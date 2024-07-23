About Cookies on This Site

LAEB015

(0)

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ có mục đích minh họa.

Màn hình LED tất cả trong một

Dòng Essential Tất cả trong một của LG là màn hình lớn 136 inch, được cung cấp dưới dạng Màn hình Tất cả trong một bao gồm một bộ điều khiển tích hợp bên trong. Loại bỏ định kiến rằng màn hình LED khó cài đặt và phức tạp, dòng Essential Tất cả trong một không yêu cầu kết nối bộ điều khiển hoặc cấu hình mô-đun. Sau quá trình cài đặt đơn giản, tất cả những gì bạn cần làm là bật màn hình lên bằng điều khiển từ xa như tivi tại nhà.

Màn hình LED tất cả trong một

Bộ phụ kiện chuyên dụng

Sản phẩm được cung cấp cùng với hộp đựng bảo vệ có mọi thành phần cần thiết bao gồm giá treo tường chiều ngang và các công cụ lắp đặt. Chân đế có động cơ được cung cấp dưới dạng tùy chọn để bạn có thể dễ dàng đặt thiết bị vào chỗ tùy thuộc vào vị trí lắp đặt. Với chân đế này, bạn có thể điều chỉnh độ cao của màn hình kể cả chân đế từ 2,0 m đến 2,5 m.

Bộ phụ kiện chuyên dụng

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Quá trình lắp đặt của dòng Essential Tất cả trong một rất đơn giản. Sau khi cố định hai tủ có trong hộp đựng bảo vệ, hãy gắn từng mô-đun màn hình LED vào tủ. Cuối cùng, cắm cáp nguồn. Quá trình lắp đặt đơn giản này giúp tiết kiệm thời gian và sức lao động, từ đó giúp người dùng sử dụng màn hình LED một cách dễ dàng.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Bảo trì nhanh chóng

Bảo trì nhanh chóng

Trong trường hợp hỏng hóc liên quan đến mô-đun LED hoặc bảng mạch hệ thống, bạn có thể bảo dưỡng thiết bị từ phía trước. Có thể tháo mô-đun LED một cách đơn giản bằng công cụ từ tính đi kèm và thay thế nhanh chóng mà không cần đi dây.

 

Kết nối nguồn đơn giản

Kết nối nguồn đơn giản

Dòng LAEB sử dụng cáp AC đơn hoặc đôi* không cần kết nối nguồn phức tạp và cho phép lắp đặt gọn gàng.

* Cần hai cáp AC cho 110V AC.

Hoạt động trong môi trường ẩm ướt

Hoạt động trong môi trường ẩm ướt

Dòng Essential Tất cả trong một có thể hoạt động trong môi trường 90% RH*.

* Không ngưng tụ

Chế độ chờ tiết kiệm điện

Chế độ chờ tiết kiệm điện

Khi không có tín hiệu đầu vào với bộ điều khiển từ xa trong một khoảng thời gian, màn hình sẽ tắt và các bộ phận mạch chính bên trong tủ LED chuyển sang chế độ chờ. Cơ chế này giúp tiết kiệm mức tiêu thụ điện năng.
