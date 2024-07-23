About Cookies on This Site

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Dòng sản phẩm Fine-Pitch Essential

LSBB015-GD

Giám sát các biểu đồ trên màn hình LED được lắp trên tường của phòng điều khiển.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang web này chỉ có mục đích minh họa.

Hiển thị Chỉ báo trạng thái và một nút để Kiểm tra trạng thái LED.

Đèn báo trạng thái phát hiện tín hiệu

Đèn báo trạng thái và các nút nằm trong khung chính của tủ và có thể tiếp cận từ cả mặt trước và mặt sau.

* Xem tài liệu hướng dẫn sử dụng LSBB để biết thêm chi tiết về các đèn báo trạng thái và nút.

Kiểm soát 6 trục X/Y/Z giữa các tấm nền bằng một dụng cụ duy nhất.

Căn chỉnh dễ dàng theo hướng Z

Có thể sử dụng một dụng cụ để điều chỉnh 6 trục X/Y/Z giữa các tấm nền. Có thể dễ dàng điều chỉnh mô-đun theo hướng Z và tối ưu mặt phẳng.
Dòng LSBB đang thể hiện sự lắp đặt thuận tiện từ mặt trước.

Thao tác từ mặt trước

Khách hàng không cần để trống không gian phía sau màn hình vì có thể tiếp cận sản phẩm từ mặt trước.
Cho thấy tủ nhẹ với một quả bóng bay.

Cabinet nhẹ cầm xách dễ dàng

Cabinet có trọng lượng nhẹ nên dễ lắp đặt, đồng thời giảm nguy cơ hư hỏng trong quá trình lắp đặt. Cả bộ màn hình LED vẫn rất nhẹ, nên không gây áp lực cho khung đỡ màn hình.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang web này chỉ có mục đích minh họa.

Trong trường hợp “Không có Dự phòng” thì có thể không chỉ có lỗi mất màn hình, nhưng trong trường hợp “Có Dự phòng” thì chỉ có lỗi mất màn hình và nội dung hiển thị.

Dự phòng tín hiệu

Sản phẩm được bổ sung bộ điều khiển. Bộ điều khiển dự phòng sẽ kích hoạt nếu xảy ra lỗi truyền tín hiệu, từ đó ngăn lỗi mất màn hình (Dự phòng tín hiệu). Sản phẩm còn có thêm tùy chọn Nguồn dự phòng.* Hai bộ nguồn được lắp cho một cabinet LED, trong đó một bộ nguồn sẽ kích hoạt để cấp điện khi bộ nguồn kia không hoạt động.

* Trường hợp có Nguồn dự phòng thì có thêm các lựa chọn dưới dạng tiện ích bổ sung khi đặt hàng và sẽ phát sinh thêm chi phí.

"Nhân viên LG đang giám sát từ xa dòng LSBB được lắp đặt ở một nơi khác thông qua giải pháp giám sát của LG dựa trên đám mây. Bộ điều khiển hệ thống sử dụng webOS cho phép dòng LSBB tương thích với các giải pháp phần mềm của LG."

Tương thích với Giải pháp phần mềm LG

Dòng sản phẩm LSBB, sử dụng bộ điều khiển hệ thống hiệu suất cao của LG, tương thích với các giải pháp phần mềm của LG bao gồm SuperSign CMS, Led Assistant và ConnectedCare, giúp khách hàng vận hành kinh doanh trơn tru.

* Dịch vụ ‘LG ConnectedCare’ được cung cấp tùy theo khu vực và cần được mua riêng. Vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện kinh doanh của LG tại địa phương để biết thêm thông tin.
* Những thành phần có thể được LG ConnectedCare giám sát gồm: Bảng mạch chính (Nhiệt độ, Trạng thái tín hiệu, Phiên bản FPGA, Trạng thái Kết nối Ethernet), Card nhận tín hiệu (Nhiệt độ, Nguồn LED)

In

Tất cả thông số

THÔNG TIN

  • Tên mẫu sản phẩm

    LSBB015-GD

THÔNG SỐ VẬT LÝ

  • Cấu hình Điểm ảnh

    Single SMD

  • Kích thước điểm ảnh (mm)

    1.56

  • Độ phân giải của mô-đun (RxC)

    96x216

  • Kích thước mô-đun (RxC, mm)

    150x337.5

  • Trọng lượng mỗi mô-đun (kg)

    0.5

  • Số mô-đun mỗi tủ (RxC)

    4x1

  • Độ phân giải của tủ (RxC)

    384x216

  • Kích thước tủ (RxCxS, mm)

    600x337.5x56

  • Diện tích bề mặt tủ (㎡)

    0.2

  • Trọng lượng mỗi tủ (kg/bộ)

    6.9

  • Trọng lượng mỗi mét vuông (kg/㎡)

    35

  • Mật độ điểm ảnh vật lý (điểm ảnh/㎡)

    409,600

  • Độ phẳng của tủ (mm)

    ±0.5

  • Vật liệu tủ

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Thao tác với thiết bị

    Front

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT QUANG HỌC

  • Độ sáng tối đa (Sau khi hiệu chỉnh, đơn vị nit)

    600

  • Nhiệt độ màu (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Góc xem hình ảnh (Theo chiều ngang)

    160

  • Góc xem hình ảnh (Theo chiều dọc)

    140

  • Tính đồng nhất độ sáng

    0.97

  • Tính đồng nhất màu sắc

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    5,000:1

  • Độ sâu xử lý (bit)

    16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT ĐIỆN

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện (W/tủ, Tối đa)

    120

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện (W/tủ, Trung bình)

    40

  • Mức tiêu thụ điện (W/㎡, Tối đa)

    600

  • Tản nhiệt (BTU/giờ/tủ, Tối đa)

    409

  • Tản nhiệt (BTU/giờ/tủ, Trung bình)

    136

  • Tản nhiệt (BTU/giờ/㎡, Tối đa)

    2,047

  • Nguồn điện (V)

    100 to 240

  • Tốc độ khung hình (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Tốc độ làm mới (Hz)

    3,840

THÔNG SỐ KỸ THUẬT HOẠT ĐỘNG

  • Nhiệt độ vận hành (℃)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10~80%RH

  • Định mức IP Trước

    IP50

  • Định mức IP Sau

    IP50

  • Tuổi thọ LED (Độ sáng một nửa)

    100,000

TIÊU CHUẨN

  • Chứng nhận

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB

MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Môi trường

    RoHS, REACH

BỘ ĐIỀU KHIỂN

  • Bộ điều khiển

    CVBA

CẮT GÓC 90 ĐỘ

  • Cắt góc 90 độ

    X

