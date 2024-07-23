Bảng hiệu OLED khung mở màn hình cong linh hoạt

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Màu đen tuyệt đối
Với hơn 8 triệu điểm ảnh tự sáng hoạt động độc lập, Bảng hiệu OLED LG tái tạo sắc độ đen tuyệt đối mà không gây hở sáng, tạo nên độ tương phản vô tận.