phụ kiện viền được bán riêng và có tính phụ phí.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm sẽ hơi khác so với hình dáng sản phẩm thực tế do chênh lệch bởi mỗi tùy chọn inch.
* Các phụ kiện viền được bán riêng và có tính phụ phí.

UH7N-E có các tính năng bảo mật để bảo vệ dữ liệu quan trọng khỏi hành vi truy cập hoặc tấn công từ bên ngoài.

Tính năng bảo mật nâng cao

UH7N-E có các tính năng bảo mật, bao gồm công nghệ Bảo vệ hạt nhân nâng cao (EKP) của LG giúp bảo vệ dữ liệu quan trọng khỏi các hành vi truy cập hoặc tấn công từ bên ngoài. Bảng hiệu LG UHD cũng được chứng nhận đáng tin cậy trong lĩnh vực bảo mật thông tin, lưu trữ dữ liệu và công việc kinh doanh của khách hàng một cách an toàn. Ví dụ: model này được chứng nhận đáp ứng Tiêu chuẩn chung EAL2 ISO/IEC 15408.

Bảng hiệu kỹ thuật số LG sử dụng vật liệu tái chế

Tính bền vững

Nhựa tái chế được sử dụng để sản xuất nắp lưng cho sản phẩm bảng hiệu kỹ thuật số* và LG dự định sẽ mở rộng phương pháp này sang mẫu sản phẩm khác. Ngoài ra, bìa các tông tái chế cũng được sử dụng một phần để sản xuất vật liệu bao bì và thông tin in ấn trên vật liệu bao bì chỉ được ghi bằng mực màu đen.

* Sản phẩm bảng hiệu kỹ thuật số dùng để chỉ mẫu sản phẩm "UH7N-E"

Giải pháp SuperSign

SuperSign là giải pháp quản lý nội dung tích hợp và trực quan dành cho nội dung bảng hiệu kỹ thuật số sáng tạo và ngăn nắp trong không gian của bạn, kết nối khách hàng với nhiều dịch vụ với trải nghiệm người dùng thuận tiện. Có nhiều phiên bản khác nhau, chẳng hạn như SuperSign Cloud. Hãy khám phá và tận hưởng phiên bản phù hợp nhất với bạn.

Quản lý quán cà phê đang tạo các menu sẽ hiển thị trên màn hình được lắp đặt trên tường quán cà phê bằng phần mềm quản lý nội dung.

In

Tất cả thông số

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 