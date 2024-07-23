About Cookies on This Site

55UR901C0SK

LG UHD UR90 55 inch 4K Smart TV

(3)
Hình ảnh mặt trước của LG UHD TV

*Hình ảnh được sử dụng trong phần tổng quan sản phẩm dưới đây là dành cho mục đích trình diễn.

*Tham khảo bộ sưu tập hình ảnh ở đầu trang để biết được biểu diễn chính xác.

Hình ảnh thiên nhiên với núi đá đối diện nhau từ trên xuống dưới cho thấy sự tương phản và chi tiết.

Hé lộ những chi tiết cuối cùng

TV LG UHD với HDR10 Pro mang đến mức độ sáng tối ưu cho màu sắc sống động và chi tiết vượt trội. 

*HDR10 Pro không phải là định dạng Ánh xạ tông màu động của riêng LG được áp dụng theo từng khung hình cho nội dung HDR10.

Bộ xử lý AI α5 4K Thế hệ 6

Nâng cao trải nghiệm xem của bạn

Bộ xử lý AI α5 4K Thế hệ 6 nâng cao TV LG UHD để mang đến cho bạn trải nghiệm xem ngập tràn.

*UR80 86" có Bộ xử lý AI α7 4K Thế hệ 6.

Hình ảnh về thiên nhiên, so sánh chất lượng hình ảnh mà nội dung không phải 4K và nội dung 4K nâng cấp.

Tái xác lập quy mô 4K

Xem nội dung không phải 4K ở chế độ 4K trên màn hình UHD lớn để tận hưởng sự rõ ràng và chính xác trong mọi khoảnh khắc.

*Chất lượng hình ảnh của nội dung được nâng cấp sẽ thay đổi dựa trên độ phân giải gốc.

AI Sound Pro

Âm thanh phong phú ngập tràn. Thuật toán học sâu của AI Sound Pro tăng cường âm thanh bằng cách chuyển đổi 2 kênh âm thanh thành âm thanh vòm ảo 5.1.2, để bạn tận hưởng hoàn toàn âm thanh cho tất cả nội dung bạn yêu thích. Cài đặt âm thanh được tự động điều chỉnh dựa trên những gì bạn đang xem, để có được trải nghiệm âm thanh và hình ảnh vượt trội.

AI Sound Pro được kích hoạt và một hình ảnh được hiển thị như thể âm thanh phong phú lấp đầy không gian với các hiệu ứng âm thanh.

Điều khiển độ sáng bằng AI

Điều khiển độ sáng AI đảm bảo độ sáng hoàn hảo cho bất kỳ môi trường nào, thích ứng với độ sáng theo ánh sáng môi trường xung quanh.

Một màn hình, mô tả hình ảnh của một khu rừng, có độ sáng được điều chỉnh tùy thuộc vào môi trường xung quanh.

*UR80 86" có Bộ xử lý AI α7 4K Thế hệ 6.

*UR78, UR73 có tính năng phối âm nâng cấp 5.1 vòm ảo.

Giá treo TV UHD trên tường phía sau bàn với thiết lập phong cách zen.

Xem TV UHD trên một quy mô hoàn toàn mới

Trải nghiệm hình ảnh cận cảnh nội dung yêu thích của bạn với TV UHD 4K siêu lớn.

Camera di chuyển từ cận cảnh đỉnh TV xuống cận cảnh mặt trước của TV. Màn hình TV hiển thị cực quang màu xanh lá cây. Camera phóng to để hiển thị khu vực phòng khách rất rộng. Phòng khách có tổng thể màu xám và có một khu rừng qua cửa sổ bên ngoài.

Giới thiệu sự phù hợp hoàn hảo trong không gian của bạn

TV LG UHD hiện có thiết kế mỏng và đường viền tối giản bổ sung cho nội thất nhà của bạn.

Sự phù hợp hoàn hảo cho âm thanh đầy đủ

Kết hợp tất cả những gì bạn thích xem với âm thanh trong như pha lê — theo đúng cách nghe mong muốn của âm thanh.

Một nửa màn hình dưới cùng và một nửa thanh âm thanh. TV hiển thị những tiếng khàn khàn màu trắng chạy trên mặt nước.

Giao diện để thay đổi cài đặt được hiển thị trên màn hình TV.

Giao diện WOW

Cài đặt đa dạng

Khi được kết nối với TV LG, Loa Sound Bar sẽ tự động chuyển sang chế độ âm thanh Sound Bar. Thêm vào đó, hãy tận hưởng 3 chế độ bổ sung để có trải nghiệm âm thanh tốt nhất.

*Tính năng này chỉ được hỗ trợ trên các mẫu TV 2023. Hỗ trợ thay đổi tùy theo mẫu máy.

*Hỗ trợ tính năng thay đổi tùy theo mẫu LG Soundbar.

Màn hình chính mới của webOS 23

Tùy chỉnh theo sở thích của bạn

Từ nội dung yêu thích đến cách xem ưa thích của bạn, Màn hình chính mới của WebOS 23 là trung tâm xoay quanh bạn. 

*Dịch vụ sẵn có thay đổi tùy theo khu vực hoặc quốc gia.

*Yêu cầu phải có đăng ký riêng cho các dịch vụ OTT.

Hồ sơ của tôi

Nhận các đề xuất phim phù hợp, tổng quan về các trò chơi tiếp theo của nhóm bạn và thông báo cho riêng bạn, tất cả từ một nơi dành riêng cho bạn. 

*Nội dung giảm bớt hoặc hạn chế có thể được hiển thị tùy thuộc vào khu vực và kết nối mạng.

*Có thể tạo số lượng hồ sơ không giới hạn, tuy nhiên màn hình chính sẽ chỉ hiển thị tối đa 10 hồ sơ.

Thẻ nhanh

Tạo thẻ riêng cho các ứng dụng và dịch vụ yêu thích của bạn. Sắp xếp các thể theo cách bạn thích, chuyển giữa các thẻ và nhanh chóng vào nội dung của bạn. 

AI Concierge

Nhận đề xuất cho nội dung mới để xem dựa trên lịch sử tìm kiếm bằng giọng nói của bạn. 

Khuôn mặt một người đàn ông được hiển thị trên màn hình TV và các từ khóa đề xuất được hiển thị gần đó.

*Tính sẵn có của dịch vụ có thể thay đổi tùy theo khu vực và dòng máy.

*'For your keyword' (Dành cho từ khóa của bạn) chỉ được cung cấp ở các quốc gia hỗ trợ NLP bằng ngôn ngữ mẹ đẻ tại đó.

multi-view

LG Smart Cam

Với việc lắp đặt dễ dàng với TV và thiết kế mỏng, LG Smart Cam giúp bạn dễ dàng đưa các cuộc họp từ xa lên màn hình lớn.

Một người phụ nữ đang ngồi trên tay vịn của ghế sofa, cầm máy tính xách tay và xem TV. Bên trong TV trên màn hình lớn, bạn có thể thấy bốn nhân vật và một hội nghị truyền hình.

*LG Smart Cam được bán riêng.

Trợ lý thông minh & Kết nối

LG UHD TV đưa sự tiện lợi lên một tầm cao mới với sự hỗ trợ cho Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit và Matter. Theo dõi thuận tiện các thiết bị kết nối, kiểm tra thông tin gần như ngay lập tức bằng giọng nói của mình.

Logo Alexa Built-in Logo Works với Apple AirPlay Logo Works with Apple Home Logo Works with Matter

*Các dịch vụ và tính năng được 'Matter' hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi tùy thuộc vào thiết bị kết nối. Kết nối ban đầu cho ThinQ và Matter phải thông qua ứng dụng di động ThinQ.

*Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay và HomeKit là nhãn hiệu của Apple Inc., được đăng ký tại Hoa Kỳ và các quốc gia khác.

*Các menu và ứng dụng được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi theo quốc gia.

*Tính khả dụng của Lệnh giọng nói có thể thay đổi tùy theo sản phẩm và quốc gia.

*Các menu được hiển thị có thể khác với khi phát hành.

*Hỗ trợ cho AirPlay 2 và HomeKit có thể thay đổi theo khu vực.

*Hỗ trợ cho Amazon Alexa có thể thay đổi theo ngôn ngữ và khu vực.

Hình ảnh cho thấy một cặp vợ chồng đang xem một chương trình bằng TV LG UHD.

Trải nghiệm như rạp chiếu phim tại nhà

Xem ở chế độ 4K và tận hưởng trải nghiệm xem như tại rạp chiếu phim.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Thưởng thức bộ phim đúng như dự định của đạo diễn, không cần điều chỉnh kết cấu hoặc các thiết lập hình ảnh khác của bộ phim. 

Một đạo diễn phim đang nhìn vào một màn hình TV lớn, chỉnh sửa một cái gì đó. Màn hình TV cho thấy một cần cẩu tháp trên bầu trời màu tím. Logo FILMMAKER Mode được đặt ở góc dưới bên phải.

*Hỗ trợ cho FILMMAKER MODE™ có thể thay đổi theo quốc gia.

Có logo của các nền tảng dịch vụ phát trực tuyến và các cảnh quay phù hợp ngay bên cạnh mỗi logo. Có những hình ảnh về Thứ Tư của Tulsa King của Paramount +,TOP GUN của sky SHOWTIME và con báo của LG CHANNELS.

Giải trí

Nội dung bất tận theo yêu cầu

Dễ dàng thưởng thức nội dung từ các nền tảng phát trực tuyến lớn nhất trực tiếp trên LG UHD TV. 

*Các dịch vụ được hỗ trợ có thể khác nhau tùy theo quốc gia.
*Số lượng kênh và nội dung khả dụng có thể khác nhau tùy theo sản phẩm và khu vực.

Trò chơi AAA bắt đầu từ đây

Chuyển đổi trải nghiệm của bạn với khả năng chơi game nhanh, mượt mà và cảm thấy như bạn thực sự đắm chìm trong trò chơi.

Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi & Bảng điều khiển

Tìm tất cả các cài đặt bạn cần cho cách chơi game tối ưu ở một nơi. Bảng điều khiển trò chơi cho phép bạn thay đổi cài đặt thể loại trò chơi hiện tại một cách nhanh chóng.

HGiG

LG hợp tác với một số tên tuổi lớn trong ngành công nghiệp game, cho phép bạn thưởng thức các trò chơi HDR mới nhất và đắm mình trong lối chơi của bạn.

Trò chơi trên đám mây

Có quyền truy cập mở rộng vào các trò chơi yêu thích của bạn với khả năng tương thích Chơi game trên đám mây thông qua GEFORCE Now.

*Tính khả dụng của các bản cập nhật phần mềm có thể thay đổi tùy theo mẫu sản phẩm và khu vực.

*Các mục trong menu Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi có thể thay đổi theo dòng máy.

*HGiG là một nhóm các công ty tình nguyện từ các ngành công nghiệp trò chơi và màn hình TV cùng nhau đưa ra và cung cấp các hướng dẫn công khai để cải thiện trải nghiệm chơi trò chơi của người tiêu dùng theo định dạng HDR.

*Mối quan hệ đối tác được hỗ trợ có thể thay đổi tùy theo quốc gia.

Một hộp hoa được tái chế bằng cách sử dụng bao bì hộp TV LG UHD.

Tính bền vững

Xanh hơn tốt hơn

Bao bì được thiết kế lại của LG UHD TV sử dụng in một màu và hộp có thể tái chế.

*Nội dung trên hộp có thể thay đổi theo mẫu máy hoặc quốc gia.

In

Tất cả thông số

KẾT NỐI

  • HDMI Input

    3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Hỗ trợ kết nối Bluetooth

    Yes (v 5.0)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

NĂNG LƯỢNG

  • Nguồn điện (Vôn, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Công suất tiêu thụ ở chế độ chờ

    Under 0.5W

HÌNH ẢNH (HIỂN THỊ)

  • Loại màn hình

    4K UHD

  • Độ phân giải màn hình

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Loại có đèn nền

    Edge

  • Tốc độ phản hồi

    60Hz Native

HÌNH ẢNH (XỬ LÝ)

  • Bộ xử lý hình ảnh

    α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Điều chỉnh độ sáng AI

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes

  • Chế độ hình ảnh

    9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

  • Dimming Technology

    Local Dimming

GAMING

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes

  • Trình tối ưu hóa trò chơi

    Yes (Game Dashboard)

  • ALLM (Phản hồi trò chơi tức thì)

    Yes

SMART TV

  • Hệ điều hành (OS)

    webOS 23

  • ThinQ

    Yes

  • Nhận diện mệnh lệnh giọng nói

    Yes

  • Điều khiển chuột bay Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Airplay2

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Family Settings

    Yes

  • Tương thích USP Camera

    Yes

  • Hoạt động được với Apple Home

  • Home Hub

    Yes

  • Room to Room Share

    Yes (Receiver)

  • Ứng dụng điều khiển từ xa trên điện thoại

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • Đầu ra âm thanh

    20W

  • Âm thanh AI

    AI Sound Pro (Virtual 5.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Hệ thống loa

    2.0 channel

  • Chỉnh âm thanh AI

    Yes

  • Hướng loa

    Down Firing

  • LG Sound Sync

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

  • Sound Mode Share

    Yes

  • Đầu ra âm thanh đồng thời

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Tham khảo sách hướng dẫn)

ACCESSIBILITY

  • Gray Scale

    Yes

  • High Contrast

    Yes

  • Invert Colors

    Yes

KÍCH THƯỚC VÀ TRỌNG LƯỢNG

  • Kích thước TV không bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD)

    1236 x 716 x 29.7 mm

  • Kích thước TV bao gồm chân đế (WxHxD)

    1236 x 783 x 257 mm

  • Kích thước đóng gói (WxHxD)

    1360 x 810 x 152 mm

  • Kích thước chân đế TV (WxD)

    1074 x 257 mm

  • Trọng lượng TV không bao gồm chân đế

    15.0 kg

  • Trọng lượng TV bao gồm chân đế

    15.4 kg

  • VESA Mounting (WxH)

    300 x 300 mm

  • Trọng lượng đóng gói (Overseas)

    19.7 kg

PHỤ KIỆN ĐI KÈM

  • Điều khiển

    Magic Remote

  • Cáp nguồn

    Yes (Detachable)

  • Pin điều khiển

    Yes (AA x 2EA)

Bạn cần trợ giúp?

Chúng tôi ở đây để hỗ trợ bạn.

Nhận hỗ trợ

Liên hệ với chúng tôi

Để truy cập thêm tài liệu kỹ thuật và tài nguyên, vui lòng ghé thăm Cổng thông tin đối tác B2B của LG.

Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 