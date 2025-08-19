About Cookies on This Site

Màn hình chuyên dụng LG UHD

Màn hình chuyên dụng LG UHD

Màn hình chuyên dụng LG UHD

65UH5Q-E
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
Hình ảnh mặt trước
hình ảnh mặt bên góc -45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +90 độ
Hình ảnh từ phía trên
Hình ảnh mặt sau (* Hình ảnh sản phẩm sẽ hơi khác so với hình dáng sản phẩm thực tế tùy thuộc vào mỗi tùy chọn inch.)
Hình ảnh mặt sau 2 (* Hình ảnh sản phẩm sẽ hơi khác so với hình dáng sản phẩm thực tế tùy thuộc vào mỗi tùy chọn inch.)
Hình ảnh mặt sau 3 (* Hình ảnh sản phẩm sẽ hơi khác so với hình dáng sản phẩm thực tế tùy thuộc vào mỗi tùy chọn inch.)
Tính năng chính

  • Độ phân giải: 3.840 × 2.160 (UHD)
  • Độ sáng: 500 nit (Thông thường)
  • Độ rộng viền: 11,4 mm (Viền bằng nhau)
  • Nền tảng thông minh webOS
  • LG Shield
Thêm

Màn hình bảng hiệu UHD với nền tảng webOS và bảo mật nâng cao của LG

Trong quán cà phê, hai màn hình bảng hiệu được treo trên tường, đang hiển thị hình ảnh menu với màu sắc sống động.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

Khả năng hiển thị nội dung rực rỡ và sống động bằng cách phóng to phần nội dung trên màn hình.

Chất lượng hình ảnh vượt trội với độ phân giải Ultra HD

Độ phân giải UHD giúp màu sắc và chi tiết nội dung trở nên sống động và chân thực. Ngoài ra, góc xem rộng cũng mang lại nội dung rõ nét.

UH5Q thể hiện rõ độ dày viền đồng đều 11,4 mm ở mọi cạnh.

Thiết kế viền bằng nhau & thanh mảnh

Dòng UH5Q sở hữu viền mỏng (ngang và dọc) cân đối hoàn hảo, tạo nên giải pháp màn hình hài hòa về mặt thẩm mỹ. Thiết kế chuyên dụng vừa dễ lắp đặt trong môi trường bán lẻ, vừa mang lại trải nghiệm xem thực sự sống động.

Người dùng có thể thực hiện đồng thời nhiều tác vụ với giao diện người dùng trực quan.

Nền tảng webOS tiện lợi

UH5Q được trang bị SoC hiệu suất cao cho phép thực hiện nhiều tác vụ mà không cần trình phát đa phương tiện riêng biệt. Nền tảng webOS cung cấp các công cụ phát triển ứng dụng có giao diện người dùng trực quan tiện dụng và tích hợp ứng dụng đối tác webOS để tạo môi trường thân thiện với SI.<br><br><font style="font-size:14px">* SoC : Hệ thống trên chip<br>** SI : Trình tích hợp hệ thống</font>

UH5Q viền mỏng được treo sát tường, thể hiện thiết kế phía sau được tối ưu để tiết kiệm không gian với hệ thống đấu nối cáp đơn giản.

Thiết kế tận dụng không gian

UH5Q tiết kiệm không gian với thiết kế viền mỏng và hệ thống đấu nối cáp đơn giản. Ổ cắm điện ẩn chuyên dụng cho phép lắp đặt màn hình sát tường, chỉ chừa lại khoảng 13,5 mm nhờ giá treo thanh mảnh.

* Hình ảnh sản phẩm sẽ hơi khác so với thực tế do chênh lệch theo từng tùy chọn inch.

Bền bỉ đến đáng tin cậy

UM5N-H được tối ưu hóa cho môi trường kinh doanh với khả năng chống muối, bụi, bột sắt và độ ẩm nhờ lớp phủ phù hợp trên bo mạch nguồn, cho phép hoạt động ổn định. Ngoài ra, các tính năng tập trung vào khách hàng, chẳng hạn như IP5x, nghiêng 30 độ và Giám sát độ sốc, mang lại cả độ tin cậy và sự hài lòng.

Môi trường mặn, Môi trường ẩm ướt, Có lớp phủ bảo vệ, Không có lớp phủ bảo vệ

UH5Q tích hợp LG Shield có các tính năng bảo mật giúp bảo vệ hệ thống và mạng.

Bảo mật toàn diện

Bảng hiệu webOS không chỉ có các biện pháp bảo mật ở cấp độ hệ điều hành (OS). LG Shield sử dụng hệ thống phòng thủ năm tầng, bao gồm máy chủ, ứng dụng, hệ điều hành, hệ thống và phần cứng. Mỗi tầng hoạt động độc lập, mang lại khả năng bảo vệ toàn diện trước nhiều mối đe dọa khác nhau. Ngoài ra, nền tảng webOS còn hỗ trợ ETSI EN 303 645.

Quản lý quán cà phê đang dùng phần mềm quản lý nội dung để tạo menu hiển thị trên màn hình lắp trên tường quán.

Giải pháp SuperSign

SuperSign là giải pháp quản lý nội dung tích hợp và trực quan dành cho nội dung bảng hiệu kỹ thuật số sáng tạo và ngăn nắp trong không gian của bạn, kết nối khách hàng với nhiều dịch vụ với trải nghiệm người dùng thuận tiện. Có nhiều phiên bản khác nhau, chẳng hạn như SuperSign Cloud. Hãy khám phá và tận hưởng phiên bản phù hợp nhất với bạn.

* Phải mua riêng SuperSign.

In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    65 inch

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    ADS

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Direct

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    3840x2160 (UHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    60Hz

  • Độ sáng

    500 nit

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1,200:1

  • CR động

    1,000,000:1

  • Gam màu

    BT709 95%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178 x 178

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    10bit, 1.07 Tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    25%(T.B.D)

  • Tuổi thọ

    50,000Hrs

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    24/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    3 Cổng HDMI ( HDCP 2.2/1.4)

  • DP Vào

    1 Cổng ( HDCP2.2/1.3)

  • RS232C Vào

    1 Cổng

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    1 Cổng

  • IR Vào

    1 Cổng

  • USB Vào

    2 Cổng

  • Âm thanh ra

    1 Cổng

  • RS232C Ra

    1 Cổng (Jack 3.5)

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Đen

  • Độ rộng viền

    11.4mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    24.2 kg (TBD)

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    30.4 kg (TBD)

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1457.9 x 834.0 x 29.7mm (TBD)

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1600.0 x 970.0 x 172.0mm (TBD)

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    300 x 300

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    Có 16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

  • Cảm biến gia tốc (Con quay hồi chuyển)

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Xếp lịch nội dung tại chỗ

  • Quản lý nhóm

  • Cắm và Phát USB

  • Chuyển đổi dự phòng

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

  • Hình ảnh không có tín hiệu

  • Đồng bộ RS232C

  • Đồng bộ Mạng cục bộ

  • Đồng bộ đèn nền

  • PIP

  • PBP

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

  • Thẻ video

  • Phát qua URL

  • Xoay màn hình

  • Xoay từ lệnh bên ngoài

  • Phát không gián đoạn

  • Cài đặt chế độ chia ô

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

  • SNMP

  • Phương pháp ISM

  • Gửi thư trạng thái

  • Quản lý điều khiển

  • Chứng nhận Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chế độ PM

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

  • Beacon

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Cài đặt máy chủ SI

  • webRTC

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 80 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    130W (TBD)

  • Tối đa

    205W (TBD)

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 699 BTU/Hr(Max) (TBD)

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh (70%)

    91W (TBD)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    Có 2x10W

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    O / O

  • ePEAT(Chỉ ở Mỹ)

    O / Carbon "Reducing CO2"(TBD)

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • CMS di động

  • Connected Care

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 