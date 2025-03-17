About Cookies on This Site

Màn hình chuyên dụng UHD 110"

Màn hình chuyên dụng UHD 110"

LAPA136-GF

LAPA136-GF
  • Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong
  • hình ảnh mặt bên góc -45 độ có hình ảnh bên trong
  • hình ảnh mặt bên góc -90 độ
  • hình ảnh mặt bên góc +45 độ có hình ảnh bên trong
  • Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +90 độ
  • Hình ảnh mặt sau
  • hình ảnh mặt sau góc -45 độ
  • hình ảnh mặt sau góc +45 độ
  • Hình ảnh từ phía trên
  • Hình ảnh mặt đáy
Tính năng chính

  • Độ sáng: 500 nit (Thông thường)
  • Độ phân giải: ULTRA HD (3.840 x 2.160)
  • Đường viền: 17 mm (Đường viền đều)
  • Loa tích hợp (10 W + 10 W)
  • Cổng giao tiếp: HDMI (3) / DP / USB 2.0 / RS232C / RJ45 / Âm thanh / Hồng ngoại & Cảm biến đèn
Thêm

Màn hình bảng hiệu màn hình lớn UHD có nền tảng webOS của LG

Màn hình lớn được lắp đặt trên các bức tường bên trong trung tâm mua sắm và màn hình hiển thị đang hiển thị các quảng cáo rõ ràng và rực rỡ.

*Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

Sự khác biệt khi so sánh tức thì thể hiện ở chất lượng cao gấp 4 lần của Ultra HD so với Full HD.

Độ phân giải siêu cao

Mang đến trải nghiệm xem ngập tràn với chất lượng hình ảnh độ nét cao gấp 4 lần so với FHD.

UM5K có độ sáng 500 nit, do đó hình ảnh có thể hiển thị rõ ràng, ngay cả dưới ánh sáng mạnh.

Mức độ sáng phù hợp

Dòng sản phẩm UM5K có độ sáng 500 cd/m² phù hợp cho màn hình trong nhà, giúp nội dung hiển thị hiệu quả và thu hút sự chú ý của công chúng. Độ sáng này là giải pháp màn hình phù hợp cho các mục đích marketing trong nhiều không gian khác nhau như phòng họp, sân bay, cửa hàng bán lẻ và trung tâm mua sắm.<br><br><small>* Hình ảnh thực tế có sẵn có thể khác với hình ảnh ví dụ được hiển thị.</small>

Người dùng có thể thực hiện đồng thời nhiều tác vụ với GUI trực quan.

Hiệu suất cao với hệ điều hành webOS

Nền tảng webOS của LG tăng cường sự tiện lợi cho người dùng với GUI trực quan và các công cụ phát triển ứng dụng đơn giản.

Bảng hiệu trên tường có loa tích hợp giúp tạo ra âm thanh phong phú.

Loa tích hợp

Nội dung hiển thị phong phú hơn nhờ các hiệu ứng âm thanh từ loa tích hợp mà không cần mua hay lắp thêm loa bên ngoài.<br><br><small>* Hỗ trợ loa tích hợp bên ngoài (Trái/Phải tối đa 10 W)</small>

Thiết kế mỏng

Chúng tôi khuyên dùng màn hình mỏng, lắp đặt sát với tường hơn. Không chỉ vậy, kích thước viền mỏng còn nâng cao trải nghiệm xem sống động và mang đến thiết kế tinh xảo giúp tôn lên phong cách trang trí của không gian lắp đặt.

Kích thước viền của dòng UM5K là 17 mm. Và chiều sâu của dòng UM5K 98" là 79,5 mm và 110" là 99 mm.

Trong một cửa hàng quần áo, người dùng đang sử dụng ứng dụng để tạo nội dung quảng cáo để hiển thị trên UM5K được lắp trên tường của cửa hàng.

Quản lý nội dung di động

Bạn có thể tạo hồ sơ cửa hàng và nhận đề xuất mẫu bằng ứng dụng Promota*. Người dùng có thể tùy chỉnh các mẫu nếu cần và dễ dàng tạo và quản lý nội dung không chỉ trên PC mà còn trên thiết bị di động.<br><br><small>*Có thể tải xuống LG Promota từ cửa hàng App Store và Google Play. (Không có sẵn tại Khu vực Châu Âu/CIS)<br>* Ở Hàn Quốc, tên ứng dụng là Mustard, không phải Promota.</small>

Hệ thống điều khiển AV giúp người dùng điều khiển UM5K

Tương thích với hệ thống điều khiển AV

Dòng UM5K hỗ trợ Crestron Connected®* cho độ tương thích cao với hệ thống điều khiển AV chuyên nghiệp để đạt được khả năng tích hợp liền mạch và điều khiển tự động*, nâng cao hiệu quả quản lý kinh doanh.<br><br><small>* Điều khiển qua mạng</small>

Giải pháp SuperSign

SuperSign là giải pháp quản lý nội dung tích hợp và trực quan dành cho nội dung bảng hiệu kỹ thuật số sáng tạo và ngăn nắp trong không gian của bạn, kết nối khách hàng với nhiều dịch vụ với trải nghiệm người dùng thuận tiện. Có nhiều phiên bản khác nhau, chẳng hạn như SuperSign Cloud. Hãy khám phá và tận hưởng phiên bản phù hợp nhất với bạn.

Quản lý quán cà phê đang tạo các menu sẽ hiển thị trên màn hình được lắp đặt trên tường quán cà phê bằng phần mềm quản lý nội dung.

In

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 