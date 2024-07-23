About Cookies on This Site

Dòng Pin Mặt Trời LG NeON® H Black

Tấm pin năng lượng mặt trời LG NeON® H Black là một giải pháp năng lượng sạch với thiết kế trang nhã, kín đáo với màu đen đơn nhất, dễ dàng được tích hợp vào bất kỳ loại mái nhà nào. Công Nghệ Cello™ mang lại công suất đầu ra lên đến 380W.

Hình ảnh NeON® H Black trên mái nhà

NeON® H Black

Khung màu đen mờ, mặt sau màu đen và các ô pin màu đen mang đến vẻ đẹp thẩm mỹ toàn màu đen.

Đồ thị và hình ảnh cho thấy khả năng tạo năng lượng sạch lâu dài với bảo hành sản phẩm và hoạt động 25 năm

Có chế độ bảo hành tuyệt vời theo nhu cầu của bạn

Với bảo hành sản phẩm và hiệu suất 25 năm, bạn sẽ tạo ra năng lượng sạch lâu dài trong tương lai.

* 5 nhà sản xuất pin năng lượng mặt trời hàng đầu năm 2018 (ước tính) theo IHAS Markit. Tất cả các số liệu đều là giá trị trung bình của các sản phẩm pin mono-perc mới nhất của mỗi công ty.

Ảnh minh họa NeON® H Black với khung màu đen mờ, mặt sau màu đen và ô pin màu đen

Mô-đun màu đen thẩm mỹ

NeON® H Black có khung màu đen mờ, mặt sau màu đen và các ô pin màu đen,
giúp sản phẩm hòa quyện một cách kín đáo trong môi trường xung quanh.

Đã đạt được sự cải thiện về sản lượng điện
bằng việc triển khai công nghệ tiên tiến

Công nghệ NeON® H Black: 3 tính năng độc đáo

Tính năng độc đáo .01

Suy hao điện ít hơn

LG giảm thiểu sự suy hao điện bằng cách sử dụng các điện cực mỏng hơn (Paste) và
cải thiện quy trình (mặt nạ) để làm giảm điện trở

Tính năng độc đáo .02

Hấp thụ nhiều ánh sáng hơn

LG sử dụng Kính *HTAR, có độ phản xạ thấp và độ truyền tải cao để tăng sản lượng điện lên hơn 0,4% so với Kính AR và hơn 3,2% so với kính bình thường.

*HTAR : Highly Transmitted Anti-Reflection (Chống phản xạ truyền tải cao)

Tính năng độc đáo .03

Diện tích ô pin lớn hơn

LG đã cải thiện sản lượng bằng việc sử dụng ô pin có diện tích bề mặt lớn hơn 3,7%.

Kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt để đảm bảo độ tin cậy cao

NeON® H Black được kiểm tra nhiều tiêu chí để đảm bảo độ tin cậy hoạt động lâu dài trong một loạt các môi trường đầy thách thức.

Đồ thị cho thấy kiểm tra nghiêm ngặt và độ tin cậy cao để đảm bảo

* = Ủy ban Kỹ thuật Điện Quốc tế
*Kết quả này dựa trên thử nghiệm nội bộ của 'LG Electronics'. Kết quả này được giải thích rằng sự xoay vòng nhiệt được kiểm tra trên cơ sở tăng gấp ba lần và nhiệt suy giảm được kiểm tra tăng gấp đôi so với tiêu chuẩn quốc tế IEC.

Technical Specification

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the

DOWNLOAD
Vertical Table
Quyền lực380375370
Hiệu quả mô-đun20,6%20,4%20,2%
Thuộc tính ôMonocrtstalline / loại NMonocrtstalline / loại NMonocrtstalline / loại N
Cấu hình ô120 ô (6 x 20)120 ô (6 x 20)120 ô (6 x 20)
Kích thước1.740 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.740 x 1.042 x 40 mm1.740 x 1.042 x 40 mm
Cân nặng18,5 kg18,5 kg18,5 kg
Bảo hành Hiệu suấtBảo hành tuyến tínhBảo hành tuyến tínhBảo hành tuyến tính
Bảo hành sản phẩm25 năm25 năm25 năm
