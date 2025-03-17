Màn hình bảng hiệu UHD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Màn hình với độ phân giải cao
Màn hình có độ phân giải cao gấp bốn lần so với FHD, mang lại sự hài lòng về mặt thị giác cho khách hàng. Ngoài ra, lớp phủ chống lóa trên màn hình giúp hạn chế bóng phản chiếu trong môi trường ánh sáng mạnh, tăng khả năng hiển thị và mức độ dễ đọc, mang lại trải nghiệm dễ chịu cho khách hàng khi sử dụng màn hình.