About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Bảng hiệu OLED khung mở màn hình cong linh hoạt

Tính năng

Bộ sưu tập

Thông số

Hỗ trợ

Tài nguyên

Tìm đại lý

Bảng hiệu OLED khung mở màn hình cong linh hoạt

55EF5K-L

Bảng hiệu OLED khung mở màn hình cong linh hoạt

(0)
Front view with infill image

Một người phụ nữ và một đứa trẻ đang đi lên một đường hầm làm bằng Bảng hiệu OLED khung mở màn hình cong linh hoạt thông qua một thang cuốn.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang web này chỉ có mục đích minh họa.

Không gian nghệ thuật vượt ra khỏi màn hình Bảng hiệu LG OLED

Hòa nhập vào không gian và quyến rũ tâm trí mọi người. Bảng hiệu LG OLED có thiết kế linh hoạt. Ngoài tính năng hiển thị thông tin, bảng hiệu LG OLED mang lại hiệu quả quảng cáo vượt trội, tái thiết kế không gian thành một biểu tượng nâng cao uy tín với màu sắc hoàn hảo và hình thức sáng tạo.

Người phụ nữ đang nhìn vào thông tin thời tiết và thời gian được hiển thị trên màn hình cong.

Kích thước màn hình có thể mở rộng

Người dùng có thể mở rộng kích thước màn hình bao nhiêu tùy ý bằng cách ghép các tấm màn hình theo chiều dọc và chiều ngang. Nhờ đó, người xem sẽ được trải nghiệm cảm giác đắm chìm trong không gian hình ảnh.

Một vài màn hình có thể được sắp xếp kiểu ô ghép để tạo ra kích thước mong muốn.

Thiết kế lộng lẫy

Công nghệ OLED của LG không cần có hộp chiếu sáng nền đằng sau hay lớp tinh thể lỏng, nhờ đó tạo nên thiết kế linh hoạt mà lại mỏng nhẹ đến khó tin.

Màn hình Bảng hiệu LG OLED mỏng, nhẹ và linh hoạt.

Bảng hiệu LG OLED cho thấy độ tương phản tốt hơn giữa màu đen và màu trắng so với màn hình LCD thông thường.

Màu đen tuyệt đối

Với hơn 8 triệu điểm ảnh tự sáng hoạt động độc lập, Bảng hiệu OLED LG tái tạo sắc độ đen tuyệt đối mà không gây hở sáng, tạo nên độ tương phản vô tận.

Biểu hiệu LG OLED có nhiều màu sắc khác nhau hơn so với LCD để thể hiện vật thể sống động hơn.

Màu sắc phong phú

Bảng hiệu LG OLED có đầy đủ tất cả các màu sắc phong phú, đưa màu sắc đến với cuộc sống với độ chính xác và sống động tuyệt vời.

Độ cong đa dạng phù hợp với cảnh quan

Dòng EF5K hỗ trợ các độ cong lõm và lồi khác nhau ở cả hướng dọc và ngang. Bạn có thể tạo ra sự khác biệt cho không gian theo nhiều cách khác nhau với màn hình cong tuyệt đẹp khiến cho hành khách bị quyến rũ và đắm chìm.

Trẻ em đang nhìn vào màn hình cong theo hình sóng một cách thú vị trong đó thể hiện hình ảnh vũ trụ.

Tùy chỉnh tại chỗ

Dòng EF5K cho phép có được một cách tiếp cận hoàn toàn mới cho các thiết kế sáng tạo và linh hoạt. Công cụ tùy chọn "Bộ hiệu chỉnh độ cong (CC)*" hỗ trợ sự phối hợp của các màn hình với độ cong lồi và lõm khác nhau, tùy thuộc vào yêu cầu. Công cụ này giúp bạn có thể phản ứng nhanh chóng với những thay đổi tại hiện trường, giúp cho việc xây dựng một công trình biểu tượng đẹp mắt trở nên dễ dàng hơn.

Dòng EF5K được thiết kế để uốn cong màn hình lồi hoặc lõm, cho phép linh hoạt điều chỉnh ngay cả khi có yêu cầu bất chợt tại hiện trường.

* Bộ hiệu chỉnh độ cong cần mua riêng. Vui lòng liên hệ với đại diện bán hàng của LG tại khu vực của bạn để biết thông tin chi tiết.

Các màn hình được quản lý dễ dàng theo cách không dây thông qua chức năng chuỗi nối tiếp mạng LAN.

Quản lý LAN dạng vòng hoa cúc

Mạng LAN vòng hoa cúc cho phép người dùng điều khiển và giám sát các màn hình, truyền tải dữ liệu và thậm chí cập nhật firmware cùng một lúc, giảm gánh nặng quản lý.

 

Nội dung của từng màn hình được đồng bộ hóa và phát không có độ trễ.

Danh sách phát màn hình ghép và đồng bộ hóa phát lại

Thông qua chip SoC hiệu suất cao tích hợp sẵn, mỗi màn hình sẽ phát ô video riêng để phát lại nội dung được đồng bộ.
In

Tất cả thông số

TẤM NỀN MÀN HÌNH

  • Kích thước màn hình (Inch)

    55

  • Công nghệ tấm nền

    OLED

  • Loại chiếu sáng nền

    OLED

  • Tỷ lệ màn hình

    16:9

  • Độ phân giải gốc

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Tốc độ làm mới

    120Hz

  • Độ sáng

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%)

  • Tỷ lệ tương phản

    150,000:1

  • CR động

    KHÔNG

  • Gam màu

    BT709 120%

  • Góc xem (Ngang x Dọc)

    178º x 178º

  • Độ sâu màu (Số màu)

    1,07 tỷ màu

  • Thời gian phản hồi

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Xử lý bề mặt (Phủ mờ)

    Haze 0%

  • Tuổi thọ

    30.000 giờ (Thông thường)

  • Số giờ hoạt động (Giờ/ngày)

    18/7 (Chỉ nội dung chuyển động)

  • HIển thị trang dọc/ Ngang

    KHÔNG / CÓ

  • Độ trong suốt

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • QWP (Bản phần tư sóng)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • HDMI In (Phiên bản HDCP)

    1.4

  • DP Vào

    CÓ (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D Vào

    KHÔNG

  • RGB Vào

    KHÔNG

  • Âm thanh vào

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Vào

  • RJ45(LAN) Vào

    CÓ (1ea)

  • IR Vào

  • USB Vào

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Ra

    KHÔNG

  • DP Ra

  • Âm thanh ra

  • USB cảm ứng

    KHÔNG

  • Cổng ra loa ngoài

    KHÔNG

  • RS232C Ra

  • RJ45(LAN) Ra

  • IR Ra

    CÓ (Dùng chung RS232C Out)

  • Chuỗi nối tiếp

    Ngõ vào: HDMI, DP / Ngõ ra: DP

THÔNG SỐ CƠ HỌC

  • Màu đường viền

    Black

  • Độ rộng viền

    T/R/L/B : 0.6/6.7/6.7/0.6mm (Landscape, Off Bezel) T/R/L/B : 5.0/7.6/7.6/10.6mm (Landscape, On Bezel)

  • Trọng lượng (Màn)

    5.8Kg (Landscape, Head) 3.5Kg (Signage Box)

  • Trọng lượng (Màn + Giá đỡ)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói

    17.0Kg (Landscape)

  • Kích thước màn hình (Ngang x Dọc x Dày)

    1224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0mm (Landscape, Head, with Pemnut) 1224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4mm (Landscape, Head, without Pemnut) 413 x 353 x 57.3mm (Signage Box)

  • Kích thước màn hình có chân đỡ (Ngang × Dọc × Dày)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Kích thước thùng carton (Rộng x Cao x Dày)

    1360 x 842 x 252mm

  • Tay cầm

    KHÔNG

  • Giao tiếp gắn lắp tiêu chuẩn VESA

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN CỨNG

  • Bộ nhớ trong (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến nhiệt độ

  • Cảm biến độ sáng tự động

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến điểm ảnh

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến tiệm cận

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến dòng điện

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến BLU

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến độ ẩm

    KHÔNG

  • Cảm biến gia tốc (Con quay hồi chuyển)

    KHÔNG

  • Đèn hiển thị nguồn

    KHÔNG

  • Thao tác phím trên máy

    KHÔNG

  • QUẠT (Tích hợp)

TÍNH NĂNG - PHẦN MỀM

  • Phiên bản Hệ điều hành (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Xếp lịch nội dung tại chỗ

  • Quản lý nhóm

  • Cắm và Phát USB

  • Chuyển đổi dự phòng

  • Hình ảnh logo khởi động

    KHÔNG

  • Hình ảnh không có tín hiệu

    KHÔNG

  • Đồng bộ RS232C

  • Đồng bộ Mạng cục bộ

  • Đồng bộ đèn nền

    KHÔNG

  • PIP

    KHÔNG

  • PBP

    KHÔNG

  • Chia sẻ màn hình

    KHÔNG

  • Thẻ video

    CÓ (4 Thẻ Video)

  • Phát qua URL

    KHÔNG

  • Xoay màn hình

  • Xoay từ lệnh bên ngoài

  • Phát không gián đoạn

  • Cài đặt chế độ chia ô

  • Nhân bản dữ liệu cài đặt

  • SNMP

  • Phương pháp ISM

  • Tự động thiết lập ID

  • Gửi thư trạng thái

  • Quản lý điều khiển

  • Chứng nhận Cisco

    KHÔNG

  • Crestron Connected

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh

    KHÔNG

  • Chế độ PM

  • Đánh thức từ LAN

  • Mạng sẵn sàng

    KHÔNG

  • Beacon

    KHÔNG

  • HDMI-CEC

  • Cài đặt máy chủ SI

  • webRTC

    KHÔNG

  • Pro:Idiom

  • Bù sáng

    KHÔNG

  • Cài đặt Đen/Trắng theo thang độ xám

    KHÔNG

  • Đảo ngược bản quét

ĐIỀU KIỆN MÔI TRƯỜNG

  • Nhiệt độ hoạt động

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Độ ẩm vận hành

    10 % to 80 %

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Loại nguồn điện

    Nguồn tích hợp

CÔNG SUẤT TIÊU THỤ

  • Thông thường

    116W (IEC 62087)

  • Tối đa

    318W

  • BTU (Đơn vị nhiệt của Anh)

    1054 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1085 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Tiết kiệm năng lượng thông minh (70%)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Tắt nguồn

    0.5W

ÂM THANH

  • Loa (Tích hợp)

    KHÔNG

CHỨNG NHẬN

  • Độ an toàn

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    CÓ / KHÔNG

  • ePEAT(Chỉ ở Mỹ)

    KHÔNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH OPS

  • Tương thích với loại OPS

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Nguồn OPS Tích hợp

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

TƯƠNG THÍCH PHẦN MỀM

  • SuperSign CMS

  • SuperSign Control+

  • SuperSign WB

  • SuperSign Cloud

    KHÔNG

  • Promota

    KHÔNG

  • CMS di động

  • Connected Care

NGÔN NGỮ

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

PHỤ KIỆN

  • Cơ bản

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, FFC Cables(220mmx4ea for connection between panel and Signage box), DP Cable(2M), LAN Cable(1.5M), RS232 Cable(4P-4P,1.5M), LC Cable(VLC,3M), Tape(4ea for Cabling), Screw(M3xL4.5,30ea / M3xL5.5,50ea / M3x3.5,10ea), Shield Cover Assy', Tiling Set Fixer 6ea, Flex Bar 2ea

  • Tùy chọn

    KHÔNG

TÍNH NĂNG ĐẶC BIỆT

  • Tương thích với lớp phủ cảm ứng

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Hiệu chỉnh thông minh

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Xoay (Ngửa lên)

    Max. 90 degree

  • Xoay (Úp xuống)

    Max. 90 degree

  • Xếp hạng IP

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Lớp phủ bảo vệ mạch (Bảng nguồn điện)

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Bảo vệ nguồn

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

  • Ánh sáng mặt trời trực tiếp

    KHÔNG ÁP DỤNG

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 