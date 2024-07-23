Bảng hiệu UHD

About Cookies on This Site

75UT901C0SB

(2)
Hình ảnh mặt trước có hình ảnh bên trong

4K UHD Smart TV

TV lớn treo trên tường phòng khách với lò sưởi trang trí. Cảnh núi rừng về đêm với ông trăng trên bầu trời, sáng tỏ và sống động trên màn hình TV.

* Tất cả hình ảnh trên trang này chỉ nhằm mục đích minh họa.

4K UHD, Xem sống động ở độ phân giải cực cao

LG UHD TV luôn vượt ngoài mong đợi. Trải nghiệm chất lượng hình ảnh trung thực và màu sắc sống động với độ chính xác điểm ảnh cao gấp bốn lần so với Full HD.

Khung cảnh hiển thị trên màn hình TV được thể hiện sống động, hiện lên như thể là cảnh thật.

TV hiển thị màn hình chính với nhiều nội dung khác nhau.

ThinQ AI,
bạn nghĩ mình biết thông minh là gì? Hãy nghĩ lại.

LG ThinQ ở đây để giúp bạn tối đa hóa trải nghiệm TV. Chọn trợ lý giọng nói yêu thích của bạn và điều khiển TV bằng giọng nói với màn hình chính hoàn toàn mới mang đến sự thuận tiện và quyền kiểm soát cao hơn.

* Hình ảnh có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.
* Khả năng sẵn có của tính năng có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào quốc gia.

Cùng một cảnh trò chơi được hiển thị rõ ràng hơn trên màn hình UHD TV có chức năng HGiG khi so sánh với màn hình thông thường.

HGiG, Đắm chìm vào trò chơi

HGiG (Nhóm sở thích chơi game HDR) nhận ra hiệu suất và chất lượng hình ảnh của TV, sau đó điều chỉnh đồ họa HDR để mang lại trải nghiệm chơi game HDR đỉnh cao.

Cảnh trận đấu bóng đá được hiển thị trên màn hình TV trông như thật.

Trải nghiệm thể thao ly kỳ

Cảm giác như đang trên sân vận động. Bluetooth Surround Ready cho bạn trải nghiệm trận đấu chân thực như thể đang ở ngay cạnh sân. Và Sports Alert sẽ cho bạn biết khi nào các đội yêu thích của bạn vào trận.

Trên màn hình TV, bộ phim được chiếu với màu sắc và chi tiết sống động.

Mang rạp chiếu phim về nhà

Màu sắc sống động và chi tiết chính xác với Active HDR tạo ra trải nghiệm xem đắm chìm hơn. Thưởng thức những bộ phim yêu thích với chất lượng tương tự như dự định ban đầu bằng nhiều định dạng HDR, trong đó có HDR10 và HLG.

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 