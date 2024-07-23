Màn hình ghép treo tường có đường viền mỏng 500 nits 49"

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Màn hình lớn liền mạch với đường viền siêu mỏng
Đường viền siêu mỏng tạo ra một bức tường kỹ thuật số tuyệt đẹp mang đến nội dung sinh động và tạo sự hấp dẫn cho người xem. Màn hình lớn đủ để thu hút sự chú ý của người đi đường.