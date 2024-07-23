About Cookies on This Site

Hộp điều hòa gắn trần

Hộp điều hòa gắn trần của LG mang đến một môi trường thoải mái và thẩm mỹ, biến sản phẩm thành tài sản hoàn hảo cho doanh nghiệp của bạn. Hộp điều hòa gắn trần của LG cũng lọc không khí để tạo ra môi trường trong lành và lành mạnh hơn.

Đặc điểm
Đặc điểm
InquIry To Buy

Tại sao chọn hộp điều hòa gắn trần của LG?

Hộp điều hòa gắn trần của LG lấp đầy căn phòng bằng không khí trong lành và mát mẻ hơn với bộ lọc không khí 5 bước.

icon

Bộ lọc không khí

icon

Loại bỏ bụi siêu mịn,vi khuẩn và virus

icon

Được chứng nhận bởi

Hình ảnh các chất có hại khác nhau được lọc qua 5 bộ lọc.

Lọc không khí cho không gian trong nhà lành mạnh hơn

Hệ thống lọc không khí 5 bước mạnh mẽ giúp loại bỏ mùi hôi, vi trùng và bụi mịn PM 1.0. Bộ lọc này có thể làm sạch bằng nước, cho phép sử dụng bán vĩnh viễn.

*Bạn có thể mua Bộ lọc không khí dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Bước 1

Bộ lọc sơ cấp

Thu giữ bụi mịn.

Bước 2

Cho bụi nhiễm điện

Tăng lực tĩnh điện của hạt. Cải thiện hiệu quả thu thập của bộ lọc.

Bước 3

Bộ lọc PM 1.0

Loại bỏ tới 99% bụi mịn đến siêu mịn.

Bước 4

Bộ lọc khử mùi

Công nghệ hấp thụ khí hiệu quả cao giúp loại bỏ mùi khó chịu và khí độc hại.

Bước 5

Bộ tạo ion

Làm bất hoạt vi khuẩn và vi trùng.

*Hiệu suất giảm bụi mịn của bộ lọc không khí đã được TUV Rheinland thử nghiệm bằng cách xử lý Kali clorua trong khu vực kín có kích thước 4m X 2,5m X 3m và giữ cho thiết bị (Số mẫu thiết bị PAH-TxPyMz, PTAHMP) chạy trong mười (10) phút và kết quả là giảm 99,9% bụi mịn 50 nm và 100 nm (thử nghiệm dựa trên tiêu chuẩn thí nghiệm của Hàn Quốc SPS-KACA002-132: 2018). Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường. 
**Hiệu suất loại bỏ vi khuẩn trong không khí đã được TUV Rheinland thử nghiệm bằng cách phun Staphylococcus epidermidis (1×105 CFU) vào khu vực kín 60 m³ và giữ cho thiết bị (Số mẫu thiết bị PAH-TAP0MW) chạy trong sáu mươi (60) phút và kết quả là giảm 99,9%. Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường.
***Hiệu suất loại bỏ virus trong không khí đã được TUV Rheinland thử nghiệm bằng cách phun virus Phi-X174 vào khu vực kín 60 m³ và giữ cho thiết bị (Số mẫu thiết bị PAH-TAP0MW) chạy trong ba mươi (30) phút và kết quả là giảm 99,9%. Kết quả có thể khác nhau tùy thuộc vào môi trường.

Xử lý kháng khuẩn được lắp đặt bên trong điều hòa âm trần 1 hướng.

Làm sạch từ trong ra ngoài

Cách ly Safe Plus là một phương pháp xử lý kháng khuẩn được áp dụng cho các bộ phận cách ly bên trong để ngăn chặn sự phát triển của nấm mốc và tạo ra luồng không khí sạch hơn, trong lành hơn.

*Cách lý Safe plus sẽ được áp dụng cho các thiết bị bắt đầu từ tháng 5 năm 2021. Vui lòng liên hệ với văn phòng LG tại địa phương để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm.

Không khí trong lành cho không gian rộng lớn

Không khí tinh khiết bao phủ một diện tích thậm chí còn lớn hơn diện tích không khí được làm mát. Khu vực lọc không khí có thể bao phủ lên đến 147m2 để tạo ra một môi trường sạch sẽ, trong lành ngay cả trong không gian chiều dọc dày đặc như nhà trẻ, trường học và trung tâm mua sắm.

Hình ảnh một sản phẩm đang được điều khiển trên bộ điều khiển trung tâm, bộ điều khiển riêng lẻ và thiết bị di động.

Kiểm tra chất lượng không khí của tòa nhà theo thời gian thực

Bạn có thể kiểm tra và kiểm soát chất lượng không khí của toàn bộ tòa nhà theo thời gian thực bằng điều khiển từ xa, đèn LED hoặc điện thoại thông minh.

Lắp đặt dễ dàng

Bộ lọc gắn vào thân dàn lạnh giúp lắp đặt dễ dàng hơn.

Bộ lọc có thể rửa được

Tiết kiệm chi phí thay bộ lọc bằng bộ lọc bán vĩnh viễn dễ dàng làm sạch.

Hình ảnh một người phụ nữ ngồi trên ghế sofa tận hưởng cơn gió của hộp điều hòa 4 hướng gắn trên trần nhà.

Hộp điều hòa 4 hướng thông minh

Kiểm soát môi trường trong nhà thông minh với cảm biến phát hiện người và cảm biến độ ẩm

Hình ảnh hộp điều hòa 4 hướng được lắp đặt trên trần nhà nhận dạng người và cung cấp gió.

Công nghệ phát hiện người

Cảm biến phát hiện người nhận ra vị trí và sự có mặt của người dùng để mang lại hiệu quả năng lượng và sự thoải mái tối đa. Bằng cách cảm biến cơ thể con người, các tùy chọn luồng gió trực tiếp/gián tiếp được cung cấp để người dùng chọn chế độ hoạt động dễ chịu hơn và tạo ra môi trường trong nhà thoải mái hơn. Hơn nữa, năng lượng có thể tiết kiệm hơn nữa bằng cách tự động đặt nhiệt độ mục tiêu dựa trên sự có mặt của người dùng.

*Cảm biến phát hiện người có thể mua dưới dạng tùy chọn.

Hộp điều hòa 4 hướng được lắp trên trần nhà, với hình ảnh văn phòng có mưa bên ngoài cửa sổ và hình ảnh văn phòng có thời tiết nắng bên ngoài cửa sổ.

Công nghệ cảm biến độ ẩm

Hiểu rõ độ ẩm của không gian trong nhà để cung cấp sự làm mát thoải mái cho các điều kiện khí hậu khác nhau. Trong những ngày hè ẩm ướt có độ ẩm cao, không khí lạnh hơn được thổi ra để loại bỏ nhiệt tiềm ẩn nhanh chóng. Trong những ngày hè hanh khô có độ ẩm thấp, không khí nhẹ được thổi ra để giúp căn phòng bớt khô hơn. Với chức năng cảm biến độ ẩm, những bất tiện như viêm điều hòa không khí, các triệu chứng khô mắt và các bệnh khô da có thể được giải quyết.

Hình ảnh bàn tay điều khiển điện thoại di động và hộp điều hòa 4 hướng được lắp trên trần nhà bếp với gió thổi ra.

Điều khiển từ xa qua Wi-Fi với ThinQ™

Với ứng dụng LG ThinQ™, người dùng có thể điều khiển điều hòa mọi lúc mọi nơi thật đơn giản. Truy cập từ xa vào điều hòa không khí cho phép người dùng có được sự thoải mái tối đa.

Kích thước nhỏ gọn

Thiết kế mỏng và nhỏ gọn của điều hòa âm trần 4 chiều thông minh không chỉ tiết kiệm không gian mà còn giảm chi phí lắp đặt, được thiết kế phù hợp với hầu hết các tòa nhà và các không gian khác nhau.

Chế độ trần nhà cao

Chế độ trần nhà cao mang đến khả năng làm mát và sưởi ấm mạnh mẽ với độ cao lên đến 4,2m, từ trần nhà đến sàn nhà. Luồng không khí có thể được tăng cường hơn nữa bằng cách điều chỉnh tốc độ quạt.

Điều khiển cánh gió độc lập

Tính năng vận hành cánh gió độc lập sử dụng các động cơ bước riêng biệt, cho phép điều khiển cả bốn cánh gió một cách độc lập.

Lắp đặt bảng điều khiển thuận tiện

Thiết kế góc có thể tháo rời giúp điều chỉnh móc treo và kiểm tra rò rỉ trong đường ống kết nối nước xả thuận lợi. Thiết kế bảng điều khiển kiểu nút nhấn giúp dễ dàng lắp bảng điều khiển vào thân máy.

Lưới tản nhiệt tự động nâng lên

Lưới tản nhiệt tự động nâng lên cho phép làm sạch bộ lọc dễ dàng với cấu trúc đỡ 4 điểm, tự động cân bằng và tự động dừng các tính năng phát hiện và bộ nhớ được xác định vị trí ở cấp độ người dùng.

Hình ảnh hiển thị bảng điều khiển hộp điều hòa 4 hướng

Bảng điều khiển có thiết kế kiểu cách

Bảng điều khiển hộp điều hòa 4 hướng thông minh đã điều chỉnh hình dạng kết cấu liền khối phù hợp hoàn hảo với trần nhà. Bề mặt không có đường kẻ và góc có thể tháo rời giúp cho thiết bị phù hợp thật kiểu cách với môi trường trong nhà cùng với nét thẩm mỹ.

*Thiết kế lưới tản nhiệt đầu vào có thể thay đổi theo khu vực.

Hình ảnh một người đàn ông cầm điện thoại thông minh có trang web LG trên màn hình.

Yêu cầu mua hàng

Vui lòng gửi yêu cầu mua hàng để biết thêm thông tin về sản phẩm và chúng tôi sẽ sớm liên hệ với bạn.

Yêu cầu mua hàng Tìm hiểu thêm
Ưu đãi trả góp 0% lãi suất
Trải nghiệm mua sắm trả góp 0% lãi suất
Các bước thanh toán trả góp:
  • Bước 1
    Chọn sản phẩm muốn mua cho vào giỏ hàng sau đó lựa chọn hình thức thanh toán trả góp.
  • Bước 2
    Quý khách lựa chọn ngân hàng, loại thẻ và kỳ hạn thanh toán trả góp. Số tiền cố định phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được hiển thị. Sau đó quý khách sẽ được điều hướng sang cổng thanh toán để nhập thông tin thẻ và sang trang của Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ để nhập OTP. Thẻ tín dụng của quý khách sẽ được trừ số tiền tương ứng với giá trị sản phẩm mua trả góp.
  • Bước 3
    Sau khi thanh toán thành công hệ thống sẽ gửi email xác nhận về địa chỉ email của quý khách.
Quy định chung:

  • Thời gian trả góp: 3, 6, 9 và 12 tháng.

  • Danh sách ngân hàng áp dụng hình thức trả góp: Sacombank, VPBank, Shinhan Bank, Techcombank, Eximbank, VIB, Citibank, Seabank, HSBC, TPbank, SCB, Standard Chartered, Maritime Bank, Nam A, Kien Long Bank, OCB, SHB, VCB, Vietinbank, BIDV, MBBank, Vietcapital Bank, ACB, Homecredit, PVCombank, HDBank, Lienvietpostbank.

  • Hiệu lực còn lại của thẻ phải lớn hơn kì hạn trả góp.

  • Đảm bảo hạn mức thẻ tín dụng của quý khách lớn hơn hoặc bằng số tiền trả góp.

  • Ngân hàng tự chuyển đổi thành giao dịch trả góp, trong quá trình chuyển đổi ngân hàng có thể liên hệ chủ thẻ để xác nhận thêm thông tin, do đó chủ thẻ vui lòng nghe máy để ngân hàng có thể hoàn thành thủ tục chuyển đổi trả góp. Sau khi giao dịch chuyển đổi trả góp thành công, khoản tiền phải trả hàng tháng sẽ được lên sao kê. Quý khách cần thanh toán số tiền này cho Ngân hàng phát hành thẻ.

  • Không giới hạn số lần mua trả góp.

  • Về việc hủy đơn hàng đã giao dịch thanh toán trả góp: Quý khách sẽ không mất phí khi hủy đơn hàng trong vòng 2 ngày (48 tiếng) kể từ khi giao dịch mua hàng thành công. Sau thời gian này nếu hủy đơn hàng quý khách sẽ phải chịu phí chuyển đổi trả góp là 3% trên giá trị đơn hàng trả góp.

  • Nếu có bất kỳ vấn đề gì thắc mắc liên quan dịch vụ trả góp, vui lòng liên hệ hotline OBS LG số 18001590

 