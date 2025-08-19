About Cookies on This Site

Màn hình LED trong nhà

Màn hình LED trong nhà

Màn hình LED trong nhà

LSCC012-GZ
Tính năng chính
Hình ảnh mặt trước
hình ảnh mặt bên góc -45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc -90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên góc +90 độ
Hình ảnh mặt sau
Hình ảnh mặt bên phía sau -45 độ
Hình ảnh mặt bên phía sau +45 độ

Tính năng chính

  • Cự ly điểm ảnh: 1,25 mm
  • Độ sáng: 800 nit (Tối đa)
  • Độ dày siêu mỏng và trọng lượng nhẹ
  • Thiết kế linh hoạt
Thêm

Dòng sản phẩm siêu mỏng LSCC

Một màn hình LED lớn được lắp đặt trên tường góc của trung tâm mua sắm gần cửa sổ trưng bày. Mặc dù được đặt trên tường nghiêng nhưng màn hình vẫn hiển thị hình ảnh sống động, mượt mà và liên tục mà không hề bị gián đoạn.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

Tủ của dòng sản phẩm LSCC được thiết kế với độ dày siêu mỏng 33,6 mm và cấu trúc nhẹ 5 kg.

Độ dày siêu mỏng và trọng lượng nhẹ

Thiết kế siêu mỏng với độ dày tủ chỉ 33,6 mm và trọng lượng chỉ 5,0 kg là điểm nổi bật của sản phẩm này. Nhờ có thiết kế đẹp mắt và gọn nhẹ, có thể lắp đặt dòng sản phẩm LSCC ở nhiều địa điểm khác nhau, hài hòa tinh tế với môi trường xung quanh.

Dòng sản phẩm LSCC với chất lượng 4K HDR hiển thị nội dung sống động và tươi sáng hơn so với dòng sản phẩm bên trái.

Chất lượng hình ảnh tuyệt vời với 4K HDR

Tất cả model dòng sản phẩm LSCC đều hỗ trợ 4K HDR với độ sáng duy trì ở mức 800 nit. Không chỉ mang lại tỷ lệ tương phản tuyệt vời và góc xem rộng, tính năng 4K HDR còn đảm bảo chất lượng hình ảnh tuyệt mỹ.




* Tính năng này chỉ được hỗ trợ khi sử dụng bộ điều khiển CVCA của LG.

Dòng sản phẩm LSCC với công suất tiêu thụ được cải thiện, giúp tiết kiệm năng lượng hơn.

Hiệu suất năng lượng vượt trội

Dòng sản phẩm LSCC cải thiện từ 16% đến 25% công suất tiêu thụ, tùy vào model với khoảng cách điểm ảnh khác nhau, giúp tiết kiệm năng lượng và cắt giảm chi phí vận hành. Nhờ đó, dòng sản phẩm LSCC trở thành model tiết kiệm năng lượng thứ hai trong dòng sản phẩm PKG trong nhà của LG tính đến tháng 8 năm 2024.




* Mức cải thiện công suất tiêu thụ được so sánh với model LG LSCB.

Dòng sản phẩm LSCC được lắp đặt an toàn bằng dây an toàn gắn vào giá đỡ dây ở mặt sau của mô-đun.

Móc dây gắn kèm cho mô-đun

Tất cả mô-đun đều đi kèm với giá đỡ dây gắn vào mặt sau giúp cố định dây khi lắp đặt trên trần nhà, tường hoặc các bề mặt khác khi cần. Chỉ cần gắn dây an toàn để tránh làm rơi mô-đun, đảm bảo an toàn




* Có thể đặt mua riêng dây dưới dạng phụ kiện.

Nội dung với lựa chọn góc 90° được hiển thị mà không bị gián đoạn ngay cả khi được lắp đặt ở góc.

Có sẵn thiết kế góc 90º

Với tùy chọn góc 90°, dòng sản phẩm LSCC phù hợp với mọi không gian, truyền tải nội dung mượt mà cho khách hàng. Ngoài ra, màn hình LED cong tinh tế cũng có thể được lắp đặt dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Tương thích với Giải pháp phần mềm LG

Khi kết nối với bộ điều khiển hệ thống CVCA của LG, dòng sản phẩm LSCC tương thích với các giải pháp phần mềm của LG bao gồm SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant và ConnectedCare, giúp khách hàng triển khai hoạt động kinh doanh hiệu quả.

Nhân viên LG đang giám sát từ xa dòng sản phẩm LSCC được lắp đặt ở một địa điểm khác thông qua giải pháp giám sát của LG dựa trên đám mây. Bộ điều khiển hệ thống với hệ điều hành webOS giúp dòng sản phẩm LSCC tương thích với các giải pháp phần mềm của LG.

* Dịch vụ 'LG ConnectedCare' được cung cấp tùy theo khu vực và cần được mua riêng. Vì vậy, vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện kinh doanh của LG tại địa phương để biết thêm thông tin.

* Những thành phần có thể được LG ConnectedCare giám sát gồm: Bộ điều khiển hệ thống LG webOS (Nhiệt độ, Trạng thái tín hiệu, Phiên bản FPGA, Trạng thái kết nối Ethernet), Card nhận tín hiệu (Nhiệt độ, Công suất LED)

Tất cả thông số

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 