Bảng hiệu UHD

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ThinQ AI,
bạn nghĩ mình biết thông minh là gì? Hãy nghĩ lại.
LG ThinQ ở đây để giúp bạn tối đa hóa trải nghiệm TV. Chọn trợ lý giọng nói yêu thích của bạn và điều khiển TV bằng giọng nói với màn hình chính hoàn toàn mới mang đến sự thuận tiện và quyền kiểm soát cao hơn.
* Hình ảnh có thể khác với sản phẩm thực tế.
* Khả năng sẵn có của tính năng có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào quốc gia.