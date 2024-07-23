About Cookies on This Site

86UH5J-H

(2)
Front view with infill image

Độ mờ cao mới UHD
Bảng hiệu tiêu chuẩn

Màn hình thể hiện nội dung của cuộc họp được lắp đặt trên tường của phòng họp.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Độ sáng hiển thị thích hợp

Với độ sáng khuyến nghị là 500 cd/m² cho việc hiển thị trong nhà, dòng UH5J-H thể hiện nội dung rõ ràng và thu hút sự chú ý của công chúng, giúp sản phẩm trở thành màn hình phù hợp nhất để tiếp thị trong phòng họp, sân bay, cửa hàng bán lẻ, trung tâm mua sắm, v.v.

UH5J-H có độ sáng 500 nit, vì vậy có thể nhìn thấy rõ ràng, ngay cả dưới ánh sáng mạnh.

* Hình ảnh thực tế có sẵn có thể khác với hình ảnh ví dụ được hiển thị.

Hiệu suất cao khi sử dụng trên webOS

Nền tảng webOS của LG tăng cường sự tiện lợi cho người dùng với GUI trực quan và các công cụ phát triển ứng dụng đơn giản.

Có thể thực hiện đồng thời nhiều tác vụ với giao diện người dùng trực quan.

Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn

Ở nhiều nơi khác nhau, dòng UH5J-H không thể tránh được sự tiếp xúc với môi trường có bụi, độ ẩm, v.v. có thể làm giảm hiệu suất theo thời gian. Lớp phủ bảo vệ trên bảng nguồn điện làm giảm những rủi ro này bằng cách bảo vệ dòng UH5J-H khỏi muối, bụi, bột sắt, độ ẩm, v.v.

UH5J-H có lớp phủ bảo vệ trên bảng mạch nguồn điện để bảo vệ màn hình ghép ngay cả trong môi trường mặn hoặc ẩm ướt.

* Hình ảnh thực tế (màn hình bảng hiệu) có sẵn có thể khác với hình ảnh ví dụ được hiển thị.

Quản lý nội dung di động

Bạn có thể tạo hồ sơ cửa hàng và nhận đề xuất mẫu bằng ứng dụng Promota*. Người dùng có thể tùy chỉnh các mẫu cho tất cả các ngành và dễ dàng tạo và quản lý nội dung không chỉ trên PC mà còn trên thiết bị di động.

Trong một cửa hàng quần áo, người dùng đang sử dụng ứng dụng để tạo nội dung quảng cáo để hiển thị trên UH5J-H được lắp trên tường của cửa hàng.

* LG Promota có thể tải xuống từ App Store và cửa hàng Google Play. (Không có sẵn tại Khu vực Châu Âu/CIS)
* Ở Hàn Quốc, tên ứng dụng là Mustard, chứ không phải Promota.
UH5J-H có chứng nhận IP5x, được bảo vệ chống bụi và ít có nguy cơ suy giảm hiệu suất hơn.

Thiết kế được chứng nhận chuẩn IP5x

Chứng nhận chống bụi IP5x đảm bảo rằng sản phẩm chống được bụi, bớt nguy cơ làm giảm hiệu suất.

The AV control system helps users control the UH5J-H.

Tương thích với hệ thống điều khiển AV

Dòng UH5J-H hỗ trợ Crestron Connected® cho mức độ tương thích cao với các điều khiển AV chuyên nghiệp để đạt được sự tích hợp liền mạch và điều khiển tự động*, nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý kinh doanh.

* Điều khiển qua mạng
In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    86

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    IPS

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Cạnh mép

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    120Hz

  • Độ sáng

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1,100:1

  • CR động

    1,000,000:1

  • Gam màu

    BT709 95%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178º x 178º

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    Haze 28%

  • Tuổi thọ

    50.000 giờ (Thông thường)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    24/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

    CÓ / CÓ

  • Độ trong suốt

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • QWP (Bản phần tư sóng)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (3ea)

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB Vào

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh vào

  • RS232C Vào

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • IR Vào

  • USB Vào

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Ra

  • DP Ra

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh ra

  • USB cảm ứng

    KHÔNG

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Ra

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

    KHÔNG

  • IR Ra

    KHÔNG

  • Chuỗi nối tiếp

    Ngõ vào: HDMI, DP / Ngõ ra: HDMI

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Black

  • Độ rộng viền

    Even bezel : 14.3mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    49.0Kg

  • Trọng lượng (Màn + Giá đỡ)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    72.5Kg (With Pallet)

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1926.2 x 1097.2 x 60.6mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Kích thước màn hình có chân đỡ (Ngang × Dọc × Dày)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    2073 x 1250 x 285mm

  • Tay cầm

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    600 x 400 mm

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

  • Cảm biến điểm ảnh

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến tiệm cận

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến dòng điện

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến BLU

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến độ ẩm

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến gia tốc (Con quay hồi chuyển)

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

    KHÔNG

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

  • QUẠT (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Phiên bản Hệ điều hành (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Xếp lịch nội dung tại chỗ

  • Quản lý nhóm

  • Cắm và Phát USB

  • Chuyển đổi dự phòng

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

  • Hình ảnh không có tín hiệu

  • Đồng bộ RS232C

  • Đồng bộ Mạng cục bộ

  • Đồng bộ đèn nền

    KHÔNG

  • PIP

  • PBP

    CÓ (4PBP)

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

  • Thẻ video

    CÓ (4 Thẻ Video)

  • Phát qua URL

  • Xoay màn hình

  • Xoay từ lệnh bên ngoài

  • Phát không gián đoạn

  • Cài đặt chế độ chia ô

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

  • SNMP

  • Phương pháp ISM

  • Tự động thiết lập ID

  • Gửi thư trạng thái

  • Quản lý điều khiển

  • Chứng nhận Cisco

  • Crestron Connected

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chế độ PM

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

  • Beacon

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Cài đặt máy chủ SI

  • webRTC

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Bù sáng

    KHÔNG

  • Cài đặt Đen/Trắng theo thang độ xám

    KHÔNG

  • Đảo ngược bản quét

    KHÔNG

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 80 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    200W

  • Tối đa

    260W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    683 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 888 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh (70%)

    140W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    CÓ (10W x 2)

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / YES

  • ePEAT(Chỉ ở Mỹ)

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH OPS

  • Tương thích với loại OPS

    CÓ (Piggyback)

  • Nguồn OPS Tích hợp

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

    CÓ (Không có sẵn cho EU/CIS)

  • CMS di động

  • Connected Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

  • Tùy chọn

    OPS Kit(KT-OPSF), LSW640A/B(Wall Mount)

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Tương thích với lớp phủ cảm ứng

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Hiệu chỉnh thông minh

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Ngửa lên)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Úp xuống)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xếp hạng IP

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

  • Bảo vệ nguồn

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 