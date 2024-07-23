4K UHD Smart TV

About Cookies on This Site

(2)
Front view with infill image

Smart TV 4K UHD với Pro:Centric Cloud

TV trên tường khách sạn đang để màn hình sáng, sống động.

* 55 inch
* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang web này chỉ để minh họa.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud cải thiện khả năng sử dụng giải pháp CMS doanh nghiệp và đưa hệ thống lên đám mây, củng cố dịch vụ giải pháp bên thứ 3. Giải pháp cũng có các mẫu thiết kế khác nhau, cải thiện nền tảng thu thập và phân tích dữ liệu với bảng điều khiển đẹp mắt. Ngoài tính năng mới, Mobile Application Creator còn cho phép đơn giản hóa quy trình thiết lập dịch vụ concierge trên thiết bị di động dành cho khách lưu trú. Với chức năng này, khách được đáp ứng yêu cầu ngay lập tức.

Người phụ nữ đang làm việc thông qua Pro:Centric Cloud.

Pro:Centric Direct

Giải pháp quản lý nội dung khách sạn Pro:Centric Direct có các công cụ chỉnh sửa dễ dùng và đơn giản, giúp bạn dễ dàng thực hiện dịch vụ và quản lý từ xa qua mạng IP chỉ với một cú nhấp chuột. Với giao diện tùy chỉnh, giải pháp Pro:Centric Direct cho phép người dùng chỉnh sửa giao diện dễ dàng và quản lý hiệu quả tất cả các TV trong phòng. Giải pháp này đem lại khả năng điều khiển trong phòng dựa trên IoT. Đây sẽ là điểm khởi đầu để bạn chuẩn bị phòng khách sạn thế hệ mới thông qua trí tuệ nhân tạo.

Người đàn ông đang quản lý nội dung và cài đặt của TV trong khách sạn bằng giải pháp Pro:Centric Direct thông qua máy chủ.

* Một số tính năng có thể không được hỗ trợ tùy theo phiên bản PCD.

Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn

TV trong khách sạn hoặc resort không tránh khỏi việc tiếp xúc với môi trường có những yếu tố như muối, bụi, bột sắt và độ ẩm, lâu ngày có thể khiến thiết bị hư hỏng. Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn trên bo mạch chính (bo mạch nguồn) giúp giảm đáng kể nguy cơ như vậy từ môi trường với việc bảo vệ TV khỏi các yếu tố như muối, bụi, bột sắt và độ ẩm, v.v.

UM767H có Lớp phủ chống ăn mòn trên bo mạch nguồn để bảo vệ màn hình, ngay cả trong môi trường có độ ẩm cao.

Người đàn ông và người phụ nữ đang chơi trò chơi và màn hình TV thể hiện chân thực cảnh trò chơi.

Mỏng gọn với vẻ ngoài thanh thoát

Với thiết kế mỏng gọn, dòng sản phẩm UM767H hòa nhập hoàn toàn vào không gian nội thất, mang đến ấn tượng hiện đại cho khách.

* 65", 55", 50", 43"

Một người đang điều khiển cài đặt TV với chế độ Màn hình công cộng.

Chế độ khách sạn(Chế độ màn hình công cộng)

Từ chọn kênh cho đến điều chỉnh âm lượng, bạn hoàn toàn có thể điều khiển cài đặt TV trong khu vực làm việc. Bạn cũng có thể khôi phục về cài đặt mặc định trên TV nếu cần.

Kết nối các thiết bị khác như điện thoại di động, máy tính xách tay và máy tính bảng với tính năng SoftAP của TV.

SoftAP

Điểm truy cập hỗ trợ phần mềm (SoftAP) là tính năng Wi-Fi "ảo" lấy TV làm điểm phát sóng không dây, cho phép khách kết nối thiết bị của họ với SoftAP. Tính năng này hỗ trợ Chế độ cầu nối, cho phép quản trị viên quản lý thông tin SoftAP trong phòng như mức tín hiệu, mật khẩu SoftAP, v.v.

* Cần thiết đặt SoftAP trong menu cài đặt sau khi bật TV.
* Không thể sử dụng cùng lúc với tính năng Chia sẻ màn hình.

Một người phụ nữ đang điều khiển TV bằng cách nói vào điều khiển từ xa có chức năng nhận dạng giọng nói.

Nhận dạng giọng nói

LG cung cấp chức năng nhận dạng giọng nói ứng dụng cho TV LG UM767H để hỗ trợ tương tác liền mạch và gia tăng sự hài lòng của khách hàng. Tính năng này cho phép điều khiển TV dễ dàng mà không cần nhấn nút trên điều khiển từ xa.

* Cần có bộ điều khiển từ xa Magic Motion Remote (bán riêng)
In

Tất cả thông số

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

