THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit IWT (Bình nước tích hợp)

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit Loại IWT
THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit có bình nước tích hợp (IWT) là một giải pháp tất cả trong một, trong đó tích hợp dàn lạnh và bình nước. Hệ thống này không yêu cầu đi đường ống phức tạp và cho phép lắp đặt nhanh chóng và dễ dàng với không gian chiếm dụng nhỏ hơn.