Màn hình ghép treo tường có đường viền mỏng 500 nits 49"

49VL5G-A

Màn hình ghép treo tường có đường viền mỏng 500 nits 49"

(1)

Hấp dẫn đáng kinh ngạc với đường viền siêu mỏng

Một người đàn ông đang nhìn vào màn hình lớn gắn vào cửa kính của một cửa hàng thể thao.

Các màn hình có đường viền siêu mỏng được gắn vào tường dưới dạng ô xếp, hiển thị nội dung lớn và động.

Màn hình lớn liền mạch với đường viền siêu mỏng

Đường viền siêu mỏng tạo ra một bức tường kỹ thuật số tuyệt đẹp mang đến nội dung sinh động và tạo sự hấp dẫn cho người xem. Màn hình lớn đủ để thu hút sự chú ý của người đi đường.

Dòng VL5G có khe hở hình ảnh thấp hơn giữa các ô xếp màn hình so với thiết bị thông thường của LG, vì vậy nội dung có thể xem rõ ràng mà không bị ảnh hưởng bởi khe hở này.

Giảm khoảng cách hình ảnh

Dòng VL5G có thuật toán cải thiện hình ảnh có khả năng giảm khe hở hình ảnh giữa các ô màn hình khi phát video. Các đối tượng nằm sát đường viền được điều chỉnh, tạo nên trải nghiệm xem trơn tru mượt mà.

* "LG Thông thường" dùng để chỉ các màn hình không có thuật toán cải thiện hình ảnh.

Một người phụ nữ đang nhìn lên màn hình được lắp đặt ở tầng trên.

Góc xem cao hơn

Màn hình lớn thường được đặt ở vị trí cao hơn tầm mắt người, chính vì thế, chất lượng hình ảnh đồng nhất là điều thiết yếu đối với các màn hình ghép treo tường. Góc xem của VL5G đủ cao để hiển thị những màu sắc sống động trên khắp màn hình mà không bị biến dạng.

* Kết quả dựa trên thử nghiệm nội bộ. Kết quả kiểm tra thực tế có thể khác tùy thuộc vào môi trường và thiết bị đo.

Một số màn hình được lắp đặt ở cả hai bên và bức tường phía trước mang đến khả năng xem sống động và rộng hơn.

Góc nhìn rộng

Người ta biết rằng công nghệ tấm nền màn hình IPS của LG giúp kiểm soát tốt hơn các tinh thể lỏng, từ đó có thể xem được màn hình ở hầu như mọi góc độ. Nhờ có khả năng này, dòng VL5G thu hút sự chú ý và thu hút nhiều người xem hơn với màu sắc trung thực, bất kể họ xem ở vị trí nào.

49VL5G có thể điều chỉnh nhiệt độ màu từ 3.200K đến 13.000K theo đơn vị 100K.

Điều chỉnh màu dễ dàng

Tùy thuộc vào nội dung, nhiệt độ màu của màn hình có thể dễ dàng điều chỉnh theo mức tăng 100K bằng điều khiển từ xa.

Dòng VL5G có thể điều chỉnh độ cân bằng trắng chính xác hơn.

Điều chỉnh độ cân bằng trắng

Với màn hình ghép treo tường thông thường, độ cân bằng trắng chỉ được điều chỉnh ở chế độ “full-white” (trắng toàn bộ), nhưng màn hình VL5G cho phép bạn điều chỉnh từng giá trị trên thang màu xám để đạt được độ cân bằng trắng chi tiết hơn và chính xác hơn.

Có thể thực hiện đồng thời nhiều tác vụ với giao diện người dùng trực quan.

Cấu trúc menu thân thiện với người dùng

Cấu trúc menu đã được tối ưu hóa cho sử dụng thương mại. Đơn giản hóa việc tiếp cận và nhóm các chức năng tương tự lại với nhau. Menu có giao diện đồ họa trực quan hơn giúp sử dụng dễ dàng. Bằng cách này, người dùng có thể tránh phải việc phải dò lỗi khi khám phá các chức năng cũng như quản lý màn hình.

Màn hình được điều khiển dễ dàng bằng giao diện thân thiện với người dùng và điều khiển từ xa.

Giao diện người dùng đồ họa trực quan

GUI (Giao diện người dùng đồ họa) được thiết kế cẩn thận với điều khiển từ xa điều hướng bốn chiều cho phép người dùng dễ dàng chuyển sang các cài đặt khác nhau. Giao diện cũng sử dụng phông chữ lớn để xem rõ hơn, điều này là cần thiết khi người dùng muốn điều khiển màn hình từ khoảng cách tương đối xa.
In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    49

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    IPS

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    Trực tiếp

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    60Hz

  • Độ sáng

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    1,000:1

  • CR động

    500,000:1

  • Gam màu

    NTSC 72%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178º x 178º

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    8ms (G to G)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    Haze 3%

  • Tuổi thọ

    60.000 giờ (Thông thường)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    24/7

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

    CÓ / CÓ

  • Độ trong suốt

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • QWP (Bản phần tư sóng)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (2ea)

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    1.4

  • DP Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB Vào

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh vào

  • RS232C Vào

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • IR Vào

  • USB Vào

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Ra

    KHÔNG

  • DP Ra

  • Âm thanh ra

  • USB cảm ứng

    KHÔNG

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Ra

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

    KHÔNG

  • IR Ra

    KHÔNG

  • Chuỗi nối tiếp

    KHÔNG

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Black

  • Độ rộng viền

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    16.9Kg

  • Trọng lượng (Màn + Giá đỡ)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    29.3Kg

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Kích thước màn hình có chân đỡ (Ngang × Dọc × Dày)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

  • Tay cầm

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    600 x 400 mm

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    KHÔNG

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến điểm ảnh

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến tiệm cận

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến dòng điện

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến BLU

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến độ ẩm

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến gia tốc (Con quay hồi chuyển)

    KHÔNG

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

    KHÔNG

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

    KHÔNG

  • QUẠT (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Phiên bản Hệ điều hành (webOS)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xếp lịch nội dung tại chỗ

  • Quản lý nhóm

    KHÔNG

  • Cắm và Phát USB

  • Chuyển đổi dự phòng

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

  • Hình ảnh không có tín hiệu

  • Đồng bộ RS232C

  • Đồng bộ Mạng cục bộ

    KHÔNG

  • Đồng bộ đèn nền

    KHÔNG

  • PIP

    KHÔNG

  • PBP

    KHÔNG

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

    KHÔNG

  • Thẻ video

    KHÔNG

  • Phát qua URL

    KHÔNG

  • Xoay màn hình

  • Xoay từ lệnh bên ngoài

    KHÔNG

  • Phát không gián đoạn

    KHÔNG

  • Cài đặt chế độ chia ô

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

  • SNMP

  • Phương pháp ISM

  • Tự động thiết lập ID

  • Gửi thư trạng thái

    KHÔNG

  • Quản lý điều khiển

    KHÔNG

  • Chứng nhận Cisco

    KHÔNG

  • Crestron Connected

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

  • Chế độ PM

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

    KHÔNG

  • Beacon

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Cài đặt máy chủ SI

  • webRTC

    KHÔNG

  • Pro:Idiom

    KHÔNG

  • Bù sáng

    KHÔNG

  • Cài đặt Đen/Trắng theo thang độ xám

  • Đảo ngược bản quét

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 80 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    100W

  • Tối đa

    120W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh (70%)

    60W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

  • ePEAT(Chỉ ở Mỹ)

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH OPS

  • Tương thích với loại OPS

    KHÔNG

  • Nguồn OPS Tích hợp

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

  • Promota

    KHÔNG

  • CMS di động

    KHÔNG

  • Connected Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Tùy chọn

    Wall Mount (Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Tương thích với lớp phủ cảm ứng

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Hiệu chỉnh thông minh

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Ngửa lên)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Úp xuống)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xếp hạng IP

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Bảo vệ nguồn

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 