Màn hình LED trong nhà

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Độ dày siêu mỏng và trọng lượng nhẹ
Thiết kế siêu mỏng với độ dày tủ chỉ 33,6 mm và trọng lượng chỉ 5,0 kg là điểm nổi bật của sản phẩm này. Nhờ có thiết kế đẹp mắt và gọn nhẹ, có thể lắp đặt dòng sản phẩm LSCC ở nhiều địa điểm khác nhau, hài hòa tinh tế với môi trường xung quanh.