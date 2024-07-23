About Cookies on This Site

Điều hòa âm trần 1 hướng

Điều hòa âm trần 1 hướng của LG với thiết kế thanh lịch phù hợp hoàn hảo với mọi không gian nội thất, không để lộ đường ống hoặc cần phải thực hiện thêm việc che đường ống.

Lọc không khí Luồng không khí thoải mái và tỏa rộng Chiều cao mỏng ThinQ™ Yêu cầu mua hàng
Video về các bộ lọc 5 bước xuất hiện khi Điều hòa âm trần 1 hướng được tháo rời.

Lọc không khí cho không gian trong nhà lành mạnh hơn

Hệ thống lọc không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ giúp loại bỏ mùi hôi, vi trùng và bụi mịn PM 1.0. Bộ lọc này có thể làm sạch bằng nước, cho phép sử dụng bán vĩnh viễn.

Hình ảnh với 'Lọc 5 bước', 'Lên đến 99%', 'Lên đến 91%' và logo của Intertek và TUV Rheinland.

Bộ lọc không khí

Hình ảnh với 'Lọc 5 bước', 'Lên đến 99%', 'Lên đến 91%' và logo của Intertek và TUV Rheinland.

Loại bỏ bụi siêu mịn

Hình ảnh với 'Lọc 5 bước', 'Lên đến 99%', 'Lên đến 91%' và logo của Intertek và TUV Rheinland.

Loại bỏ vi khuẩn và virus

Hình ảnh với 'Lọc 5 bước', 'Lên đến 99%', 'Lên đến 91%' và logo của Intertek và TUV Rheinland.

Được chứng nhận bởi

*Bạn có thể mua Bộ lọc không khí dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Bước 1

Bộ lọc sơ cấp

Thu giữ bụi mịn.

Bước 2

Cho bụi nhiễm điện

Tăng lực tĩnh điện của hạt. Cải thiện hiệu quả thu thập của bộ lọc.

Bước 3

Bộ lọc PM 1.0

Loại bỏ tới 99% bụi mịn đến siêu mịn.

Bước 4

Bộ lọc khử mùi

Công nghệ hấp thụ khí hiệu quả cao giúp loại bỏ mùi khó chịu và khí độc hại.

Bước 5

Bộ tạo ion

Làm bất hoạt vi khuẩn và vi trùng.

*Hiệu suất giảm bụi mịn của bộ lọc không khí đã được TUV Rheinland thử nghiệm bằng cách xử lý Kali clorua trong khu vực kín có kích thước 4m X 2,5m X 3m và giữ cho thiết bị (Số mẫu thiết bị PTAHTP0, PAH-TUP0M) chạy trong ba mươi lăm phút (35) phút đối với bụi mịn 50 nm và bốn mươi mốt (41) phút đối với bụi mịn 100 nm, và kết quả là giảm 99,9% bụi mịn 50 nm và 100 nm (thử nghiệm dựa trên tiêu chuẩn thử nghiệm của Hàn Quốc SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường.
*Hiệu suất loại bỏ vi khuẩn trong không khí đã được TUV Rheinland thử nghiệm bằng cách phun Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) vào khu vực kín 60 m³ và giữ cho thiết bị (Số mẫu thiết bị PAH-TUP0M) chạy trong sáu mươi (60) phút và kết quả là giảm 91,2%. Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường.
*Hiệu suất loại bỏ virus trong không khí đã được TUV Rheinland thử nghiệm bằng cách phun virus Phi-X174 vào khu vực kín 60 m³ và giữ cho thiết bị (Số mẫu thiết bị PAH-TUP0M) chạy trong ba mươi (30) phút và kết quả là giảm 95,3%. Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường.

Xử lý kháng khuẩn được lắp đặt bên trong điều hòa âm trần 1 hướng.

Làm sạch từ trong ra ngoài

Cách ly Safe Plus là một phương pháp xử lý kháng khuẩn được áp dụng cho các bộ phận cách ly bên trong để ngăn chặn sự phát triển của nấm mốc và tạo ra luồng không khí sạch hơn, trong lành hơn.

*Cách lý Safe plus sẽ được áp dụng cho các thiết bị bắt đầu từ tháng 5 năm 2021. Vui lòng liên hệ với văn phòng LG tại địa phương để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm.

Giám sát chất lượng không khí theo thời gian thực

Giám sát theo thời gian thực bằng bộ điều khiển từ xa không dây hoặc có dây, đèn LED trên bảng điều khiển và điện thoại thông minh.

Hình ảnh một sản phẩm đang được điều khiển trên bộ điều khiển riêng lẻ và thiết bị di động.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Bộ lọc gắn vào thân dàn lạnh giúp lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn.

Bộ lọc có thể rửa được

Tiết kiệm chi phí thay bộ lọc bằng bộ lọc bán vĩnh viễn dễ dàng làm sạch.

Luồng không khí rộng hơn để làm mát thoải mái

Luồng không khí rộng đảm bảo rằng không khí mát đến mọi ngóc ngách của căn phòng bất kể máy điều hòa không khí được lắp đặt ở đâu. (20° - 70° theo chiều dọc, xoay tự động 120°)

Lắp đặt linh hoạt

Thiết kế nhỏ gọn của Điều hòa âm trần 1 hướng giúp giảm thiểu không gian lắp đặt.

Hình ảnh điều hòa âm trần 1 hướng với chiều cao mỏng có thể lắp đặt linh hoạt ở mọi nơi.

Thiết kế mỏng và nhỏ gọn

Điều hòa âm trần 1 hướng với chiều cao mỏng đã giảm bớt sự hạn chế và cho phép lắp đặt linh hoạt trong không gian trần hẹp.

Điều khiển từ xa qua Wi-Fi với LG ThinQ™

Theo dõi và kiểm soát mức tiêu thụ năng lượng để tiết kiệm năng lượng hiệu quả hơn. Kiểm tra nhiệt độ trong nhà ngay cả khi bạn đi vắng. Điều khiển từ xa trên di động hoạt động mọi lúc, mọi nơi.

Hình ảnh một sản phẩm đang được điều khiển trên LG ThinQ.

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua hàng để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

